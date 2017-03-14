2017 Breakdowns: Outfielders

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

This week’s breakdowns column is an expanded effort, looking at underrated and overrated outfielders. Most of my very favorite picks this year are infielders (or Gary Sanchez at catcher), and there aren’t any top outfielders I’m remarkably high on, at least not like Yoenis Cespedes two years ago (yay) or George Springer last year (meh). I expect that the bargains here will be found in the middle rounds of mixed-league drafts.

Underrated

Nelson Cruz (Mariners): Cruz last year joined Babe Ruth and Mark McGwire as the only players to hit 40 homers at ages 33, 34 and 35. He’s definitely at an age where decline should be expected, but he hasn’t shown any sign of it at all. His exit velocity last year was the best in the majors, and now that he’s primarily a DH, he’s a better bet to remain healthy than he was during his “prime” years with the Rangers. He’s my No. 4 outfielder and 27th ranked player overall. That’s a tad better than his ADP of 31 at Yahoo.

Christian Yelich (Marlins): Yelich almost certainly was a better value pick last year than he will be this year. Still, there is some upside beyond what he did while hitting .298 with 21 homers and 98 RBI in 2016. For one, Yelich is perfectly capable of stealing more than nine bases, and he should easily top last year’s total of 78 runs scored if Giancarlo Stanton stays healthy and the Marlins get something from the middle of their order. Marlins Park is an issue, as last year’s reconfiguration seemingly made it an even more difficult hitting environment, but it does play better for lefties than righties. In another park, I might have Yelich as a top-20 player this year. He’s No. 38 as a Marlin, but that’s still 18 spots higher than his Yahoo ADP.

Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): McCutchen underrated? No one is more surprised that I am. However, after his disastrous 4 1/2 months to open last year, he’s currently the 16th outfielder off the board in Yahoo. I’m chalking up that poor 2016 to a wrist injury and placing him 10th. McCutchen did bounce back late in the year, hitting .289/.374/.495 in his final 50 games. I’ve long considered him overrated for fantasy purposes, mostly because PNC Park and some lousy Pirates lineups cut into his run and RBI projections. PNC Park is still quite a handicap for a right-handed hitter, but he obviously has a much better supporting case these days. At age 30, he’s hardly too old to bounce back.

Yasmany Tomas (Diamondbacks): Fulfilling the offensive expectations the Diamondbacks had when they signed him, Tomas hit 31 homers as a sophomore after finishing with just nine in 406 at-bats as a rookie in 2015. I don’t think that means bigger and better things are in store for 2017, but no one else seems to, either; he has an ADP of 172 at Yahoo. I have him 104th in my top 300. Although he strikes out plenty, Tomas has maintained a solid average in both big-league seasons, and his tiny walk rate will lead to more RBI hitting behind Paul Goldschmidt in the order, whether he’s batting fourth or, more likely, fifth initially. Plus, I don’t think we can completely rule out improvement. He’s still in just his third year in the U.S., he made big gains in converting grounders to flyballs in year two and his exit velocity is well above average.

Keon Broxton (Brewers): Broxton’s stock is already on the rise, what with the Brewers giving him a look in the leadoff spot ahead of Jonathan Villar. Last year, he was a strikeout machine in 244 plate appearances for the Brewers, whiffing 36 percent of the time (that’d be 247 strikeouts in 679 plate appearances, which is what Villar finished with last year). Still, it didn’t stop him from finishing with a.354 OBP. When Broxton bat to ball last year, very good things happened; he had a .373 BABIP and his exit velocity was bettered only by Cruz and Stanton. I’m not sure where Broxton goes from here; none of those extremes should be completely sustainable. Still, his power is obviously very legitimate and he swiped 23 bases in 27 chances last year. I can see him going 30 HR-30 SB this year and see him striking out so much that he loses his job in July. At his current price tag, though, it’s worth rolling the dice and hoping for the former; I have him about 100 spots higher than his current Yahoo ADP of 221.

Joc Pederson (Dodgers): While he’s been a fine center fielder for the Dodgers, Pederson has underwhelmed in four of the five fantasy categories in both of his years in the majors. I think this is the year that changes. Pederson did raise his average from .210 to .246 last year. His strikeout rate dropped only a bit, going from 29 percent to 27 percent, but his swinging-strike rate dropped all of the way from 14 percent to 10.3 percent, which essentially put him at the league average. It suggests that the ability is there for him to get that strikeout rate down significantly. Pederson also demonstrated elite exit velocity. The negatives are still there; he’s yet to hit lefties, he bats low in the order, he’s not a basestealer. However, it looks like he will get a chance at full-time play at the beginning of this year (he started just nine games against lefties last year), and the potential is there for him to move up in the lineup. I think he breaks through this year, though he’ll still be more valuable to the Dodgers than to fantasy owners.

