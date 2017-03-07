Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas

Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Often in the midst of your draft, you’ll find yourself deciding between a couple players at the same position. With Player Showdowns, we take two players who are closely ranked and have writers take a side and debate who should be selected first. Whose side will you be on?

We’ll offer up one Showdown per position (catcher, first base, second base, shortstop, third base, outfield, starter and reliever) here, and you can get dozens more by purchasing the 2017 Rotoworld Baseball Draft Guide. It’s an essential weapon to have in your arsenal at the draft table this spring.

Jose Bautista vs. Yasmany Tomas

Bautista

It’s understandable to be down on Bautista after what we saw last season. The 36-year-old was hobbled for a good portion of the year while putting up his lowest OPS since 2009. Power isn’t hard to find right now, so Bautista is bound to drop down draft boards this spring. I get it, but I’d still take a chance on his upside over Tomas. This isn’t to say that we didn’t see progress from Tomas last year. He socked 31 homers and posted one of the league’s highest hard-hit rates to go along with it. He also plays in a hitter-friendly ballpark. It’s just that he doesn’t hit a ton of fly balls. If he fails to maintain a home run-to-fly ball rate which ranked fourth in the majors last season, we could actually see a decline in power in 2017. Say what you want about Bautista’s health, but hitting fly balls isn’t a problem for him and neither is hitting the ball hard. Thankfully, he’s back in Toronto for another year. Despite hitting just .234 compared to Tomas’ .272 last season, Bautista topped him by 53 points in on-base percentage and ended up scoring just four fewer runs despite logging 46 fewer plate appearances. Neither of these guys run, so I think this showdown is ultimately about whether you prefer the younger slugger over the accomplished veteran. Tomas simply hasn’t earned my trust yet. - D.J. Short (@djshort)

Tomas

A lousy defensive outfielder with a lousy walk rate, Tomas has a long way to go before he’s a quality regular for a major league team. For fantasy purposes, though, he’s already there. He was able to hit 31 homers with a solid .272 average in his second year in the bigs. I don’t think that homer total is going up in year three – it seems rather flukish that 25 percent of his flyballs left the yard last year, compared to just 13 percent as a rookie – but his exit velocity is well above the league average and he gets an assist from his home park, not only when it comes to homers, but for singles and doubles as well. Plus, that whole never-walking thing helps him out as a fantasy outfielder, giving him more chances to drive in runs. Tomas is still relatively young at 26 and this is just his third year in the U.S., so real growth as a hitter can’t be ruled out. I think it’s more likely that we’ll simply see more of the same, but that’s still enough to make him a top-25 fantasy outfielder while batting behind Paul Goldschmidt for 150-155 games. I don’t think the same can be said about Bautista, given the injury likelihood and the probability of a sub-.250 batting average. – Matthew Pouliot (@matthewpouliot)

