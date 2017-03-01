Drew Silva

Podcasts

print article archives RSS

Podcast: Brewers Check-In

Wednesday, March 01, 2017


Follow @drewsilv and @Rotoworld_BB on Twitter.


We continue our 30-episode Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with a conversation about the Milwaukee Brewers. I was joined by beat writer Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) of MLB.com and we hit on a range of topics, including GM David Stearns' first 17 months on the job, the possibility of a Ryan Braun trade in 2017, the mysterious upside of new first baseman Eric Thames, and the growing stardom of Jonathan Villar.

 

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can find it in stores now or order right here. Our online version of the draft guide is also live and packed with everything you need to get ready for your fantasy draft. 


Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @drewsilv@djshort, or @TessQuinlan.

 

Subscribe via iTunes

 

Subscribe via RSS

 

Subscribe via Stitcher

 



back to top print article archives
Drew Silva is a baseball editor for Rotoworld and also contributes on NBC Sports' Hardball Talk. He can be found on Twitter.
Email :Drew Silva


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Podcasts Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Drew Silva Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Stroup: NBA Waivers
    Stroup: NBA Waivers
  •  
    Stroup: Cousins Trade Fallout
    Stroup: Cousins Trade Fallout
  •  
    Stroup: NBA Waivers
    Stroup: NBA Waivers
  •  
    Stroup: Trade Fallout
    Stroup: Trade Fallout
  •  
    Stroup: Position Battle
    Stroup: Position Battle
  •  
    Johnson: NBA Chat
    Johnson: NBA Chat
  •  
    FanDuel NBA 6-Pack: Wed.
    FanDuel NBA 6-Pack: Wed.
  •  
    RotoPat: Super Bowl Chat
    RotoPat: Super Bowl Chat

 