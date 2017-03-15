Standard Mock Draft

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

A group made up of Rotoworld writers and some of our industry friends got together in early March to conduct a fresh snake-style mock draft for the readers of the Rotoworld Online Baseball Draft Guide.

We designed this mock draft for very standard 5x5 scoring -- AVG, R, HR, RBI, SB on the hitting side and W, ERA, WHIP, SV, K on the pitching side -- with Yahoo’s default roster setup: C, 1B, 2B, 3B, SS, OF, OF, OF, Util, Util, SP, SP, RP, RP, P, P, P, P. As you can see, it was to be a 12-team league ...







1. Christopher Crawford (@Crawford_MILB)

2. Brad Johnson (@BaseballATeam)

3. Robin Mohapatra (@thebrasscheck)

4. Nick Doran (@RealNickDoran)

5. Matthew Pouliot (@matthewpouliot)

6. Mike Gianella (@MikeGianella)

7. Paul Sporer (@sporer)

8. Dave Shovein (@DaveShovein)

9. Ryan Boyer (@RyanPBoyer)

10. Drew Silva (@drewsilv)

11. Joe Rawlings (@joe_RAWsports)

12. Nate Grimm (@Nate_Grimm)

Round 1

1.1 Mike Trout, OF, Angels

1.2 Kris Bryant, 3B, Cubs

1.3 Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies

1.4 Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox

1.5 Clayton Kershaw, SP, Dodgers

1.6 Jose Altuve, 2B, Astros

1.7 Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Diamondbacks

1.8 Trea Turner, SS, Nationals

1.9 Manny Machado, 3B, Orioles

1.10 Anthony Rizzo, 1B, Cubs

1.11 Josh Donaldson, OF, Blue Jays

1.12 Bryce Harper, OF, Nationals

Round 2

2.13 Miguel Cabrera, 1B, Tigers

2.14 Max Scherzer, SP, Nationals

2.15 Carlos Correa, SS, Astros

2.16 Charlie Blackmon, OF, Rockies

2.17 Madison Bumgarner, SP, Giants

2.18 Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers

2.19 Joey Votto, 1B, Reds

2.20 Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians

2.21 Christian Yelich, OF, Marlins

2.22 Chris Sale, SP, Red Sox

2.23 Xander Bogaerts, SS, Red Sox

2.24 Starling Marte, OF, Pirates

Round 3

3.25 Corey Kluber, SP, Indians

3.26 Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Marlins

3.27 Noah Syndergaard, SP, Mets

3.28 Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves

3.29 Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees

3.30 Ryan Braun, OF, Brewers

3.31 Jonathan Villar, 2B, Brewers

3.32 Robinson Cano, 2B, Mariners

3.33 George Springer, OF, Astros

3.34 A.J. Pollock, OF, Diamondbacks

3.35 Edwin Encarnacion, 1B, Indians

3.36 Brian Dozier, 2B, Twins

Round 4

4.37 Buster Posey, C, Giants

4.38 Nelson Cruz, OF, Mariners

4.39 Yu Darvish, SP, Rangers

4.40 Jake Arrieta, SP, Cubs

4.41 Ian Desmond, OF, Rockies

4.42 Trevor Story, SS, Rockies

4.43 J.D. Martinez, OF, Tigers

4.44 Rougned Odor, 2B, Rangers

4.45 Yoenis Cespedes, OF, Mets

4.46 Kyle Seager, 3B, Mariners

4.47 Daniel Murphy, 2B, Nationals

4.48 Justin Verlander, SP, Tigers

Round 5

5.49 Wil Myers, 1B, Padres

