Bullpen Review: NL West

Kontos and Gearrin are everyday middle relievers. Nothing about their profiles suggests potential for fantasy relevance. Sometimes, these volume guys will discover velocity or a wipe out breaking ball. It's rare. They'll have to compete with solid depth for one of the last three bullpen spots. Non-roster invitees include David Hernandez , Neil Ramirez , and lefty Bryan Morris . Ramirez was once a closer candidate in Chicago before Hector Rondon took the role. Ramirez was terrible with three teams last season. Hernandez had a solid campaign with the Phillies and probably deserved a guaranteed contract. Morris is a decent southpaw. He'll compete with Josh Osich and Steven Okert for a lefty specialist role. Kyle Crick is also now viewed as a reliever.

Smith is working back from elbow discomfort. He's said to be progressing without pain. The southpaw is the second best reliever in the Giants bullpen, but his handedness will probably keep him out of the backup closer role. Smith is still well positioned to rack up 20 holds. At his best, Smith relies on a frequently used slider. The pitch has plus whiff rates and results. He features middling command which can lead to between 3.00 and 4.00 BB/9. Those extra base runners occasionally get him into trouble.

Law doesn't have the same velocity as Strickland. He works at 93 mph. Going forward, he'll probably benefit from reducing his 52 percent fastball rate. The pitch is only slightly better than average. His other offerings are split between a slider and a curve. He'll also flash a rare changeup. The righty showed above average command in his 2016 debut, but his ability to hit spots has been inconsistent in the past. Keep an eye on his walk rate.

If anything were to happen to Melancon, Strickland and Law are the primary backups. Strickland looks the part of closer with his 97 mph fastball and imposing frame. He doesn't rack up the big strikeout totals you'd expect, in part because he doesn't seem to trust his above average slider. He also turns to a below average sinker far too often (15 percent). Strickland could probably take a step forward by focusing on just the fastball and slider command.

There's always one playoff-bound team whose season is torpedoed by their bullpen. In recent years, the part has been played by the Detroit Tigers. The 2016 goats roamed in San Francisco. Melancon was hired to solve those woes. The soon-to-be 32-year-old has four straight seasons of over 70 innings pitched with high quality ratios. He doesn't pile up strikeouts – career 8.19 K/9. However, his cutter-heavy repertoire induces soft contact. The result is a consistently low BABIP in the .250-.260 range. He's also good at stranding runners and preventing home runs.

Ross Stripling is battling for the fifth starter's job. It's hard to imagine he'll win. However, the righty has a decent chance to snag the long relief role. He's not a fantasy asset. The rotation battle includes eight pitchers for two spots. Alex Wood may also find himself with a long relief or lefty reliever role. My guess is that Hyun-Jin Ryu , Scott Kazmir , and Brandon McCarthy would be destined for the disabled list or trade if they don't win the job. Brock Stewart and Julio Urias should be prepared to reinforce the roster later.

Hatcher, 32, struggled with home runs last season. His spot on the roster is far from guaranteed. The righty has good strikeout stuff. His command is inconsistent. The good version of Hatcher could earn holds. Luis Avilan and Adam Liberatore figure to be in direct competition for a lefty-specialist role. Avilan has the better strikeout stuff and thus is the better fit for fantasy owners.

Back before all the cool kids were doing it, Romo was throwing more sliders than fastballs. He's been doing it for the last six seasons now. And although he isn't a paragon of health, he's avoided serious arm injuries. The long time Giant will now spin his slide piece in Los Angeles. His role is uncertain – he could find himself in line for holds, or he may be a middle reliever.

Baez is a more typical sort of late-inning reliever. The righty hums at 96 mph. He'll throw an occasional sinker, change, or slider, but none of those offerings is better than average. He provided volume to the Dodgers bullpen last season, but he's currently recovering from a thumb injury. His status for 2017 is unknown at this time. When healthy, Baez is a great streaming guy in holds leagues – the kind you keep going back to again and again.

Dayton is one of those breakouts nobody saw coming. While his minor league numbers more or less match his 26 inning major league debut, Dayton was never considered much of a prospect. The 29-year-old lefty throws “only” 92 mph (that used to be fast). He's tough on both lefties and righties, making him a useful eighth inning guy. He has an elite performing fastball reminiscent of Sean Doolittle . He rarely induces ground balls, but he makes up for it with high whiff and infield fly rates. If you're in a holds league and don't want to pay top dollar for a Nate Jones or Kyle Barraclough , Dayton could offer similar value in a bargain package. There's some risk the stuff won't return in 2017 – his .196 BABIP is an extreme outlier.

