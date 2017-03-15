Standard Mock Draft

Standard Mock DraftWednesday, March 15, 2017
A group made up of Rotoworld writers and some of our industry friends got together in early March to conduct a fresh snake-style mock draft for the readers of the Rotoworld Online Baseball Draft Guide. You can find the full results of that draft here on the free site, but if you want round-by-round analysis consider buying this year's Draft Guide. At this link you'll find a breakdown of the many other features inside. If you love fantasy baseball, you're going to love the Draft Guide. That's a promise.
We designed this mock draft for very standard 5x5 scoring -- AVG, R, HR, RBI, SB on the hitting side and W, ERA, WHIP, SV, K on the pitching side -- with Yahoo’s default roster setup: C, 1B, 2B, 3B, SS, OF, OF, OF, Util, Util, SP, SP, RP, RP, P, P, P, P. As you can see, it was to be a 12-team league ...
1. Christopher Crawford (@Crawford_MILB)
2. Brad Johnson (@BaseballATeam)
3. Robin Mohapatra (@thebrasscheck)
4. Nick Doran (@RealNickDoran)
5. Matthew Pouliot (@matthewpouliot)
6. Mike Gianella (@MikeGianella)
7. Paul Sporer (@sporer)
8. Dave Shovein (@DaveShovein)
9. Ryan Boyer (@RyanPBoyer)
10. Drew Silva (@drewsilv)
11. Joe Rawlings (@joe_RAWsports)
12. Nate Grimm (@Nate_Grimm)
Round 1
1.1 Mike Trout, OF, Angels
1.2 Kris Bryant, 3B, Cubs
1.3 Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies
1.4 Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox
1.5 Clayton Kershaw, SP, Dodgers
1.6 Jose Altuve, 2B, Astros
1.7 Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Diamondbacks
1.8 Trea Turner, SS, Nationals
1.9 Manny Machado, 3B, Orioles
1.10 Anthony Rizzo, 1B, Cubs
1.11 Josh Donaldson, OF, Blue Jays
1.12 Bryce Harper, OF, Nationals
Round 2
2.13 Miguel Cabrera, 1B, Tigers
2.14 Max Scherzer, SP, Nationals
2.15 Carlos Correa, SS, Astros
2.16 Charlie Blackmon, OF, Rockies
2.17 Madison Bumgarner, SP, Giants
2.18 Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers
2.19 Joey Votto, 1B, Reds
2.20 Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians
2.21 Christian Yelich, OF, Marlins
2.22 Chris Sale, SP, Red Sox
2.23 Xander Bogaerts, SS, Red Sox
2.24 Starling Marte, OF, Pirates
Round 3
3.25 Corey Kluber, SP, Indians
3.26 Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Marlins
3.27 Noah Syndergaard, SP, Mets
3.28 Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves
3.29 Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees
3.30 Ryan Braun, OF, Brewers
3.31 Jonathan Villar, 2B, Brewers
3.32 Robinson Cano, 2B, Mariners
3.33 George Springer, OF, Astros
3.34 A.J. Pollock, OF, Diamondbacks
3.35 Edwin Encarnacion, 1B, Indians
3.36 Brian Dozier, 2B, Twins
Round 4
4.37 Buster Posey, C, Giants
4.38 Nelson Cruz, OF, Mariners
4.39 Yu Darvish, SP, Rangers
4.40 Jake Arrieta, SP, Cubs
4.41 Ian Desmond, OF, Rockies
4.42 Trevor Story, SS, Rockies
