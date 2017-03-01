Bullpen Review: AL Central

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Strahm is another should-be starter in the Royals 'pen. The lefty is either the best or second best prospect in the system. His 22 inning relief debut included a 1.23 ERA, 12.27 K/9, 4.50 BB/9, and a 1.09 WHIP. His command is expected to improve over time. He got away with a fastball heavy approach, inducing near-elite results with the pitch. He also flashed an above average curve and a quality changeup. The club is comfortable with their rotation depth so he'll pitch in relief this year.

Soria has a long history of quality relief work, although he's been relatively bland since the start of 2011. He features a four pitch repertoire. His fastball and slider were hammered last season. His change and curve looked as good as ever. With relievers throwing more and more breaking balls, Soria could improve his fantasy line by following suit. We know he'll receive holds, but the other categories are mediocre.

The Royals have committed to a trio of high quality relief arms, but the depth is a little... weird. First, let's talk about the studs, starting with Herrera. The former third fiddle in the KC bullpen broke out in 2016. He offers a full starter's repertoire including a 97 mph fastball, double-plus changeup, and two breaking balls. His rarely thrown slider performed like an elite pitch. His curve was above average too. His 2.75 ERA was consistent with his career numbers. However, improved command unlocked 10.75 K/9, 1.50 BB/9, and a 0.96 WHIP. He looks like one of the top relievers heading into 2017.

I've waited years for McAllister to break out as a relief ace, but he's yet to develop a putaway pitch to pair with his quality fastball. At this point, don't hold your breath. If he's suddenly snapping nasty sliders or curve balls, then he's worth a closer look.

The Indians signed Logan to serve as a LOOGY. The southpaw has a long track record of dominating fellow lefties. Manager Terry Francona should know better than to let him face a righty. He's another waiver wire holds target. He'll hand you a quality strikeout rate, although his ERA and WHIP are always at risk of melting before a right-handed pinch hitter.

After struggling through the 2015 campaign, Otero rebounded with a solid 2016. The ground ball specialist is a great real world asset for sneaking out of jams. For fantasy purposes, his low strikeout rate makes him less than ideal as a full time rosteree. He produced a valuable 1.53 ERA and 0.91 WHIP last season, but I expect some regression.

Shaw has become a reliable source of holds even if he is less than reliable as a pitcher. The righty throws 94 mph cutters with the occasional 82 mph slider. While both pitches are good, he's not Mariano Rivera or Kenley Jansen . He's also known to spontaneously lose command – something we witnessed during the 2016 postseason. Shaw offers no stand out categories beyond holds, making him better suited to waiver streaming.

Allen's excellence is one reason why the Indians are free to explore a creative role for Miller. He leans on an elite curve ball, a pitch that produces high whiff rates and almost no hard contact. Unfortunately, his fastball is relatively mortal (.215 AVG, .412 SLG), and he turns to that offering about two-thirds of the time. The last two seasons, he's struggled with command in the early months of the season. Be prepared to wait through a slump. Roto owners can trust the numbers will be there at the end of the season. Despite those slow starts, he's finished with a sub-3.00 ERA in both seasons.

While Allen will likely close most games for Cleveland, Miller is the leader of this bullpen. The owner of baseball's best slider used his premier offering over 60 percent of the time last season. His ability to command the pitch led to silly fantasy numbers – a 1.45 ERA with 14.89 K/9, 1.09 BB/9, and a 0.69 WHIP. Even without saves, Miller is hugely valuable. Since he'll continue to work in a high volume, multi-inning role, he's a solid bet to reach 70 innings and over 100 strikeouts. Miller's domineering stuff produces a predictably low BABIP and a high strand rate. Owners in holds leagues will want Miller before most closers. Even non-holds leagues should consider Miller before the middle tier of closers.

I welcome any and all criticism or suggestions. Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @BaseballATeam.

One general caveat – it's difficult to fully account for all possible relievers, especially factors on the farm. Last year, we were treated to breakouts from Chris Devenski and Kyle Barraclough . Now they're both trendy non-closers. Others, like Tyler Thornburg and Brad Brach exceeded all possible expectations. No amount of February research will reveal all the top performers.

With Spring Training in full gear, it's time to look under the hood at every major league bullpen. Over the last few weeks, we kicked off our detailed closer coverage with a high level All Bullpen Review . We've also looked at the NL East , AL East , and NL Central . Now it's time for a glimpse of the AL Central.

The long relief role could go to one of Shawn Armstrong, Carlos Frias, Cody Anderson, Mike Clevenger, or Ryan Merritt. My money is on Armstrong or Frias. The others will probably be stretched out as Triple-A depth. Non-roster invitees include old friends like Steve Delabar, Chris Narveson, and James Russell.

Kansas City Royals

Kelvin Herrera

Joakim Soria

Matt Strahm

Beyond the top three, Scott Alexander may have a spot as a lefty specialist. He doesn't bring much to the table for fantasy purposes. Non-roster invitees include Al Alburquerque, Brandon League, Bobby Parnell, and Chris Withrow. All four are only a couple years removed from quality relief. The starting pitching depth is likely to bleed into the bullpen. Nate Karns and Travis Wood are battling for the fifth rotation spot. Chris Young and Mike Minor could also serve as relievers.

Chicago White Sox

David Robertson

Nate Jones

Dan Jennings

Tommy Kahnle

Zach Putnam

Michael Ynoa

The rebuilding White Sox still have Robertson and Jones. It's only a matter of time before one or both are traded to contenders. Robertson is coming off a difficult season in which he noisily blew seven saves. In many ways, it was a carbon copy of his merely solid 2015 campaign. Robertson throws a cutter and curve, both of which induce big whiff rates. He could take a step forward for a new club, especially if he moves to a friendlier home park.