5.50 Jonathan Lucroy, C, Rangers

5.51 Jon Lester, SP, Cubs

5.52 Carlos Gonzalez, OF, Rockies

5.53 Kyle Hendricks, SP, Cubs

5.54 Jean Segura, SS, Mariners

5.55 Stephen Strasburg, SP, Nationals

5.56 Aroldis Chapman, RP, Yankees

5.57 Johnny Cueto, SP, Giants

5.58 Dee Gordon, 2B, Marlins

5.59 Carlos Carrasco, SP, Indians

5.60 Andrew McCutchen, OF, Pirates

Round 6

6.61 David Price, SP, Red Sox

6.62 Carlos Martinez, SP, Cardinals

6.63 Kyle Schwarber, SP, Cubs

6.64 Jose Abreu, 1B, White Sox

6.65 Hanley Ramirez, 1B, Red Sox

6.66 Justin Upton, OF, Tigers

6.67 Adrian Beltre, 3B, Rangers

6.68 Kenley Jansen, RP, Dodgers

6.69 Willson Contreras, C, Cubs

6.70 Matt Carpenter, 1B, Cardinals

6.71 Chris Archer, SP, Rays

6.72 Zach Britton, RP, Orioles

Round 7

7.73 Ian Kinsler, 2B, Tigers

7.74 Billy Hamilton, OF, Reds

7.75 Aaron Sanchez, SP, Blue Jays

7.76 DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Rockies

7.77 Gregory Polanco, OF, Pirates

7.78 Jacob deGrom, SP, Mets

7.79 Edwin Diaz, RP, Mariners

7.80 Seung Hwan Oh, RP, Cardinals

7.81 David Dahl, OF, Rockies

7.82 Anthony Rendon, 3B, Nationals

7.83 Jason Kipnis, 2B, Indians

7.84 Mark Trumbo, OF, Orioles

Round 8

8.85 Chris Davis, 1B, Orioles

8.86 Khris Davis, OF, Athletics

8.87 Jose Quintana, SP, White Sox

8.88 Todd Frazier, 3B, White Sox

8.89 Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros

8.90 Danny Duffy, SP, Royals

8.91 Mark Melancon, RP, Giants

8.92 Miguel Sano, 3B, Twins

8.93 Addison Russell, SS, Cubs

8.94 Aledmys Diaz, SS, Cardinals

8.95 Cole Hamels, SP, Rangers

8.96 Evan Longoria, 3B, Rays

Round 9

9.97 Andrew Miller, RP, Indians

9.98 Matt Kemp, OF, Braves

9.99 Jose Bautista, OF, Blue Jays

9.100 Justin Turner, 3B, Dodgers

9.101 Eric Thames, 1B, Brewers

9.102 Yasmani Grandal, C, Dodgers

9.103 Andrew Benintendi, OF, Red Sox

9.104 Masahiro Tanaka, SP, Yankees

9.105 Odubel Herrera, OF, Phillies

9.106 Craig Kimbrel, RP, Red Sox

9.107 Wade Davis, RP, Cubs

9.108 Maikel Franco, 3B, Phillies

Round 10

10.109 Jose Peraza, 2B, Reds

10.110 Roberto Osuna, RP, Blue Jays

10.111 Carlos Santana, 1B, Indians

10.112 Ken Giles, RP, Astros

10.113 Keon Broxton, OF, Brewers

10.114 Joc Pederson, OF, Dodgers

10.115 Gerrit Cole, SP, Pirates

10.116 Aaron Nola, SP, Phillies

10.117 Kenta Maeda, SP, Dodgers

10.118 Julio Teheran, SP, Braves

10.119 Rich Hill, SP, Dodgers

10.120 Adam Jones, OF, Orioles

Round 11

11.121 Michael Fulmer, SP, Tigers

11.122 Kelvin Herrera, RP, Royals

11.123 Rick Porcello, SP, Red Sox

11.124 Zack Greinke, SP, Diamondbacks

11.125 Brad Miller, 2B, Rays

11.126 Kevin Kiermaier, OF, Rays

11.127 Cody Allen, RP, Indians

11.128 Stephen Piscotty, OF, Cardinals

11.129 Lance McCullers, SP, Astros

11.130 Danny Salazar, SP, Indians

11.131 Evan Gattis, C, Astros

11.132 Matt Harvey, SP, Mets

Round 12

12.133 Eric Hosmer, 1B, Royals

12.134 Tanner Roark, SP, Nationals

12.135 Alex Colome, RP, Rays

