ST Daily: Scherzer’s Progress

Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Spring training can serve a variety of purposes: evaluating young talent, seeing which lineup combinations work best, selling Tim Tebow merchandise. But Max Scherzer only has one goal this spring: to get healthy. The good news is he’s almost there.

Scherzer arrived at camp with a stress fracture on the knuckle of his right ring finger. The injury actually hampered him for the final month of 2016, though he still led the league in strikeouts en route to his second Cy Young Award.

The Nationals have been understandably cautious with Scherzer, limiting his exposure early on in spring training. First he began his bullpen sessions by only throwing secondary pitches. That’s the opposite of what pitchers usually do when they’re injured but because of Scherzer’s finger issues, it’s been easier for him to grip breaking pitches than his fastball. Soon Scherzer advanced to throwing heaters but not before debuting a new three-fingered grip. Scherzer used that same grip during a live batting practice session on Tuesday and the next step will be for him to try it out in a game. The Nationals have been vague about Scherzer’s timetable but if he’s nearing Grapefruit League action, there shouldn’t be any doubt about his status for Opening Day.

Outside of Clayton Kershaw (who we’ll get to in a minute) you’d be hard-pressed to find a pitcher who has been more dominant than Scherzer over the last four years. With that said, I have found myself subconsciously avoiding Scherzer in recent snake drafts, though I did use a keeper on him in one league.

Spring training results should always be taken with a grain of salt. No one’s pressing the panic button because Justin Verlander has an ERA over five. It’s hard to get amped up pitching in front of 1,000 sunburnt college students on spring break, especially when you’re on a strict innings limit as every pitcher is at this point.

But I think an exception can be made for Scherzer because of his new grip. Will he be able to command his pitches using three fingers instead of the usual two? Will the grip affect his velocity? These are questions I’d like to see answered before I invest heavily in him. But judging by Scherzer’s No. 13 consensus ADP on FantasyPros, the rest of the fantasy community doesn’t seem too concerned.

While Scherzer’s spring has come together incrementally, Clayton Kershaw is already in midseason form. All Kershaw did Tuesday was embarrass the Giants over three near-perfect innings. Kershaw yielded an uncharacteristic walk to the game’s first batter but then retired nine in a row to end his outing. The former MVP has yet to allow a hit over three spring appearances (six combined innings) with five strikeouts during that stretch.

Kershaw’s early success, though hardly a surprise, must be a big relief for fantasy owners who were concerned about his health in the wake of last year’s back injury. A herniated disc cost the left-hander all of July and August, though he did return for the stretch run in September. It’s pointless for me to waste more column space on Kershaw’s accolades because we’re all well versed in his insane level of dominance. But what if Kershaw’s best baseball is still ahead of him?

It’s not that crazy a thought. Kershaw’s ERA last season was downright microscopic (1.69) while his 15.64 K/BB ratio wouldn’t even make sense in a video game. I guess what I’m saying is, if Kershaw somehow falls in your lap on draft day, thank the fantasy gods for their kindness.

If only Kershaw’s teammates were as healthy as him. Scott Kazmir only lasted 14 pitches before bowing out of Monday’s Cactus League game with tightness in his left hip. Kazmir’s MRI came back clean but it’s unclear when we’ll see him back on the mound. Obviously this wasn’t the start Kazmir was hoping for coming off a lackluster 2016 season that included a month-long stint on the disabled list.

Corey Seager has also had a rocky spring. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year fouled a ball off his shin early in Cactus League play and later suffered a back injury, which has kept him out of the lineup since Saturday. Seager’s injury hasn’t quite resolved itself yet, though there’s growing sentiment that he’ll be ready to play by Friday. It would be nice to see Seager get his normal reps but there’s no reason to rush him if he isn’t ready by that time. This year teams have the benefit of a longer spring training due to the World Baseball Classic. That can be a double-edged sword: a longer spring means more time to get hurt but it also gives injured players more time to recover. Either way, Seager is a hugely valuable asset and someone the Dodgers need to protect at all costs.

Speaking of the WBC, the tournament is already underway, at least for half the teams competing. Pools A and B have already begun in Tokyo and Seoul while the rest of the field will get started later this week. To get the juices flowing and also to give the fans in Florida and Arizona a little something extra, four countries (Canada, Dominican Republic, Italy and Mexico) faced off against major league teams on Tuesday. That number will expand to eight when Colombia, Puerto Rico, the United States and Venezuela join the mix on Wednesday.

The U.S., headlined by All-Stars Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Andrew Miller and Buster Posey, will kick things off against the Twins Wednesday night in Fort Myers. The Americans will get one more tune-up on Thursday against the Red Sox (that game will also take place in Fort Myers) before Friday’s Pool C opener at Marlins Park. Chris Archer will get the start Friday against a Colombian squad led by major leaguers Jose Quintana and Julio Teheran. America’s best finish at the WBC came in 2009 when they placed fourth behind Venezuela, South Korea and the eventual winner, Japan. The U.S. was knocked out by Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals at the last WBC, which was later won by the Dominican Republic.

While the tournament is missing some notable stars (Kris Bryant, Bryce Harper and Mike Trout all passed on participating), the WBC will at the very least be a fun diversion for the next couple of weeks. Israel already cranked up the drama with a stunning upset over South Korea in Monday’s opener. College basketball fans may beg to differ but in my eyes, March Madness has already begun.

AL Quick Hits: Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien exploded for three hits and four RBI in Tuesday’s win 21-13 win over the Diamondbacks. The two sides combined for an incredible 31 hits in that contest … Jose Iglesias exited Tuesday’s Grapefruit League game against the Phillies following a collision at home plate. He’s day-to-day with a neck contusion … Dallas Keuchel logged 39 pitches in a simulated game on Tuesday. The former Cy Young winner is being brought along slowly after battling shoulder issues throughout 2016 … Devon Travis has taken part in batting practice and fielding drills this spring but Blue Jays manager John Gibbons is still uncertain when he’ll appear in a Grapefruit League game. Travis underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee four months ago … Alex Rodriguez has joined Fox Sports as a full-time analyst. Rodriguez finished his 22-year career with 696 home runs, fourth-most on the all-time list behind Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.

NL Quick Hits: Devin Mesoraco played catcher in an intrasquad game on Tuesday. It’s a big step for Mesoraco, who has been limited to just 18 starts at catcher over his last two seasons. He was hampered by hip and shoulder injuries during that span … Matt Carpenter has begun taking batting practice but is still a week away from playing in Grapefruit League games. Carpenter had to pull out of the WBC due to lingering back issues … Kevin Siegrist is set to make his Cactus League debut Wednesday against Washington. The Cardinals lefty is behind schedule after hurting his shoulder at the beginning of spring training … Roy Halladay joined Phillies camp as a guest instructor on Tuesday. The eight-time All-Star won a Cy Young for the Phillies in 2010 … Miguel Rojas injured his face when a ball hit him on a stolen base attempt Tuesday against the Cardinals. The Marlins are calling his injury a head contusion. He’s day-to-day … Tebow Time has finally come. The former Heisman Trophy winner and current Mets outfielder will draw the start Wednesday against Boston. His first spring training at-bat will come against last year’s AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello.