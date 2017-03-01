Brad Johnson

Saves and Steals

Bullpen Review: AL Central

Wednesday, March 01, 2017


With Spring Training in full gear, it's time to look under the hood at every major league bullpen. Over the last few weeks, we kicked off our detailed closer coverage with a high level All Bullpen Review. We've also looked at the NL East, AL East, and NL Central. Now it's time for a glimpse of the AL Central.

 

One general caveat – it's difficult to fully account for all possible relievers, especially factors on the farm. Last year, we were treated to breakouts from Chris Devenski and Kyle Barraclough. Now they're both trendy non-closers. Others, like Tyler Thornburg and Brad Brach exceeded all possible expectations. No amount of February research will reveal all the top performers.

 

Cleveland Indians

 

Cody Allen

Andrew Miller

Bryan Shaw

Zach McAllister

Boone Logan

Dan Otero

 

While Allen will likely close most games for Cleveland, Miller is the leader of this bullpen. The owner of baseball's best slider used his premier offering over 60 percent of the time last season. His ability to command the pitch led to silly fantasy numbers – a 1.45 ERA with 14.89 K/9, 1.09 BB/9, and a 0.69 WHIP. Even without saves, Miller is hugely valuable. Since he'll continue to work in a high volume, multi-inning role, he's a solid bet to reach 70 innings and over 100 strikeouts. Miller's domineering stuff produces a predictably low BABIP and a high strand rate. Owners in holds leagues will want Miller before most closers. Even non-holds leagues should consider Miller before the middle tier of closers.

 

Allen's excellence is one reason why the Indians are free to explore a creative role for Miller. He leans on an elite curve ball, a pitch that produces high whiff rates and almost no hard contact. Unfortunately, his fastball is relatively mortal (.215 AVG, .412 SLG), and he turns to that offering about two-thirds of the time. The last two seasons, he's struggled with command in the early months of the season. Be prepared to wait through a slump. Roto owners can trust the numbers will be there at the end of the season. Despite those slow starts, he's finished with a sub-3.00 ERA in both seasons.

 

Shaw has become a reliable source of holds even if he is less than reliable as a pitcher. The righty throws 94 mph cutters with the occasional 82 mph slider. While both pitches are good, he's not Mariano Rivera or Kenley Jansen. He's also known to spontaneously lose command – something we witnessed during the 2016 postseason. Shaw offers no stand out categories beyond holds, making him better suited to waiver streaming.

 

After struggling through the 2015 campaign, Otero rebounded with a solid 2016. The ground ball specialist is a great real world asset for sneaking out of jams. For fantasy purposes, his low strikeout rate makes him less than ideal as a full time rosteree. He produced a valuable 1.53 ERA and 0.91 WHIP last season, but I expect some regression.

 

The Indians signed Logan to serve as a LOOGY. The southpaw has a long track record of dominating fellow lefties. Manager Terry Francona should know better than to let him face a righty. He's another waiver wire holds target. He'll hand you a quality strikeout rate, although his ERA and WHIP are always at risk of melting before a right-handed pinch hitter.

 

I've waited years for McAllister to break out as a relief ace, but he's yet to develop a putaway pitch to pair with his quality fastball. At this point, don't hold your breath. If he's suddenly snapping nasty sliders or curve balls, then he's worth a closer look.

 

The long relief role could go to one of Shawn Armstrong, Carlos Frias, Cody Anderson, Mike Clevenger, or Ryan Merritt. My money is on Armstrong or Frias. The others will probably be stretched out as Triple-A depth. Non-roster invitees include old friends like Steve Delabar, Chris Narveson, and James Russell.

 

Kansas City Royals

 

Kelvin Herrera

Joakim Soria

Matt Strahm

 

The Royals have committed to a trio of high quality relief arms, but the depth is a little... weird. First, let's talk about the studs, starting with Herrera. The former third fiddle in the KC bullpen broke out in 2016. He offers a full starter's repertoire including a 97 mph fastball, double-plus changeup, and two breaking balls. His rarely thrown slider performed like an elite pitch. His curve was above average too. His 2.75 ERA was consistent with his career numbers. However, improved command unlocked 10.75 K/9, 1.50 BB/9, and a 0.96 WHIP. He looks like one of the top relievers heading into 2017.

 

Soria has a long history of quality relief work, although he's been relatively bland since the start of 2011. He features a four pitch repertoire. His fastball and slider were hammered last season. His change and curve looked as good as ever. With relievers throwing more and more breaking balls, Soria could improve his fantasy line by following suit. We know he'll receive holds, but the other categories are mediocre.

 

Strahm is another should-be starter in the Royals 'pen. The lefty is either the best or second best prospect in the system. His 22 inning relief debut included a 1.23 ERA, 12.27 K/9, 4.50 BB/9, and a 1.09 WHIP. His command is expected to improve over time. He got away with a fastball heavy approach, inducing near-elite results with the pitch. He also flashed an above average curve and a quality changeup. The club is comfortable with their rotation depth so he'll pitch in relief this year.

 

Beyond the top three, Scott Alexander may have a spot as a lefty specialist. He doesn't bring much to the table for fantasy purposes. Non-roster invitees include Al Alburquerque, Brandon League, Bobby Parnell, and Chris Withrow. All four are only a couple years removed from quality relief. The starting pitching depth is likely to bleed into the bullpen. Nate Karns and Travis Wood are battling for the fifth rotation spot. Chris Young and Mike Minor could also serve as relievers.

 


