We continue our 30-episode Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with a conversation about the Detroit Tigers. I was joined by beat writer Anthony Fenech ( @anthonyfenech ) of the Detroit Free Press and we touched on a range of topics, including the club's somewhat cloudy rebuilding plan, the death of longtime owner Mike Ilitch, the rise of 2016 American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer , and whether a full-on breakout might be coming for young third baseman Nick Castellanos