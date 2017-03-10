ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming

Friday, March 10, 2017

Sonny Gray owners and A's fans everywhere received some discouraging news on Thursday as the right-hander was diagnosed with a moderate lat strain. This comes on the heels of his awful start against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday where he was shelled for seven earned runs in two innings.

Spring training is upon us, so keep refreshing Rotoworld's constantly-updating player news page for all the latest. While you're at it, follow @Rotoworld_BB and @DaveShovein if you are on Twitter.





Gray will be shut down for the next three weeks which means he won't be ready for Opening Day. Once cleared to throw, it will take a while for him to get stretched out, so it seems likely he'll miss much of the month of April.

Various health issues limited Gray to just 117 highly ineffective innings in 2016, where he posted a 5.69 ERA, 1.496 WHIP and 94/42 K/BB ratio. He had been going just outside of the top 200 players in early fantasy drafts and will surely tumble even further with this recent development.

As far as a beneficiary of the injury, the door should now be open for Andrew Triggs to open the season in the A's starting rotation. He's worth a look as a flier in the later rounds of mixed league drafts and can be bumped up a few rounds in AL-only formats.

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can find it in stores now or order right here. Our online version of the draft guide is also live and packed with everything you need to know to get ready for your fantasy draft.









Bryant sets pre-arbitration record





Kris Bryant etched his name in the record books on Thursday, agreeing to a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Cubs. That figure sets a new record for a second-year, pre-arbitration player, narrowly edging out the $1 million that Mike Trout received from the Angels in 2014.

The reigning National League Most Valuable Player is off to a slow start this spring, hitting .211 (4-for-19) with a homer and four RBI in seven spring contests.

He's a consensus top-five pick in fantasy drafts this spring and could be poised for even bigger numbers entering his age-25 season.









Machine Cleared for Takeoff





Albert Pujols, or The Machine as he's affectionately known to some, has been cleared to make his Cactus League debut on Friday against the Padres.

The 37-year-old slugger underwent surgery in December for his chronic plantar fasciitis issues. He cleared his final hurdle on Thursday, participating in full baserunning drills without issue.

Pujols has already been hitting and participating in defensive drills for several weeks, so as long as he can avoid any setbacks he should be in the Angels' lineup on Opening Day.

While he's no longer considered one of the truly elite bats in the game, he is coming off a strong 2016 campaign where he slashed .268/.323/.457 with 31 homers and 119 RBI. Impressive numbers, which were compiled while battling his foot issues.

He'll still be hitting right behind Mike Trout which will lead to ample RBI opportunities again in 2017. Pujols has been going off of draft boards just after the top 140 players, and as the 15th option at the first base position. Provided he's healthy and seemingly at full strength, there looks to be substantial room for profit here. Expect to see him rise up draft boards in the coming weeks.

Quick Hits: Max Scherzer (finger) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session on Sunday. There had been talk of him getting into a Grapefruit League game over the weekend, but the Nationals want to see him in a controlled environment first. His status for Opening Day remains up in the air... Jacob deGrom delivered another strong start on Thursday, striking out four in four shutout innings against the Tigers. His velocity has been noticeably up this spring, as is his draft stock... Matt Carpenter (back) is around 10 days away from being cleared to swing a bat in games. The Cardinals will continue to take things slow with Carpenter as they don't want him further aggravating his back injury or tweaking his oblique in the process... Austin Hedges was forced to leave Thursday's Cactus League contest due to soreness in his hamstring. The Padres are calling his exit was precautionary, but he'll be checked out again on Friday... Michael Brantley (shoulder) is set to play in another simulated game on Friday... Brian Duensing was removed from Thursday's game against the Mariners due to tightness in his lower back. He'll be re-evaluated by the Cubs' medical staff on Friday... Domingo Santana clubbed a three-run homer, his third of the spring, in a victory over the Padres... Mike Zunino clubbed his third spring homer in a win over the Cubs... James Paxton, who has been rising up fantasy draft boards, racked up five strikeouts over three innings of one-run ball against the Cubs... Mason Melotakis (oblique) faced live hitters for the first time, throwing live batting practice without issue... Matt Tuiasosopo blasted a pair of homers and plated five runs against the Yankees, but still faces an uphill battle at a reserve outfielder role with the Braves... Francisco Liriano fanned five over three innings of no-hit baseball against the Phillies... Tim Adleman confirmed that he's fine after taking a comebacker off of his shoulder during Thursday's start... Bryce Harper belted his third homer of the spring, matching his career-high for the spring... A.J. Cole hurled four innings of no-hit ball against the Marlins and is gaining traction as the sixth starting pitcher on the Nats' depth chart... Derek Norris homered again and is now 5-for-11 in Grapefruit League play, potentially upping his trade value... Starling Marte (ankle) hopes to play for the Dominican Republic for Saturday's World Baseball Classic contest against the United States... Lance McCullers struck out three in two perfect innings against the Cardinals... Roenis Elias was scratched from Thursday's Grapefruit League start and has been diagnosed with a right intercostal strain... Andrew Cashner has been shut down again with renewed discomfort in his biceps... With the injury to Cashner (biceps), the Rangers have had discussions about bringing back veteran right-hander Colby Lewis... Ryan Braun is expected to make his Cactus League debut on Friday against the White Sox... Tyler Skaggs (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session on Friday or Saturday... Tucker Barnhart was scratched from Thursday's game with lower back stiffness... Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut against the A's on Monday, but still won't be ready for Opening Day.