Domingo Santana (Brewers): My guess going in was that Santana could hit second for the Brewers, with Broxton in the middle of the order. Now it looks like Santana will probably hit fifth or sixth (hopefully moving up to the cleanup spot against lefties). I dropped him a tad in my rankings as a result, but he’s still a great bargain against a Yahoo ADP of 250. Santana offers top-notch power, and while his strikeout rate was among the worst in the majors last year, his contact and swinging-strike rates weren’t as bad. If he stays healthy, 30 homers is very much within reach and I don’t think he’ll be much of a liability in batting average in the process.

Matt Holliday (Yankees): Holliday is another guy who should be going in the middle rounds of mixed leagues, not towards the very end. He’s sporting an ADP of 221 in Yahoo, even though he’s a better bet to stay healthy now as the Yankees’ primary DH and he’s going to a far better home run park. While Holliday’s batting average took a big tumble in his 382 at-bats last season, his skills seem intact; his exit velocity was top notch and his strikeout rates have remained below the league average. He’ll probably be good for a DL stint even without seeing much time in the outfield, but I expect that he’ll help fantasy teams while healthy.

Overrated

Charlie Blackmon (Rockies): Blackmon is going late in round one or early in round two of mixed leagues, which just doesn’t leave much room for him to decline from his 2016 production and still return sufficient value. Blackmon finished at .288 with 19 HR in 2014 and .287 with 17 HR in 2015 before taking it up a few notches to .324 with 29 HR last year. He figures to come in a lot closer to the 2014 and ’15 lines this year (he homered on 16.2% of his flies last year, about an 80 percent increase from his career rate), and if that’s the case, he’ll have to go back to attempting 40 or more steals to justify that early pick. I don’t think the math adds up, but, then, I’ve been quite wrong about Blackmon before (at least I do have him as a top-10 outfielder this year).

Ryan Braun (Brewers): It turns out I have strong feelings about the entire Brewers outfield this year. Braun is back being treated as a top-10 outfielder after coming in at .305 with 30 homers and 16 steals last year, but he’s one of the very biggest injury risks around. Braun hasn’t suffered any catastrophic injuries since serving his PED suspension in 2013, but he also hasn’t played in more than 140 games in a season since 2012. Nary has a week gone by in which we’re not reporting on some physical problem for him on Rotoworld. Given the current price tag -- he’s going ahead of Cruz and Springer in Yahoo drafts -- I suggest crossing him off your list.

Khris Davis (Athletics):Davishad a rough April in his AL debut, but it didn’t last; he totaled 39 homers and 93 RBI over the final five months of last season. I’m not saying that was a fluke, but there’s still plenty working against Davis in Oakland. His supporting cast is one of the weakest in the majors, and his ballpark holds him back (he hit .230 with 19 HR at home last year and .262 with 23 HR on the road). He’s not going to help in average or in steals. It’s not hard at all to find homer and RBI guys right now, but Davis is going 79th in Yahoo. That’s 10 spots higher than Mark Trumbo, who is just as good of a bet in homers and RBI and likely will offer more in average and steals.

Jose Bautista (Blue Jays): Major league teams were wary of Bautista as he entered free agency over the winter. Fantasy leaguers should be, as well. His power production fell in a year in which it rose for pretty much everyone else, and his strikeout rate jumped about 25 percent. Injuries were a definite factor, but Bautista is 36 now and health figures to remain an issue, especially since he’ll continue to play the outfield regularly. It’s unlikely that Bautista will help fantasy teams in average (.234 last year, sub-.260 four of the last five years), his huge walk rate takes a toll on his RBI numbers and he no longer seems like a good bet to steal 6-9 bases per year. I do have him down for 29 homers, but that still makes him a borderline top-30 outfielder for me.

Michael Brantley (Indians): It’d be great to see Brantley return to 2014-2015 form, making the Indians a potential offensive juggernaut, but I don’t think his shoulder will allow it to happen. The 29-year-old managed to play in just 11 games last year after his first surgery, and he’s yet to make his spring debut this year following his follow-up surgery on his labrum in August. My guess is that he’ll make it back to play, hopefully before the end of April, but that he won’t hit the ball with the same kind of authority that we’re used to. While it’s fine to roll the dice on him late in mixed-league drafts, I think there are too many better options to pull the trigger in the middle rounds.

