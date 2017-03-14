ST Daily: Max Makes Promise

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Nationals manager Dusty Baker seemed to express doubt last week that Max Scherzer would be ready to go at the start of the season. However, on Monday morning the reigning National League Cy Young winner basically told his skipper, the Nats and fantasy owners not to sweat it.

“I’m gonna do it,” Scherzer announced.

The right hander’s confident proclamation came a day after he got through a 30-pitch, two-inning simulated game that by all accounts went very well. Scherzer, who is dealing with a stress fracture in his right ring finger, looked fatigued when he faced hitters last week, but Sunday he “looked pretty sharp,” according to Baker and there was “no hold back,” according to pitching coach Mike Maddux. Baker also noted that Scherzer was pacing around between innings, which he took as a good sign.

"That's him. He was just being Max," Baker said. "I'm big on body language. Body language tells you how a guy feels."

Scherzer’s injury has forced him to go from a two-fingered to a three-fingered grip on his fastball, which helps eliminate the pain in his digit. How or if the altered grip affects his results remains to be seen, of course. Ideally, the finger will eventually heal and Scherzer can go back to his normal grip.

It’s unclear when Scherzer might be cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut, but he could pitch in a minor league game Friday. Baker referred to Scherzer as “a little bit behind, but not as far behind as he looked like he was going to be in the beginning. He's back on pace, I think.” Being ready to pitch on Opening Day is probably a stretch for the righty given that it’s less than three weeks away and he hasn’t appeared in a game yet this spring, but it sounds like Scherzer can tentatively be penciled in for some time in the first week.

Disco Diagnosed

Two weeks ago the Spring Training Daily was led with news of Anthony DeSclafani missing a spring training start with an elbow issue. It’s time for an update on that situation, and it ain’t good.

DeSclafani was sent for an MRI after feeling renewed pain in his elbow during his last bullpen session, and the result was a sprained ulnar collateral ligament. The right-hander will be shut down for four weeks before being re-evaluated.

A UCL sprain is a nicer way of saying that DeSclafani’s ligament has a tear in it, and when you hear that the first thing that comes to mind is Tommy John surgery. However, Reds team medical director Dr. Timothy Kremchek says that the righty’s tear is a small one and he is optimistic it can be treated with rest and rehab.

“I’m very aggressive with these things,” Kremchek said. “I knew with Homer (Bailey, who had Tommy John surgery two years ago). I knew Homer needed it done. I knew it. This, I’m very confident (DeSclafani will) do very well. If you can avoid surgery, that’s what you want to do.”

Kremcheck also mentioned that DeSclafani’s tear was “very similar” to the one teammate Michael Lorenzen was diagnosed with almost exactly a year ago. Lorenzen successfully rehabbed the injury and returned in late June (although he would have been back sooner if not for a bout with mono). However, making a comparison of two different injured elbows is tricky business, and it must also be noted that Lorenzen came back as a reliever.

Even in a best-case scenario, DeSclafani won’t join the Reds’ rotation until mid-May. It gives top pitching prospects Robert Stephenson, Cody Reed and maybe even Amir Garrett a better chance to earn a spot in a rotation that currently only has Brandon Finnegan and Scott Feldman locked in (Bailey is out until June after another elbow surgery). The health risk with DeSclafani is probably too great for him to be drafted in a 12-team mixed league.

Saladino Slugging

The White Sox opened up a hole at second base when they released Brett Lawrie earlier this month. Tyler Saladino is doing his best to end the competition to replace Lawrie as quickly as possible.

Saladino continued his big start to Cactus League play with a 3-for-4 showing Monday against the Indians that included a grand slam. While not a guy who is known for his power, Saladino now has three dingers, two doubles and eight RBI in his first 25 at-bats this spring. He’s hitting .480/.552/.920 overall.

Saladino and Yolmer Sanchez were the immediate favorites to handle second base after Lawrie was cut loose, but Saladino probably had an edge based on his solid work last season (.282/.315/.409, eight homers and 11 steals). The gap has likely widened with Saladino’s monster start this spring coupled with Sanchez’s struggles (.222/.290/.296).

The White Sox’ second base job belongs to top prospect Yoan Moncada over the long haul. However, the Pale Hose aren’t trying to win in 2017 as they attempt to rebuild, so they have every incentive to delay Moncada’s arrival and give him more seasoning in the minors. Let’s not forget that the Cuban defector skipped over Triple-A last season before struggling in his brief big league stint. He also doesn’t turn 22 until May.

Even if Moncada eventually forces Saladino back into a utility role (although he could play third base if/when the White Sox trade Todd Frazier), the 27-year-old could have some deep league fantasy value. Saladino is eligible at second base, third base and shortstop in Yahoo leagues and stole 99 bases during his time at Double- and Triple-A.

Quick Hits: Ian Desmond will have surgery Wednesday to repair the fractured second metacarpal bone in his left hand. A timetable for how long Desmond will be sidelined should be available following the procedure. Mark Reynolds will handle first base for the Rockies while Desmond is on the shelf … Corey Seager (back/oblique) did some light exercises Monday without issue. He could continue to sit out through this week, but the Dodgers remain confident he’ll be ready for Opening Day … Josh Donaldson (calf) is expected to serve as a designated hitter in a Grapefruit League game or minor league contest within the next few days. It will be his first game action this spring … Keon Broxton went 3-for-3 with a homer, three RBI, a walk and three runs scored in Monday’s victory over the Mariners. He’s batting .387/.486/.806 so far this spring and continues to climb fantasy sleeper lists … Michael Brantley (shoulder) has encouraged the Indians with how he’s looked and felt in simulated hitting this spring, but there remains no timetable for his Cactus League debut … Hanley Ramirez (shoulder) is close to being cleared to play first base … Devon Travis (knee) is scheduled to begin playing in minor league games this week … Justin Verlander struck out four while allowing just a bunt single over 4 2/3 scoreless innings Monday against the Nationals … Collin McHugh (dead arm) is aiming to make his Grapefruit League debut this Friday … Kenta Maeda struck out seven batters while allowing one run over 3 2/3 innings in Monday’s win over the Angels … Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Chris Tillman (shoulder) on Monday that the righty will "back off it for a few days and see how it responds." Tillman was scratched from a scheduled bullpen session Sunday after feeling renewed discomfort in his right shoulder while warming up. He’ll begin the season on the disabled list … Robert Gsellman pitched three scoreless innings out of the pen Monday against the Marlins. He’s battling Seth Lugo for the final spot in the Mets’ rotation … Stephen Vogt has been held out of Cactus League action the last few days due to a heel issue, but he’s slated to DH Tuesday and catch Thursday … Shae Simmons has been diagnosed with a forearm strain and will begin the year on the DL … Tyler Thornburg (dead arm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday … An MRI confirmed a stress reaction in Charlie Tilson’s right foot, and he will be placed in a walking boot and not perform any weight-bearing exercises for at least three weeks … Steven Wright (shoulder) made his spring debut Monday with two hitless innings against the Blue Jays … Adam Frazier went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Braves on Monday. He could see extra at-bats early on in the season if Jung Ho Kang isn’t ready or cleared to play … Tim Tebow got a hit Monday. Whatever …