This winter, Jansen signed a lucrative five-year, $80 million contract to remain with the Dodgers. The 29-year-old is coming off his best big league campaign – 1.83 ERA, 13.63 K/9, 1.44 BB/9, and a 0.67 WHIP. His owners – both fantasy and real – received an incredible performance. Jansen is well positioned to continue succeeding. Like Mariano Rivera , he leans almost exclusively on an elite cut fastball. Jansen will also mix in a very rare sinker or slider. He's said to be working on improving his feel for the slider this spring. If he gains confidence in the pitch, an increase in his strikeout rate is possible. It's hard to imagine there's any room for improvement in his other rate stats.

One general caveat – it's difficult to fully account for all possible relievers, especially factors on the farm. Last year, we were treated to breakouts from Chris Devenski and Kyle Barraclough . Now they're both trendy non-closers. Others, like Tyler Thornburg and Brad Brach exceeded all possible expectations. No amount of February research will reveal all the top performers.

Spring Training and the World Baseball Classic are picking up steam. It's time to look under the hood at every major league bullpen. Over the last few weeks, we kicked off our detailed closer coverage with a high level All Bullpen Review . We've also looked at the NL East , AL East , NL Central , and AL Central . Now it's time for a glimpse of the NL West. It's definitely not the strongest division for relievers

Los Angeles Dodgers

Kenley Jansen

Grant Dayton

Pedro Baez

Sergio Romo

Chris Hatcher

Other relief candidates include Josh Fields and non-roster invitee Brandon Morrow.

San Francisco Giants

Mark Melancon

Hunter Strickland

Derek Law

Will Smith

George Kontos

Cory Gearrin

San Diego Padres

Carter Capps

Brandon Maurer

Brad Hand

Ryan Buchter

Kevin Quackenbush

If you follow the Padres at all, you know their rotation is easily the worst in baseball. However, their bullpen is deceptively good. Maurer nominally remains the closer. It's only a matter of time before a healthy Capps steals the job. There's a chance he'll begin the season on the disabled list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. He's eying an Opening Day debut. If Capps doesn't knock Maurer out of the ninth inning, Hand suddenly looks shockingly similar to Andrew Miller.

Returning to Capps, the hard throwing righty with everyone's favorite (completely legal) delivery dominated back in 2015. He posted a 1.16 ERA with 16.84 K/9 and 2.03 BB/9. His fastball averaged 99 mph. Due to his unorthodox delivery, the heater was perceived to be well over 100 mph by hitters. His curve ball was untouchable – the pitch generated a singularly elite 40 percent whiff rate. Altogether, he was the best reliever in baseball for the 31 innings he pitched. Capps' ability to remain healthy is an open question. Don't be surprised to see his walk rate spike.

By comparison, Maurer is ordinary. The righty has a 95 mph fastball, and he's becoming more confident in his slider and changeup. Neither offspeed pitch is a plus offering, but they get the job done. Given the lack of great secondary stuff, his fastball is perhaps a little too hittable for a closer. Fortunately, he only requires a late round investment. I often see him selected after Capps.

The Padres overworked Hand in 2016 – 89.1 innings in 82 appearances. It was a breakout season for the southpaw due to the emergence of an elite slider. He evenly split his offerings between a four seam, sinker, and slider with a rare curve tossed in for variety. His sinker is a below average offering. Hand could benefit greatly by adopting a 50/50 split between his primary fastball and slider, discarding the sinker and curve entirely. He posted a solid 2.92 ERA, 11.18 K/9, and 3.63 BB/9. The upside is there for a sub-2.00 ERA with over 13.00 K/9. His slider rate did increase throughout the season. I think he's catching on. Holds league owners should invest in this potential bargain.

Buchter is yet another West-based reliever with the Doolittle approach. He throws his rising fastball over 80 percent of the time, inducing very tons of fly balls, soft contact, and infield flies. The pitch also receives a surprising number of whiffs despite being very predictable. He could serve as a useful holds guy. Too bad the Padres aren't likely to hold many late inning leads.

Quackenbush was once viewed as a potential closer, but he's declined to barely middle reliever status. Fantasy owners can and should look elsewhere. The losers of their ignominious rotation battle could find themselves with long relief roles. I see no point discussing most them, although starters are known to breakout once moved to relief. Luis Perdomo could be interesting. Keith Hessler and Leonel Campos – neither of whom are fantasy assets – could make the club as middle relievers. Catcher Christian Bethancourt is expected to fill an interesting utility role as third catcher/reliever.

Colorado Rockies

Adam Ottavino

Greg Holland

Jake McGee

Carlos Estevez

Chad Qualls

Mike Dunn

Jason Motte

The Rockies have assembled four former closers, but that hasn't always been a successful recipe at Coors Field. McGee, Qualls, and Motte were lousy in 2016. There's no guarantee that Holland or Dunn will be any better.

