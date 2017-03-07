ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL

Tuesday, March 07, 2017

The Rockies, at least publicly, were saying David Dahl was going to have to hold off Gerardo Parra this spring to retain the starting job in left field. As it turns out, a Dahl injury is going to make this “competition” moot.

Dahl has been battling what the Rockies had been calling a back injury for the last week, but Monday they announced that the outfielder has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his sixth rib. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and he’s expected to need additional rehab time after that before being cleared to play in games. In other words, Dahl might have played his last Cactus League game this spring and a disabled list stint to begin the season looks like a foregone conclusion.

"It's better that it's a rib, for sure, but it's frustrating," Dahl said. "I worked hard, and it's a big spring training for me. For that to happen is unfortunate. But it's happened, so I've got to prepare and get ready to come back."

More will obviously be known in a couple weeks when Dahl is re-evaluated, but this shouldn’t be an injury that sidelines him too long provided that he can avoid a setback. A return sometime in April would seem to be probable.

Dahl has been a top-100 draft pick and nearly a top-20 outfielder in NFBC drafts to this point, but his ADP should take a bit of a hit now. Fantasy owners would be wise not to let him fall too far, though. Dahl is a former top prospect who had a fantastic .315/.359/.500 debut last season that included seven homers and five steals across 237 plate appearances. The 22-year-old is a potential five-category stud who plays half his games at Coors Field.

Parra will handle left field for Colorado while Dahl is on the shelf. The 29-year-old was awful in his first season in Denver (.253/.271/.399), but there could be some minor bounce-back potential here. If he gets off to a hot start, Parra might retain some starts in left field even after Dahl returns.

Brantley Hits in Simulated Game

There might not be a more important health story to watch this spring than Michael Brantley. The All-Star outfielder took an important step in his progression on Monday.

Brantley took three at-bats against Indians teammates Josh Tomlin and Dan Otero in a simulated game on Monday. He took a big cut on the first pitch he saw from Tomlin, and while he missed, Brantley took it as a good sign that he could be aggressive without feeling pain in his surgically-repaired right shoulder and biceps.

"I had to make sure I got in there a little bit mentally. I just wanted to be aggressive," Brantley explained. "I didn't want to go in there and swing 50 percent. I wanted to make sure I took a good aggressive swing. I was able to do that today, and tomorrow's a new day."

It was an encouraging step for Brantley, who was limited to just 11 games last season due to injury. However, it must be noted that he got through the early stages of his hitting program last year with no issues, only to have setback after setback once he played a few games in a row. It’s unclear when he might be cleared for game action, and it’s not a given that he’ll be ready on Opening Day.

"The only reason you try to temper your comments," manager Terry Francona said, "is because you want to be fair to him. He has worked so hard. I wish people could actually see what he's done, because it's gone so far and above what you would expect somebody to do. ... If this ends up where he's not healthy, there is nothing more that he could have done."

Kazmir Exits Start with Hip Injury

Scott Kazmir was battling his mechanics early on in spring training. Now he’s battling an injury.

Kazmir had to leave Monday’s Cactus League start against the Rockies in the second inning with tightness in his left hip. The left-hander said he first tightened up while warming up before the game.

"Everything just started tightening up on me," Kazmir said. "Pretty much every part of the hip and all the way to the glute, and everything. I couldn't fire my backside. I couldn't fire my back hip, my back leg. So there was no power, no direction and it's a tough way to pitch."

Kazmir has had issues with his hip dating back to last season, and he worked over the offseason on trying to improve his flexibility so that it was no longer a problem. Obviously, that hasn’t worked as hoped.

"The frustration's through the roof right now," Kazmir said. "It's something I've been dealing with for a while. The treatment I get, the exercises I do, everything like that, and to be in the spot I'm in right now, is definitely a head-scratcher. I've come back from worse. I'm staying positive. I know what it takes to pitch to my full potential, and I'll keep working to do that."

Kazmir will be re-evaluated on Tuesday before it’s determined whether he needs to undergo any testing. The southpaw is hoping he doesn’t have to miss any Cactus League starts, but obviously that’s up in the air right now. Even if it’s determined that Kazmir doesn’t have anything structurally wrong, he’s not painting a very encouraging picture of how effective he could be right now.

The Dodgers entered camp with Kazmir, Brandon McCarthy, Julio Urias, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Alex Wood vying for the final two spots in their rotation. Ryu is a candidate to begin the season on the disabled list, while Urias could start in extended spring training as the club manages the youngster’s workload. Kazmir and McCarthy can’t be optioned, and that fact combined with their salaries made it seem likely they’d break camp in the rotation provided they were healthy and had solid springs. Obviously, Kazmir’s issues could throw a wrench into that. It’s a situation that needs to be watched closely by fantasy owners.

Quick Hits: Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Monday that Albert Pujols (foot) should make his Cactus League debut by the end of this week … Corey Seager (back) is unlikely to play until Friday. He’s dealing with some back soreness, but the feeling is that the Dodgers are just being overly cautious here … Jason Kipnis (shoulder) is set to make his Cactus League debut on Thursday as a designated hitter … Anthony Rizzo returned to the Cubs’ Cactus League lineup Monday after missing four games with a stiff back … Ryan Schimpf was scratched from Monday's game due to left oblique tightness. Padres manager Andy Green said that Schimpf would have played had it been a regular season game … Evan Gattis (shoulder) is expected to catch his first game of the spring later this week … Manuel Margot has a bit of swelling in his left knee but could return to game action by the end of the week … Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) will test out his right arm Tuesday in hopes of being cleared to play defense. He’s been limited to DH duty to this point because of a sore right shoulder … Hanley Ramirez (shoulder) is on a throwing program that has him tossing from out to 60 feet. Ramirez had to pull out of the World Baseball Classic due to a sore shoulder, but the Red Sox don’t expect him to have any limitations by Opening Day … Jason Heyward broke a 0-for-15 Cactus League start with a solo home run and a two-run double on Monday … Dylan Bundy struck out three over there scoreless frames against the Tigers on Monday … Matt Carpenter (back) took batting practice and did some fielding work at first base on Monday … Mike Zunino went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and two runs scored versus the Rangers on Monday … Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-3 and hit his first homer of the spring Monday against the Mets … Collin McHugh (arm) threw a successful bullpen session on Monday. He’s been going through a “dead arm” phase … An MRI on Trevor Rosenthal's sore right lat showed no structural damage. He could pitch in a game by Friday … Andre Ethier exited Monday's Cactus League contest with back soreness, but he thinks he’ll be ready to play Tuesday … Elvis Andrus (hernia) will make his Cactus League debut later this week … Cameron Maybin was scratched from the Angels' Cactus League lineup on Monday due to minor right shoulder fatigue … The Reds designated Jumbo Diaz for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Christian Walker …