4.43 J.D. Martinez, OF, Tigers
4.44 Rougned Odor, 2B, Rangers
4.45 Yoenis Cespedes, OF, Mets
4.46 Kyle Seager, 3B, Mariners
4.47 Daniel Murphy, 2B, Nationals
4.48 Justin Verlander, SP, Tigers
Round 5
5.49 Wil Myers, 1B, Padres
5.50 Jonathan Lucroy, C, Rangers
5.51 Jon Lester, SP, Cubs
5.52 Carlos Gonzalez, OF, Rockies
5.53 Kyle Hendricks, SP, Cubs
5.54 Jean Segura, SS, Mariners
5.55 Stephen Strasburg, SP, Nationals
5.56 Aroldis Chapman, RP, Yankees
5.57 Johnny Cueto, SP, Giants
5.58 Dee Gordon, 2B, Marlins
5.59 Carlos Carrasco, SP, Indians
5.60 Andrew McCutchen, OF, Pirates
Round 6
6.61 David Price, SP, Red Sox
6.62 Carlos Martinez, SP, Cardinals
6.63 Kyle Schwarber, SP, Cubs
6.64 Jose Abreu, 1B, White Sox
6.65 Hanley Ramirez, 1B, Red Sox
6.66 Justin Upton, OF, Tigers
6.67 Adrian Beltre, 3B, Rangers
6.68 Kenley Jansen, RP, Dodgers
6.69 Willson Contreras, C, Cubs
6.70 Matt Carpenter, 1B, Cardinals
6.71 Chris Archer, SP, Rays
6.72 Zach Britton, RP, Orioles
Round 7
7.73 Ian Kinsler, 2B, Tigers
7.74 Billy Hamilton, OF, Reds
7.75 Aaron Sanchez, SP, Blue Jays
7.76 DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Rockies
7.77 Gregory Polanco, OF, Pirates
7.78 Jacob deGrom, SP, Mets
7.79 Edwin Diaz, RP, Mariners
7.80 Seung Hwan Oh, RP, Cardinals
7.81 David Dahl, OF, Rockies
7.82 Anthony Rendon, 3B, Nationals
7.83 Jason Kipnis, 2B, Indians
7.84 Mark Trumbo, OF, Orioles
Round 8
8.85 Chris Davis, 1B, Orioles
8.86 Khris Davis, OF, Athletics
8.87 Jose Quintana, SP, White Sox
8.88 Todd Frazier, 3B, White Sox
8.89 Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros
8.90 Danny Duffy, SP, Royals
8.91 Mark Melancon, RP, Giants
8.92 Miguel Sano, 3B, Twins
8.93 Addison Russell, SS, Cubs
8.94 Aledmys Diaz, SS, Cardinals
8.95 Cole Hamels, SP, Rangers
8.96 Evan Longoria, 3B, Rays
Round 9
9.97 Andrew Miller, RP, Indians
9.98 Matt Kemp, OF, Braves
9.99 Jose Bautista, OF, Blue Jays
9.100 Justin Turner, 3B, Dodgers
9.101 Eric Thames, 1B, Brewers
9.102 Yasmani Grandal, C, Dodgers
9.103 Andrew Benintendi, OF, Red Sox
9.104 Masahiro Tanaka, SP, Yankees
9.105 Odubel Herrera, OF, Phillies
9.106 Craig Kimbrel, RP, Red Sox
9.107 Wade Davis, RP, Cubs
9.108 Maikel Franco, 3B, Phillies
Round 10
10.109 Jose Peraza, 2B, Reds
10.110 Roberto Osuna, RP, Blue Jays
10.111 Carlos Santana, 1B, Indians
10.112 Ken Giles, RP, Astros
10.113 Keon Broxton, OF, Brewers
10.114 Joc Pederson, OF, Dodgers
10.115 Gerrit Cole, SP, Pirates
10.116 Aaron Nola, SP, Phillies
10.117 Kenta Maeda, SP, Dodgers
10.118 Julio Teheran, SP, Braves
10.119 Rich Hill, SP, Dodgers
10.120 Adam Jones, OF, Orioles
Round 11
11.121 Michael Fulmer, SP, Tigers
11.122 Kelvin Herrera, RP, Royals
11.123 Rick Porcello, SP, Red Sox
11.124 Zack Greinke, SP, Diamondbacks
11.125 Brad Miller, 2B, Rays
11.126 Kevin Kiermaier, OF, Rays
11.127 Cody Allen, RP, Indians
11.128 Stephen Piscotty, OF, Cardinals
11.129 Lance McCullers, SP, Astros
11.130 Danny Salazar, SP, Indians
