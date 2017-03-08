D.J. Short

Podcast: Mariners Check-In

Wednesday, March 08, 2017


We continue our Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with a conversation about the Seattle Mariners. I was joined by Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) of 710 ESPN in Seattle to discuss a variety of topics, including Jerry Dipoto's active offseason, James Paxton's progress, Robinson Cano's power surge, the outlook for Mike Zunino, and much more.

 

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can find it in stores now or order right here. Our online version of the draft guide is also live and packed with everything you need to get ready for your fantasy draft. It will be constantly updated through Opening Day.


D.J. Short is a Rotoworld baseball editor and contributes to NBCSports.com's Hardball Talk blog.
