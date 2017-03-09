ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good

Thursday, March 09, 2017

Todd Frazier didn't get a hit Wednesday, but it may have been one of his more exciting 0-fers in recent memory.



Frazier made his Cactus League debut in the game against the Brewers, having sat out the past few weeks with a strained left oblique. Frazier sustained the strain on February 20 and had been coming along cautiously, being that it's still early in spring.



In the game, the 31-year-old went 0-for-2 with a lineout and a strikeout, but the takeaways were positive for Frazier after the game.



"It felt good, felt good. I was excited today," Frazier told MLB.com. "I haven't played in how many months, five, maybe? So it felt good to get out there, chatted with the boys and had one good at-bat. Trying to square balls up right now.



"Kudos to the training staff. They've been working hard with me. [White Sox head athletic trainer] Herm Schneider and the boys over there, you have to give thanks to them. They know what they're doing. They didn't get me back as quickly as I wanted. I'm always pushing, saying 'I'm ready, I'm ready,' and they're like 'No, you're not.' I thank them. I haven't really felt it in four or five days, so that's a good sign."



There was never a ton of concern, and Frazier estimated he'd need 25 or 30 Cactus League at-bats to be ready for Opening Day in early April. With the World Baseball Classic ongoing, there will be plenty of time for the third baseman to get in his cuts.



Frazier will be expected to help carry the offensive load for what should be a forgettable White Sox club in a rebuilding year. His health has been pristine in recent years, another reason not to be overly worried about the oblique -- he's played in 157, 157 and 158 games, respectively, since the start of the 2014 season -- and he mashed a career-high 40 homers with 98 RBI and 89 runs scored in 2016.



Power-needy fantasy owners should feel safe drafting Frazier in the coming weeks, expecting that his injury is behind him.



Dodgers Ailing



One of the teams hit hardest by injuries in 2016, the Dodgers, is dealing with more of the same this March.



Fortunately for the Los Angeles-based club, these injuries aren't overly serious and likely won't have much of an effect on the outcome of real games a month from now.



Corey Seager remains sidelined with back discomfort -- manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that he expects the star shortstop to return to the lineup Saturday -- and Justin Turner joined him on the bench after receiving a lubricating injection into his arthritic right knee Wednesday, according to Dodgers.com. Wednesday's Cactus League tilt was the second in a row missed by Turner.



Turner underwent microfracture surgery on his right knee after the 2015 season, but he managed to play in 151 games this past season. After something of a breakout in 2014 and continued success in that 2015 season, Turner produced his best season yet in 2016, batting .275/.339/.493 with 27 homers, 90 RBI and 79 runs scored.



Scott Kazmir, who left his start Monday with left hip tightness, is also on the shelf, although for mechanical reasons. Roberts said the southpaw won't pitch in a Cactus League game for the next week as he works out some kinks in his delivery.



Quick Hits: Red Sox manager John Farrell said the club will allow David Price (elbow) to at least attempt or decide to throw on Friday or Saturday. Price gave the Red Sox a major scare last week when he came down with considerable soreness in his elbow, but surgery wasn't deemed necessary and he didn't even need a platelet-rich plasma injection. The southpaw continues to feel better, but the real test will be ramping up throwing again ... Dallas Keuchel (shoulder) has been cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut on Sunday against the Nationals. It's the next step for Keuchel after he threw 39 pitches over two-plus innings in a simulated game on Tuesday. According to Astros manager A.J. Hinch, the plan is for him to throw two innings. Keuchel is being brought along slowly this spring after he pitched through what he recently described as "major inflammation" in his rotator cuff last season ... Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen said Matt Harvey (neck) had a "great" bullpen session on Wednesday. Harvey pitched through some neck stiffness in his spring debut on Sunday while allowing four runs over 1 2/3 innings, but he didn't have any issues on Wednesday. ... Dansby Swanson is day-to-day with back tightness. Swanson began feeling it on Saturday, so the Braves just want to give him some rest. He should he back in action soon ... Matt Duffy (heel) might not be ready for the start of the season. Duffy was originally hoping to play in games by mid-March, but progress from last September's Achilles surgery has been slower than anticipated. There just might not be enough time for him to get ready for the opener at this point ... Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Brad Boxberger "had a little bit of a setback" with his lat. Cash said Tuesday that there was no set date for Boxberger to make his spring debut and now we have a little bit more context about why. For the time being, Cash is saying that he's "not overly concerned" about the matter, but the longer he goes without pitching, the less likely he'll be ready for the start of the season ... Socrates Brito underwent a successful surgery to repair an open dislocation on his left ring finger. Brito suffered the open dislocation while running the bases on Wednesday. At this juncture, there is no timetable for his recovery. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo will address Brito's surgery on Thursday. Any chance the 24-year-old outfielder had of landing an Opening Day roster spot is now likely out the window.