Sleepers

Yasiel Puig (Dodgers): Last year, Puig was a risky fantasy pick who failed to work out. This year, there just isn’t any risk; he has an ADP of 219 at Yahoo. I think the last five outfielders in the “underrated” section provide better values, but when Puig is available in the 18th or 19th round in mixed leagues, you can be sure I’m grabbing him and hoping the power comes back. It’s not like Puig has been dreadful when healthy. He’s trended in the wrong direction, that’s for sure, but he’s never been a bad hitter; his OPS+ last year was 101. His exit velocity was better than the league average. His strikeout rate was right at the league average. He can be drafted as a fifth outfielder in mixed leagues, and he still has the potential to be a whole lot more.

Jorge Soler (Royals): I’m glad Soler got his trade, but Kansas City wasn’t my preferred destination. Kaufmann isn’t a home run park, and it’s bothersome that Soler could open the year batting right behind Salvador Perez, who hit the trifecta: he has terrible OBPs, he’s very slow and he grounds into a bunch of double plays. Still, there’s ample upside here for a player getting drafted in just half of mixed leagues. Soler hit 12 homers in 227 at-bats while cutting his strikeout rate from 30 percent to 25 percent last year. He’s still just 25, too. I’m usually not a big fan of players making the jump from the NL to theAL, and I imagine I’ll be higher on Soler for 2018 than I am for this year. Still, he’s another guy with significant upside as a fifth outfielder in mixed leagues.

Rajai Davis (Athletics): I hated Oakland’s decision to sign Davis as an everyday center fielder and leadoff hitter; he’s 36, he’s below average defensively in center and he’s finished with .306 OBPs the last two years. Still, the A’s are committed, and that makes Davis really intriguing in fantasy leagues, especially for the first half of the season. He’s one of just a handful of players with a legitimate shot at a 50-steal season, and he’ll come cheaper than anyone else who fits that bill (Jarrod Dyson possibly excepted). He’s sporting an ADP of 240 at Yahoo, making him the perfect choice for mixed leaguers who find themselves short of speed in the later rounds of drafts.

Kevin Kiermaier (Rays): Kiermaier is known for his defense, and rightfully so, but he was 21-for-24 stealing bases in 105 games last year, and since he added a solid .331 OBP, the Rays are leaning towards batting him first or second this year. I don’t see him busting out as a 30-steal guy, but he seems like a safe enough bet to get to 20 again and he’ll add 15 homers and a few more runs and RBI than someone like Davis. He’s getting picked in just 36 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Michael Conforto (Mets): I’m keeping my fingers crossed that someone pulls off a trade for Jay Bruce prior to Opening Day. Conforto should be the better player for the Mets. He’s superior defensively, and he’s been just as good of a hitter since getting debuting in 2015 (he has a 105 OPS+ the last two years, compared to 104 for Bruce). Everything that went bad for Conforto last year seems like a fluke; his strikeout rate was 26 percent even though his contact and swinging strike rates were right around the league average and his BABIP was just .267 even though his exit velocity was above average and his pull and hard contact rates were just fine. I’d have Conforto as a top-40 outfielder if I thought he’d play regularly. As is, he’s more of a bench guy in mixed leagues.

Travis Jankowski (Padres): Jankowski is another player who is here for the steals; he swiped 30 bags in just 383 plate appearances for the Padres last year. This year, he figures to play regularly, though it would help if Manuel Margot were sent down to Triple-A for the beginning of the season (as I’m guessing he will be). Like Davis, Jankowski won’t do much of anything else for a fantasy team; if fact, he’ll likely remain truly abysmal in RBI as the leadoff man for a poor offensive NL team (he had 12 all of last year), but he should be had at a modest price in NL-only leagues and next-to-nothing in 14- and 16-team mixed leagues.

Gerardo Parra (Rockies): Injuries to David Dahl and Ian Desmond will ensure that Parra spends April as a starter, and while he’s not going to help the Rockies in the process, Coors Field should make him a nice NL-only asset and a streaming option in mixed leagues early on. Parra isn’t quite as bad as he looked last year, when he somehow finished with a .670 OPS despite playing half of his games in paradise. He can offer a little bit in every category until he’s replaced in the starting lineup.