12.136 James Paxton, SP, Mariners

12.137 Carlos Gomez, OF, Rangers

12.138 Kevin Gausman, SP, Orioles

12.139 Dallas Keuchel, SP, Astros

12.140 Tim Anderson, SS, White Sox

12.141 Marcus Stroman, SP, Blue Jays

12.142 Dansby Swanson, SS, Braves

12.143 Jackie Bradley, OF, Red Sox

12.144 Troy Tulowitzki, SS, Blue Jays

Round 13

13.145 J.T. Realmuto, C, Marlins

13.146 Adam Eaton, OF, Nationals

13.147 Carlos Beltran, OF, Astros

13.148 John Lackey, SP, Cubs

13.149 Yasmany Tomas, OF, Diamondbacks

13.150 Jameson Taillon, SP, Pirates

13.151 Marcell Ozuna, OF, Marlins

13.152 Felix Hernandez, SP, Mariners

13.153 Matt Shoemaker, SP, Angels

13.154 Julio Urias, SP, Dodgers

13.155 Albert Pujols, 1B, Angels

13.156 Vincent Velasquez, SP, Phillies

Round 14

14.157 Byron Buxton, OF, Twins

14.158 Jose Ramirez, 3B, Indians

14.159 Brian McCann, C, Astros

14.160 Matt Moore, SP, Giants

14.161 Lorenzo Cain, OF, Royals

14.162 Jake Lamb, 3B, Diamondbacks

14.163 Eduardo Nunez, 3B, Giants

14.164 Francisco Rodriguez, RP, Tigers

14.165 Robbie Ray, SP, Diamondbacks

14.166 J.A. Happ, SP, Blue Jays

14.167 Steven Matz, SP, Mets

14.168 Javier Baez, 2B, Cubs

Round 15

15.169 Carlos Rodon, SP, White Sox

15.170 A.J. Ramos, RP, Marlins

15.171 Ben Zobrist, 2B, Cubs

15.172 Nomar Mazara, OF, Rangers

15.173 Joe Ross, SP, Nationals

15.174 Jeurys Familia, RP, Mets

15.175 Jon Gray, SP, Rockies

15.176 Sean Manaea, SP, Athletics

15.177 David Robertson, RP, White Sox

15.178 Blake Snell, SP, Rays

15.179 Jeff Samardzija, SP, Giants

15.180 Sonny Gray, SP, Athletics

Round 16

16.181 Tony Watson, RP, Pirates

16.182 Elvis Andrus, SS, Rangers

16.183 Sam Dyson, RP, Rangers

16.184 Jake Odorizzi, SP, Rays

16.185 Dustin Pedroia, 2B, Red Sox

16.186 Taijuan Walker, SP, Diamondbacks

16.187 Jerad Eickhoff, SP, Phillies

16.188 Raisel Iglesias, RP, Reds

16.189 Dellin Betances, RP, Yankees

16.190 Ivan Nova, SP, Pirates

16.191 Adrian Gonzalez, 1B, Dodgers

16.192 Brandon Belt, 1B, Giants

Round 17

17.193 Garrett Richards, SP, Angels

17.194 Dylan Bundy, SP, Orioles

17.195 Jim Johnson, RP, Braves

17.196 Shawn Kelley, RP, Nationals

17.197 Kole Calhoun, OF, Angels

17.198 Daniel Norris, SP, Tigers

17.199 Neftali Feliz, RP, Brewers

17.200 Salvador Perez, C, Royals

17.201 Brandon Maurer, RP, Padres

17.202 Jharel Cotton, SP, Athletics

17.203 Adam Duvall, OF, Reds

17.204 Adam Wainwright, SP, Cardinals

Round 18

18.205 Addison Reed, RP, Mets

18.206 Jonathan Schoop, 2B, Orioles

18.207 Drew Pomeranz, SP, Red Sox

18.208 Alex Cobb, SP, Rays

18.209 Anthony DeSclafani, SP, Reds

18.210 Michael Pineda, SP, Yankees

18.211 Asdrubal Cabrera, SS, Mets

18.212 Domingo Santana, OF, Brewers

18.213 Michael Brantley, OF, Indians

18.214 Hunter Renfroe, OF, Padres

18.215 Matt Holliday, OF, Yankees

18.216 Hisashi Iwakuma, SP, Mariners

Round 19

19.217 Logan Forsythe, 2B, Dodgers

19.218 Tyler Anderson, SP, Rockies

19.219 Dexter Fowler, OF, Cardinals

