Podcast: Orioles Check-In

Tuesday, March 07, 2017

We continue our Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with a chat about the Baltimore Orioles. I was joined by beat writer Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Post to discuss a variety of topics, including Mark Trumbo's return to Baltimore, turning the page from Matt Wieters to Welington Castillo behind the plate, what to expect from Dylan Bundy, Manny Machado's future, and much more.

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can find it in stores now or order right here. Our online version of the draft guide is also live and packed with everything you need to get ready for your fantasy draft. It will be constantly updated through Opening Day.







