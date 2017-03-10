Strasburg vs. Verlander

Friday, March 10, 2017

Often in the midst of your draft, you’ll find yourself deciding between a couple players at the same position. With Player Showdowns, we take two players who are closely ranked and have writers take a side and debate who should be selected first. Whose side will you be on?

We’ll offer up one Showdown per position (catcher, first base, second base, shortstop, third base, outfield, starter and reliever) here, and you can get dozens more by purchasing the 2017 Rotoworld Baseball Draft Guide. It’s an essential weapon to have in your arsenal at the draft table this spring.

Stephen Strasburg vs. Justin Verlander

Strasburg

I know the reasons to dislike Strasburg -- outside of a two-year stretch in 2013-2014 during which he made 64 starts, the right-hander hasn't thrown more than 159 1/3 innings in a season. Despite being viewed as an elite starter, he's never posted an ERA under 3.00 in a season in which he's made more than 12 starts. The laundry list of injuries is certainly a deterrent, too. Still, it's hard not to dream on what could be, especially when he's not being drafted like a fantasy ace (he's currently the 14th pitcher off the board by NFBC's ADP data). Strasburg has struck out 29 percent of the batter's he's faced in his career, he's got a lifetime 2.85 FIP and he's made changes this spring with an eye on staying healthier and within his mechanics, vowing to throw his slider/cutter less and working from the stretch exclusively. Will it work? And will he lose some effectiveness even if it does? Who knows. But for all his (potential) warts, the upside is high enough that I'm taking the risk. – Nate Grimm (@Nate_Grimm)

Verlander

Verlander seemingly found the fountain of youth in 2016, adding nearly a full mile-per-hour back to his fastball and compiling a 3.04 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 254/57 K/BB ratio across 227 2/3 innings. The 34-year-old hurler is a workhorse and has logged 200 or more innings in nine of the past 10 seasons. He has struck out at least 217 batters in six of the past eight seasons, including an American League-leading 254 punchouts in 2016. Verlander provides a very high floor and the stable innings base that you're looking for in an SP1 or SP2 while also offering the huge strikeout potential. Strasburg, on the other hand, has dealt with a wide array of injuries throughout his career and was limited to just 147 2/3 innings in 2016. He has surpassed 183 innings just once in his big league career. He has massive strikeout upside if you could pencil him in for at least 200 innings, but the chances of him reaching that total aren't good. He's also ditching his windup and pitching exclusively out of the stretch this season, and there's no telling how that will affect his overall numbers. In many best-case scenarios, a full season from Strasburg looks eerily similar to the rock-solid all-around production that we have grown accustomed to seeing from Verlander. There's no need to get cute here, Verlander should be the pick. – Dave Shovein (@DaveShovein)









