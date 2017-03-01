Podcast: Brewers Check-In

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

We continue our 30-episode Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with a conversation about the Milwaukee Brewers. I was joined by beat writer Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) of MLB.com and we hit on a range of topics, including GM David Stearns' first 17 months on the job, the possibility of a Ryan Braun trade in 2017, the mysterious upside of new first baseman Eric Thames, and the growing stardom of Jonathan Villar.

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can find it in stores now or order right here. Our online version of the draft guide is also live and packed with everything you need to get ready for your fantasy draft.