19.220 Cam Bedrosian, RP, Angels

19.221 Chris Owings, SS, Diamondbacks

19.222 Mike Moustakas, 3B, Royals

19.223 Devon Travis, 2B, Blue Jays

19.224 Hunter Pence, OF, Giants

19.225 Kendrys Morales, DH, Blue Jays

19.226 Mike Napoli, 1B, Rangers

19.227 Marco Estrada, SP, Blue Jays

19.228 Huston Street, RP, Angels

Round 20

20.229 Tom Murphy, C, Rockies

20.230 Ian Kennedy, SP, Royals

20.231 Adam Ottavino, RP, Rockies

20.232 Lance Lynn, SP, Cardinals

20.233 Ryon Healy, 3B, Athletics

20.234 Stephen Vogt, C, Athletics

20.235 Robert Gsellman, SP, Mets

20.236 Yasiel Puig, OF, Dodgers

20.237 Brandon Kintzler, RP, Twins

20.238 Russell Martin, C, Blue Jays

20.239 Nick Castellanos, 3B, Tigers

20.240 Yoan Moncada, 2B, White Sox

Round 21

21.241 Greg Holland, RP, Rockies

21.242 Mike Montgomery, SP, Cubs

21.243 Ryan Madson, RP, Athletics

21.244 Fernando Rodney, RP, Diamondbacks

21.245 Brandon McCarthy, SP, Dodgers

21.246 Jarrod Dyson, OF, Mariners

21.247 Rajai Davis, OF, Athletics

21.248 Victor Martinez, DH, Tigers

21.249 Randal Grichuk, OF, Cardinals

21.250 Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, Red Sox

21.251 Jay Bruce, OF, Mets

21.252 Josh Bell, 1B, Pirates

Round 22

22.253 Francisco Liriano, SP, Blue Jays

22.254 Adam Conley, SP, Marlins

22.255 Hernan Perez, 3B, Brewers

22.256 Mike Foltynewicz, SP, Braves

22.257 Collin McHugh, SP, Astros

22.258 Jason Heyward, OF, Cubs

22.259 Drew Smyly, SP, Mariners

22.260 Daniel Hudson, RP, Pirates

22.261 Scott Kazmir, SP, Dodgers

22.262 Junior Guerra, SP, Brewers

22.263 Carter Capps, RP, Padres

22.264 Max Kepler, OF, Twins

Round 23

23.265 Trevor Bauer, SP, Indians

23.266 Neil Walker, 2B, Mets

23.267 Ryan Schimpf, 2B, Padres

23.268 Jorge Soler, OF, Royals

23.269 Jung Ho Kang, 3B, Pirates

23.270 Yulieski Gurriel, 3B, Astros

23.271 Shelby Miller, SP, Diamondbacks

23.272 Melky Cabrera, OF, White Sox

23.273 Starlin Castro, 2B, Yankees

23.274 Mitch Haniger, OF, Mariners

23.275 Curtis Granderson, OF, Mets

23.276 Shin-Soo Choo, OF, Rangers

Round 24

24.277 Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Reds

24.278 Tyler Glasnow, SP, Pirates

24.279 Dan Straily, SP, Marlins

24.280 Brandon Drury, 2B, Diamondbacks

24.281 Nate Jones, RP, White Sox

24.282 Marcus Semien, SS, Athletics

24.283 Zach Davies, SP, Brewers

24.284 Alex Wood, SP, Dodgers

24.285 Joaquin Benoit, RP, Phillies

24.286 Bartolo Colon, SP, Braves

24.287 Jordan Zimmermann, SP, Tigers

24.288 Matt Wieters, C, Nationals

Round 25

25.289 Hector Neris, RP, Phillies

25.290 Jeanmar Gomez, RP, Phillies

25.291 Brett Gardner, OF, Yankees

25.292 Tyler Thornburg, RP, Red Sox

25.293 Jaime Garcia, SP, Braves

25.294 Tommy Joseph, 1B, Phillies

25.295 Michael Wacha, SP, Cardinals

25.296 Luke Weaver, SP, Cardinals

25.297 Welington Castillo, C, Orioles

25.298 Joe Musgrove, SP, Astros

25.299 Greg Bird, 1B, Yankees

25.300 David Peralta, OF, Diamondbacks