In an alternate universe, Jones stayed healthy prior to the 2014 season and established himself as one of the top closers in the league. Back in reality, Jones made good on his promise last season while setting up for Robertson. The righty features a 97 mph fastball and an elite slider. The breaking ball induced a 27 percent swinging strike rate and was rarely touched. As Jones grows more confident in his health, expect to see his slider usage and strikeouts increase. He posted a 2.29 ERA, 10.19 K/9, 1.91 BB/9, and a 0.89 WHIP last season.

Jennings is a full-inning lefty with middle relief quality stuff. Unless something changes, he's not a fantasy asset. Kahnle offers a little more promise, if only because he hums at 97 mph. The righty didn't trust his slider or changeup enough to succeed last year, even though the pitches came with good results. His command - especially of the offspeed stuff - leaves much to be desired. Still, there's breakout potential here.

You may recognize Putnam as a former closer contestant in the wake of Jones' injury. The righty almost exclusively throws splitters. It's a great pitch, but the predictability of it limits his upside. His fastball and cutter are generally below average offerings so opponents should know what's coming. He pitched to a 2.30 ERA with 9.88 K/9, 3.62 BB/9, and 1.32 WHIP in 27.1 innings. I'd expect a higher ERA and more walks this year.

Ynoa is interesting if he can patch everything together. The righty tosses 94 mph heaters and three promising offspeed pitches – a change, curve, and slider. His command can be fringy at times so he'll likely be used in middle relief. He has some breakout potential.

We could see Reynaldo Lopez in relief since there isn't a spot for him in the rotation. His stuff might play up in shorter bursts, although a lot of his problems are attributed to his short stature. Giovanni Soto is a solid left-handed reliever. Jake Petricka was a closer candidate back in 2014.

Detroit Tigers

Francisco Rodriguez

Bruce Rondon

Mark Lowe

Justin Wilson

Alex Wilson

The Tigers are a team to watch this season. The club is toying with the idea of rebuilding which means K-Rod is on the trade block. The right-handed changeup specialist is a steady if unimpressive brand of closer. You'll get decent ratios and a healthy save total. When he gets into trouble, it's because he's not keeping hitters off his fastball.

Rondon has long tantalized. After his 2013 debut in which he was “the other guy who throws 100 mph,” Rondon has accomplished very little. He missed the 2014 season and part of 2015. He's been accused of immaturity and other less than savory intangibles. It's easy to forget he's only entering his age 26 season. He buckled down late last year with a 2.97 ERA, 11.15 K/9, and 2.97 BB/9. He increased his slider usage while improving his control. Rondon's fastball is a tad too hittable for an ideal closer, but he could probably do the job.

Lowe was a disaster last season. He lost three mph off his fastball, his whiff rates declined across the board, and opponents dinged him to the tune of a 7.11 ERA. Lowe was a standout setup man in 2015. Watch to see if the velocity returns. If not, he could be out of a job.

The Wilsons will anchor the middle innings. Justin, a lefty, features a four seamer, sinker, and cutter. He actually has reverse splits over a sizable sample. He's often used in short bursts despite the odd career splits. Alex is a core middle reliever. He limits line drive contact which helps to keep the damage against him to a minimum. He has three straight seasons with a sub-3.00 ERA without ever showing any exceptional stuff.

Detroit has a range of additional arms. Kyle Ryan, Blaine Hardy, and Daniel Stumpf seem destined to battle for a second lefty role. Long relief options include Buck Farmer, Shane Greene, Mike Pelfrey, and Matt Boyd. Joe Jimenez is a well regarded relief prospect in camp as a NRI. Splitterist Edward Mujica is there too.

Minnesota Twins

Glen Perkins

Brandon Kintzler

Matt Belisle

J.T. Chargois

Ryan Pressly

When healthy, Perkins' barrage of left-handed sliders will surely keep opposing hitters off balance. Unfortunately the southpaw is never physically right. Neck and shoulder injuries have derailed his career. Even if he returns this season, prepare for the worst.

Kintzler earned a second look in the ninth inning after ground balling his way to solid numbers. He earned a 3.15 ERA, 5.80 K/9, and 1.23 WHIP. He won't help your ratios by throwing 81 percent sinkers, but at least he can earn some low risk saves. If he grows more comfortable with his slider, his strikeout rate could spike.

Belisle may be the only non-closer I've ever regularly used at Coors Field. He's well beyond his peak years and no longer produces an above average strikeout rate (that meant something different in 2010). He's still capable of compiling a decent ERA and WHIP. He may be in line for holds. Don't draft him, he's only a streaming option.

Chargois looks the part of late innings reliever. He fires 97 mph fastballs and has a good looking slider. The breaking ball produced high quality results last season. His command is below average, and hitters teed off on the fastball. There's break out potential, but he's more likely to struggle.

Pressly is a more polished alternative to challenge Kintzler. The righty relies on a fastball, slider, and curve. The 95 mph heater was a below average offering last season, but the breaking balls performed fine. He basically divvied up his pitch usage with 50 percent fastballs and 25 percent of each breaking ball. If he figures out a way to keep hitters off his fastball, he has closer upside. Better command may be the answer.

Trevor May, Ryan Vogelsong, and Tyler Duffey are competing for a rotation job with the loser(s) likely to land in the bullpen. Minnesota also has Craig Breslow in camp as an NRI. Righty Michael Tonkin and lefty Taylor Rogers could return from the 2016 unit.