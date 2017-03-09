2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop

Thursday, March 09, 2017

The position breakdowns series continues with shortstop today. Please note that these are intended to be companion pieces to our online draft guide, which has rankings and projections updated straight through Opening Day. Also, new this week there is my auction guide for mixed leagues. So, please, check that out if you haven’t already.

Underrated

Trea Turner (Nationals): Turner isn’t exactly flying under the radar this spring, but I don’t think he’s being pursued quite aggressively enough. As a rookie last year, he had 33 steals to go along with his .342 average and 13 homers in 307 at-bats. As long as he keeps running, he simply doesn’t have to hit anywhere near that well to justify a first-round pick. I have him at .293 with 19 homers and 45 steals, making him my No. 4 overall player. Maybe he’s closer to .280 with 15 homers, but even in that case, he’d still be a major asset in a category in which there are few major assets, particularly few who aren’t major liabilities elsewhere. He’s the 15th overall pick in Yahoo right now, but I’d be more than happy to grab him in the middle of round one.

Francisco Lindor (Indians): Oddly enough, I’ve yet to actually end up with Turner in any of my drafts to date. Instead, Lindor has been serving as my consolation prize. He showed that his surprising success as a rookie was no fluke by hitting .301 with 15 homers and 19 steals last year, and he should still be on the way up at age 23. He’s been very efficient in stealing 31 bases in 38 attempts in his career, suggesting he can be more aggressive there if he’d like. Also, he might be in the best situation of any shortstop in baseball, hitting second in an excellent lineup and a top-three offensive ballpark. I have him 13th in my top 300, 14 spots higher than his Yahoo ADP.

Jose Peraza (Reds): The way I see it, there are eight players who are decent bets (say, 30 percent or better) to steal 40 bases this year: Billy Hamilton, Dee Gordon, Jonathan Villar, Rajai Davis, Turner, Jarrod Dyson, Starling Marte and Peraza. Of that group, only Turner, Marte and Peraza seem likely to help in batting average in the process. Peraza came in at .324 in his 241 major league at-bats last year, and while I certainly wouldn’t count on him doing that again, he strikes out rarely enough that .300 is very much in play. He’s not a complete zero when it comes to power, either, and batting second behind Hamilton would net him the occasional RBI on his singles. I rate him as about as good of a value pick as anyone this year. He’s sporting a Yahoo ADP of 189, but he’s No. 44 on my list.

Brad Miller (Rays): One of my favorite picks last year, Miller overcame an awful start to hit 30 homers on the barren Rays offense. Unfortunately, that resulted in just 73 runs scored and 81 RBI, and since his steals dropped from 13 in 2015 to six last year, he wasn’t exactly an elite fantasy shortstop. Miller, though, can keep up the power production, and he’s likely to hit cleanup in what has to be at least a slightly improved Rays lineup. He’ll be available in the middle rounds of mixed leagues, which is when it makes sense to pluck him as a 25-homer guy for your MI Spot.

Overrated

Trevor Story (Rockies): Story was a revelation as a rookie, hitting 27 homers in just 97 games before going down with a season-ending thumb injury. That torn thumb ligament is a big part of the reason I’m down on him this year; while he’s ready to play, the power might not come all of the way back, at least not right away. Another is that D.J. LeMahieu has taken over his second spot in the lineup, leaving Story to hit sixth behind Ian Desmond and his mediocre OBP. There’s also Story’s strikeout tendencies; he fanned 31 percent of the time last year, the fifth-highest rate in baseball for anyone with 400 plate appearances. Add it all up and Story comes in 55th in my top 300, which is 17 spots lower than his Yahoo ADP.

Addison Russell (Cubs): One of my big arguments against Russell last year was the health risk; he was oft-injured in the minors, but that hasn’t been any sort of issue since he first arrived in Wrigley in April 2015. Still, he remains a flawed fantasy shortstop because of the low batting average and lack of stolen base ability. The averages should begin to come up; I’m projecting Russell to hit .260 this year after he finished last season at .238. Still, he’s primarily a two-category guy while hitting in the bottom half of the Cubs order. I’d rather have Miller, who is going 20 spots lower in Yahoo leagues.

Troy Tulowitzki (Blue Jays): Tulo has been a .250 hitter in 172 games since his trade to Toronto and he’s stolen three bases in three years, so he’s another shortstop with nothing to offer fantasy leaguers outside of the power categories. Maybe he’ll do well enough in those to be of a little help in mixed leagues while he’s healthy, but we all know he’s good for at least one DL stint a season. There just isn’t enough upside here any longer to make him worth the pick. Try one of the sleepers instead.

Dansby Swanson (Braves): This is the one I worry about coming back to bite me, especially since Swanson, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, isn’t going as high in mixed leagues as I thought he would; his ADP at Yahoo is 173, making him the No. 14 shortstop right behind Miller. I have him 193rd, so it’s not like I’m crushing him here. I just don’t think he’s worth reaching for, not in 2017 anyway. Swanson impressed by coming up from Double-A and hitting .302 in 38 games for the Braves last year, but that came with a strikeout rate over 23 percent and he’s not yet a big homer guy. Whether he beats my projection could well come down to steals. He was 16-for-19 between the minors and majors last year. Still, he’s not really a burner and it remains to be seen how often the Braves will send him with Freddie Freeman and Matt Kemp up behind him. I have him at 13 steals.

Sleepers

Tim Anderson (White Sox): Since he was coming off a 49-steal season in Double-A in 2015, Anderson got a lot of attention upon being called up last year. He hit well enough, finishing at .283/.306/.432, but he disappointed in stealing just 10 bases in 99 games. One imagines he’ll be more comfortable running as a sophomore, and it’s not like the White Sox will have much reason to slow him down. Anderson offers some pop, too, and while I’m a bit worried about his average, since he does strike out plenty, I don’t expect that he’ll turn into a liability there. 30 steals and 12-15 homers have him ranked 81st in my top 300, a full 140 spots higher than his Yahoo ADP.

Chris Owings (Diamondbacks): Owings had an abysmal season in 2015, becoming the only player since 1901 to finish with a sub-.600 OPS despite a BABIP over .300 in at least 500 plate appearances. He blamed offseason shoulder surgery for his difficulties then, and he bounced back rather nicely last year, hitting .277/.315/.416 with 21 steals in 23 tries and a much improved strikeout rate. Owings has a career .320 BABIP, so if he can continue to stay away from the strikeouts, the potential for a strong average seems to there. He’s also a terrific percentage basestealer. He’s awfully far from a sure thing -- the Diamondbacks have plenty of middle-infield options and Owings doesn’t distinguish himself defensively -- but there is the possibility here that he gets to play regularly, bat second and steal 30 bases with decent numbers in the other categories.

Tyler Saladino (White Sox): The decision to drop Brett Lawrie made Saladino the White Sox’s primary second baseman, at least until Yoan Moncada is ready. One possibility is that Moncada comes up in July in conjunction with a Todd Frazier trade, pushing Saladino to third base. So, the potential is there for Saladino to get 500 at-bats, and if that happens, he’s a shoo-in for 15-20 steals. He’s hit .257 with 12 homers and 19 steals in 534 at-bats over the last two seasons, and if he can do that in a full year this year, he’ll be quite the AL-only asset at a bargain price.