11.131 Evan Gattis, C, Astros
11.132 Matt Harvey, SP, Mets
Round 12
12.133 Eric Hosmer, 1B, Royals
12.134 Tanner Roark, SP, Nationals
12.135 Alex Colome, RP, Rays
12.136 James Paxton, SP, Mariners
12.137 Carlos Gomez, OF, Rangers
12.138 Kevin Gausman, SP, Orioles
12.139 Dallas Keuchel, SP, Astros
12.140 Tim Anderson, SS, White Sox
12.141 Marcus Stroman, SP, Blue Jays
12.142 Dansby Swanson, SS, Braves
12.143 Jackie Bradley, OF, Red Sox
12.144 Troy Tulowitzki, SS, Blue Jays
Round 13
13.145 J.T. Realmuto, C, Marlins
13.146 Adam Eaton, OF, Nationals
13.147 Carlos Beltran, OF, Astros
13.148 John Lackey, SP, Cubs
13.149 Yasmany Tomas, OF, Diamondbacks
13.150 Jameson Taillon, SP, Pirates
13.151 Marcell Ozuna, OF, Marlins
13.152 Felix Hernandez, SP, Mariners
13.153 Matt Shoemaker, SP, Angels
13.154 Julio Urias, SP, Dodgers
13.155 Albert Pujols, 1B, Angels
13.156 Vincent Velasquez, SP, Phillies
Round 14
14.157 Byron Buxton, OF, Twins
14.158 Jose Ramirez, 3B, Indians
14.159 Brian McCann, C, Astros
14.160 Matt Moore, SP, Giants
14.161 Lorenzo Cain, OF, Royals
14.162 Jake Lamb, 3B, Diamondbacks
14.163 Eduardo Nunez, 3B, Giants
14.164 Francisco Rodriguez, RP, Tigers
14.165 Robbie Ray, SP, Diamondbacks
14.166 J.A. Happ, SP, Blue Jays
14.167 Steven Matz, SP, Mets
14.168 Javier Baez, 2B, Cubs
Round 15
15.169 Carlos Rodon, SP, White Sox
15.170 A.J. Ramos, RP, Marlins
15.171 Ben Zobrist, 2B, Cubs
15.172 Nomar Mazara, OF, Rangers
15.173 Joe Ross, SP, Nationals
15.174 Jeurys Familia, RP, Mets
15.175 Jon Gray, SP, Rockies
15.176 Sean Manaea, SP, Athletics
15.177 David Robertson, RP, White Sox
15.178 Blake Snell, SP, Rays
15.179 Jeff Samardzija, SP, Giants
15.180 Sonny Gray, SP, Athletics
Round 16
16.181 Tony Watson, RP, Pirates
16.182 Elvis Andrus, SS, Rangers
16.183 Sam Dyson, RP, Rangers
16.184 Jake Odorizzi, SP, Rays
16.185 Dustin Pedroia, 2B, Red Sox
16.186 Taijuan Walker, SP, Diamondbacks
16.187 Jerad Eickhoff, SP, Phillies
16.188 Raisel Iglesias, RP, Reds
16.189 Dellin Betances, RP, Yankees
16.190 Ivan Nova, SP, Pirates
16.191 Adrian Gonzalez, 1B, Dodgers
16.192 Brandon Belt, 1B, Giants
Round 17
17.193 Garrett Richards, SP, Angels
17.194 Dylan Bundy, SP, Orioles
17.195 Jim Johnson, RP, Braves
17.196 Shawn Kelley, RP, Nationals
17.197 Kole Calhoun, OF, Angels
17.198 Daniel Norris, SP, Tigers
17.199 Neftali Feliz, RP, Brewers
17.200 Salvador Perez, C, Royals
17.201 Brandon Maurer, RP, Padres
17.202 Jharel Cotton, SP, Athletics
17.203 Adam Duvall, OF, Reds
17.204 Adam Wainwright, SP, Cardinals
Round 18
18.205 Addison Reed, RP, Mets
18.206 Jonathan Schoop, 2B, Orioles
18.207 Drew Pomeranz, SP, Red Sox
18.208 Alex Cobb, SP, Rays
18.209 Anthony DeSclafani, SP, Reds
18.210 Michael Pineda, SP, Yankees
18.211 Asdrubal Cabrera, SS, Mets
18.212 Domingo Santana, OF, Brewers
18.213 Michael Brantley, OF, Indians
18.214 Hunter Renfroe, OF, Padres
18.215 Matt Holliday, OF, Yankees
18.216 Hisashi Iwakuma, SP, Mariners
Round 19
19.217 Logan Forsythe, 2B, Dodgers
