Podcast: Early Storylines

Friday, March 03, 2017

In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short and Drew Silva are back to discuss the David Price situation, the fallout from David Wright's latest injury, the top of the Nationals' lineup, some early spring training standouts, and other big headlines around the league. They also break down their catcher and first base rankings.

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can find it in stores now or order right here. Our online version of the draft guide is also live and packed with everything you need to get ready for your fantasy draft. It will be constantly updated through Opening Day.







Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @drewsilv, @djshort, or @TessQuinlan. You can also stay up to date with the show by following D.J. Short's Facebook page.

Subscribe via iTunes

Subscribe via RSS

Subscribe via Stitcher