We do know that Ottavino has the chops for closing in Colorado, which is why I consider him the likeliest closer. The righty returned from Tommy John surgery last summer without missing a beat. He posted a 2.67 ERA with 11.67 K/9 and 2.33 BB/9. His fastball velocity did drop 2 mph, but he still induced a high ground ball rate. His sinker performs similarly to Zach Britton's. He doesn't throw it nearly as often. His most frequently thrown pitch is a double-plus slider. He's as safe to pick as any pitcher at Coors.

Before going under the knife late in 2015, Holland lost all semblance of command. His fastball also dropped from 96 to 94 mph. The righty is still working his back to full speed, sitting in the low 90s right now. At his best, like in 2014, Holland threw over 40 percent sliders. The pitch was elite. If he recovers that wipeout offering and his command, he'll be a useful fantasy asset. Take a flier but don't pin your championship hopes upon his back.

Estevez briefly closed for the Rockies last season. He looked overexposed at times, struggling with command and base runners. The 24-year-old fires 97 mph bullets. He flashed what appears to be a very high quality slider, but he didn't have confidence in the pitch against left-handed hitters. Instead, he tried to use a changeup with terrible results. He'll need to learn how to back-foot that slider to opposite-handed foes.

Dunn was brought in on an expensive contract to serve as the lefty specialist. He's more of a full inning reliever. If Dunn isn't too negatively affected by the altitude, he could be a streamable holds source – especially on the road. The southpaw has an above average fastball and an average slider.

When McGee thrived with the Rays, he threw a 95 mph fastball. That was basically all he threw. As the league adjusts to velocity, it's no surprise to see his results decline. Especially since his velocity dropped last season while transitioning to Coors Field. I don't see much hope for recovery. Similarly, Qualls and Motte may be trusted with important roles from time to time due to their veterany appeal, but there just isn't fantasy value to be had.

Other Rockies include Miguel Castro, Jairo Diaz, Chris Rusin, Jordan Lyles, and Scott Oberg. All are on the 40-man roster.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Fernando Rodney

Jake Barrett

Randall Delgado

Andrew Chafin

Enrique Burgos

The Diamondbacks have the worst on-paper bullpen in baseball, but it's not nearly the disaster we saw in Cincinnati last spring. Rodney keeps find opportunities to shoot arrows despite mediocre results. He posted a 0.31 ERA with the Padres before the Marlins acquired him. He pitched to a 5.89 ERA with the fish, although he tidied up a bit late in the season. Rodney mostly throws a sinker and a changeup. If he's walking guys, it's a clear signal to stay away. When he avoids free passes, he can be quite the bargain. Good luck dodging the nightmares.

Barrett could morph into a viable closer if he improves upon his command. It's typically assumed that breaking balls are less effective against opposite-handed hitters which could explain why Barrett tried to use a splitter as a putaway pitch versus lefties. Unfortunately, they torched the offering. His slider actually performed very well against both hands. He threw the pitch half as often as his merely average fastball. A true 50/50 split would help his numbers.

Delgado is another reliever who could benefit from embracing the breaking ball revolution. His fastball and sinker are both torched. He also throws a plus changeup and slider. The lack of quality heater is why he failed as a starting pitcher. Any semblance of command would help too. He's produced over 4.00 BB/9 in each of the last three seasons. The Diamondbacks get volume out of him, but I'd steer clear in fantasy.

Chafin is a pure LOOGY. Right-handed hitters posted a .311/.380/.444 line against him last season while lefties managed just .195/.319/.250. That probably overstates his true talent platoon split. The point is, it's large enough to avoid letting him pitch to righties. Chafin is a rare example of pitcher who might benefit from throwing more sinkers. It's a better pitch than his primary fastball. Like many relievers, he also has a plus slider.

Burgos is another hard thrower in the Barrett-Delgado mold. The command simply isn't sufficient to allow his stuff to play up. He's a fastball-slider guy. Both are above average offerings. He also flashed a promising splitter last season. We'll see if he uses it more often or cuts down on the 5.01 BB/9. Burgos has a long history of high walk rates.

Other bullpen candidates include Anthony Banda, Evan Marshall, and Silvino Bracho. The rotation is also overly deep with Pat Corbin, Braden Shipley, and Zack Godley outside of the starting five. At least one of those will find himself in the bullpen.

The club also has a very full list of non-roster invitees. Jorge de la Rosa, Rubby de la Rosa, J.J. Hoover, Kevin Jepsen, Brian Matusz, and Tom Wilhelmsen have all held prominent major league roles in recent seasons. I could see as many as three of them making the roster out of Spring Training.