19.218 Tyler Anderson, SP, Rockies
19.219 Dexter Fowler, OF, Cardinals
19.220 Cam Bedrosian, RP, Angels
19.221 Chris Owings, SS, Diamondbacks
19.222 Mike Moustakas, 3B, Royals
19.223 Devon Travis, 2B, Blue Jays
19.224 Hunter Pence, OF, Giants
19.225 Kendrys Morales, DH, Blue Jays
19.226 Mike Napoli, 1B, Rangers
19.227 Marco Estrada, SP, Blue Jays
19.228 Huston Street, RP, Angels
Round 20
20.229 Tom Murphy, C, Rockies
20.230 Ian Kennedy, SP, Royals
20.231 Adam Ottavino, RP, Rockies
20.232 Lance Lynn, SP, Cardinals
20.233 Ryon Healy, 3B, Athletics
20.234 Stephen Vogt, C, Athletics
20.235 Robert Gsellman, SP, Mets
20.236 Yasiel Puig, OF, Dodgers
20.237 Brandon Kintzler, RP, Twins
20.238 Russell Martin, C, Blue Jays
20.239 Nick Castellanos, 3B, Tigers
20.240 Yoan Moncada, 2B, White Sox
Round 21
21.241 Greg Holland, RP, Rockies
21.242 Mike Montgomery, SP, Cubs
21.243 Ryan Madson, RP, Athletics
21.244 Fernando Rodney, RP, Diamondbacks
21.245 Brandon McCarthy, SP, Dodgers
21.246 Jarrod Dyson, OF, Mariners
21.247 Rajai Davis, OF, Athletics
21.248 Victor Martinez, DH, Tigers
21.249 Randal Grichuk, OF, Cardinals
21.250 Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, Red Sox
21.251 Jay Bruce, OF, Mets
21.252 Josh Bell, 1B, Pirates
Round 22
22.253 Francisco Liriano, SP, Blue Jays
22.254 Adam Conley, SP, Marlins
22.255 Hernan Perez, 3B, Brewers
22.256 Mike Foltynewicz, SP, Braves
22.257 Collin McHugh, SP, Astros
22.258 Jason Heyward, OF, Cubs
22.259 Drew Smyly, SP, Mariners
22.260 Daniel Hudson, RP, Pirates
22.261 Scott Kazmir, SP, Dodgers
22.262 Junior Guerra, SP, Brewers
22.263 Carter Capps, RP, Padres
22.264 Max Kepler, OF, Twins
Round 23
23.265 Trevor Bauer, SP, Indians
23.266 Neil Walker, 2B, Mets
23.267 Ryan Schimpf, 2B, Padres
23.268 Jorge Soler, OF, Royals
23.269 Jung Ho Kang, 3B, Pirates
23.270 Yulieski Gurriel, 3B, Astros
23.271 Shelby Miller, SP, Diamondbacks
23.272 Melky Cabrera, OF, White Sox
23.273 Starlin Castro, 2B, Yankees
23.274 Mitch Haniger, OF, Mariners
23.275 Curtis Granderson, OF, Mets
23.276 Shin-Soo Choo, OF, Rangers
Round 24
24.277 Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Reds
24.278 Tyler Glasnow, SP, Pirates
24.279 Dan Straily, SP, Marlins
24.280 Brandon Drury, 2B, Diamondbacks
24.281 Nate Jones, RP, White Sox
24.282 Marcus Semien, SS, Athletics
24.283 Zach Davies, SP, Brewers
24.284 Alex Wood, SP, Dodgers
24.285 Joaquin Benoit, RP, Phillies
24.286 Bartolo Colon, SP, Braves
24.287 Jordan Zimmermann, SP, Tigers
24.288 Matt Wieters, C, Nationals
Round 25
25.289 Hector Neris, RP, Phillies
25.290 Jeanmar Gomez, RP, Phillies
25.291 Brett Gardner, OF, Yankees
25.292 Tyler Thornburg, RP, Red Sox
25.293 Jaime Garcia, SP, Braves
25.294 Tommy Joseph, 1B, Phillies
25.295 Michael Wacha, SP, Cardinals
25.296 Luke Weaver, SP, Cardinals
25.297 Welington Castillo, C, Orioles
25.298 Joe Musgrove, SP, Astros
25.299 Greg Bird, 1B, Yankees
25.300 David Peralta, OF, Diamondbacks
