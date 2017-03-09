D.J. Short

Video Breakdown

Video: Fantasy Sleepers

Thursday, March 09, 2017


We're now in the thick of spring training games in Florida and Arizona, so it's about time to get prepared for fantasy drafts. With that in mind, myself (@djshort) and Jenna Corrado (@jennacorrado) recently discussed some fantasy sleepers for the 2017 baseball season. Check it out below. Stay tuned for more fantasy draft prep videos in the days to come.

 

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can find it in stores now or order right here. Our online version of the draft guide is also live and packed with everything you need to get ready for your fantasy draft. It will be constantly updated through Opening Day.



D.J. Short is a Rotoworld baseball editor and contributes to NBCSports.com's Hardball Talk blog.
D.J. Short Articles


