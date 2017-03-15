Bullpen Review: AL West

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Devenski emerged as a top multi-inning arm last season. He'll serve as the Astros swingman. The righty isn't flashy with a 93 mph fastball and a typical four pitch repertoire. His best weapon is a plus change up. He also induced an elite whiff rate with his slider. His fourth pitch, a curve, also graded as plus. Devenski seemingly has a starter's repertoire although he was considerably less effective during his handful of starts.

Sipp, a veteran LOOGY, is coming off his worst major league campaign. He was unusually homer prone last season. His strikeout rate also declined even though his stuff was consistent with past seasons. His command might have slipped a grade – it's hard to tell with the available data. His 3.71 BB/9 was certainly higher than in recent seasons. If the fly ball pitcher puts a cap on the home runs, he's yet another holds asset. Fortunately, the Astros should produce plenty of leads for this bullpen to protect.

Feliz has a lot in common with Kela. He's a young, hard-thrower with a little too much dependence on his fastball. He throws the 95 mph heater 88 percent of the time when he's behind in the count. Unfortunately, his best pitch is a slider that he uses when ahead in the count. Feliz could challenge Giles for his job if he ever gains the confidence to throw the breaking ball more frequently. He's another quality holds candidate due to his 13.15 K/9 with potential for improvement in his 4.43 ERA (2.67 xFIP).

Harris features a plus cutter and a double-plus curve. He commands both pitches well and mixes things up just enough to keep hitters off balance. An uptick in his curve usage produced a sharp spike in strikeouts. As he gains more confidence with the pitch we could see more strikeouts going forward. Harris is another excellent option for holds.

If we see the shaky Giles out of the gate, Gregerson is in place to step up. The soon-to-be 33-year-old slider specialist is arguably the most successful reliever of the last eight seasons. He's worked to a 2.84 ERA in 538 innings with 8.98 K/9 and a 1.05 WHIP. Gregerson is a steady holds candidate who could snag a few saves.

After a potent debut in 2014, Giles earned a spot on the Phillies Opening Day roster in 2015. He pitched poorly through May, struggling with command. Eventually, he caught his stride and shutdown the competition. Command plagued Giles again in early 2016. He also lost his touch in September. At this point, I think it's fair to worry about his inconsistency. When he's on, he looks like the best version of Craig Kimbrel . When he's off, well, he looks like the Kimbrel we saw last season. Giles throws an even split of 97 mph fastballs and elite sliders.

Dariel Alvarez , Yohander Mendez , and Andrew Falukner could compete for a second lefty role. The final bullpen spot may also go to a long reliever like knuckleballer Eddie Gamboa .

Claudio is set to be the main lefty in the bullpen even though he's usually used as a multi-inning long reliever. He's atypical in many ways. His primary fastball, a sinker, runs 85 mph. Most soft tossers are fly ball pitchers, but Claudio induces a 77 percent ground ball rate with his slow ball. If he ever gets to two strikes (uncommon), then his change and slider are decent strike weapons. Claudio may be in a position to earn holds until Jake Diekman returns from surgery to correct ulcerative colitis.

Last season, Barnette had a sparkling major league debut at the age of 32 after completing a successful career in Japan. The righty worked to a 2.09 ERA in 60.1 innings. He has a kitchen sink approach to pitching, throwing three different fastballs along with a slider, curve, and change. He'll even mix in a rare splitter. It's unusual to see a reliever use so many pitches. His worst offerings were his sinker and slider. He could consider scraping them since his cutter, curve, and change were very good. If he tweaks his repertoire in the right way, he could produce over a strikeout per inning.

Kela was supposed to be the heir apparent to the closer job, but injuries and inconsistency derailed his 2016 campaign. Overall, he worked to a 6.09 ERA in 34 innings. Hitters hammered his 96 mph heater (.253 AVG, .519 SLG). He maintained his high quality curve ball. Kela's issue was predictability. He frequently fell behind counts then turned to his fastball far too frequently. Kela doesn't command the curve well within the strike zone which may limit him to a setup ceiling.

Bush, the number one overall pick from the 2004 draft, finally made an impression in the majors after what can only be described as a circuitous route to the majors. Sticking to the on-the-field story, Bush featured a 97 mph fastball with a solid slider and a potentially elite curve. The 30-year-old has typical closer stuff. Oddly, he induced a mere 8.90 K/9 despite strong whiff rates on his primary offerings.

We might as well talk about Jeffress next since he's basically the same pitcher. Acquired mid-season as part of the Jonathan Lucroy trade, Jeffress features a 96 mph sinker with a 69 percent ground ball rate. Unlike Dyson, Jeffress' curve ball has a healthy whiff rate. There's a chance he figures out how to sequence and overcomes his low strikeout rate. Unless Jeffress is closing, his low strikeout rate and high WHIP make him unsuitable for fantasy ownership. Jeffress' presence may make it easier for the Rangers to use Dyson as their closer. Otherwise, I'd expect Texas to prefer Dyson in a multi-inning fireman role.

Dyson earned every opportunity to retain the closer mantle. He shut the door on 38 games despite earning his first save on May 11. He could produce similar volume this year. Since establishing himself as a major league regular in 2014, Dyson has not allowed higher than a 2.63 ERA in a season. However, he typically allows a high WHIP with a low strikeout rate. His success is the result of a stingy sinker – the pitch induces a 74 percent ground ball rate. Grounders can only do so much damage. He'll also throw a good changeup and a mediocre slider. The change is his out pitch.

The Rangers once again possess one of the most interesting bullpens in baseball. The names you're most likely to recognize are Dyson and his pitching clone Jeffress. I've been recommending Kela for years, and now I'm all in on Bush as the next Rangers closer.

I welcome any and all criticism or suggestions. Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @BaseballATeam.

One general caveat – it's difficult to fully account for all possible relievers, especially factors on the farm. Last year, we were treated to breakouts from Chris Devenski and Kyle Barraclough . Now they're both trendy non-closers. Others, like Tyler Thornburg and Brad Brach exceeded all possible expectations. No amount of February research will reveal all the top performers.

. It's time to look under the hood at every major league bullpen. Over the last few weeks, we kicked off our detailed closer coverage with a high level All Bullpen Review . We've also looked at the NL East , AL East , NL Central , AL Central , and NL West . Now it's time to finish the series with the AL West.

. It's time to look under the hood at every major league bullpen. Over the last few weeks, we kicked off our detailed closer coverage with a high level All Bullpen Review. We've also looked at the NL East, AL East, NL Central, AL Central, and NL West. Now it's time to finish the series with the AL West.

One general caveat – it's difficult to fully account for all possible relievers, especially factors on the farm. Last year, we were treated to breakouts from Chris Devenski and Kyle Barraclough. Now they're both trendy non-closers. Others, like Tyler Thornburg and Brad Brach exceeded all possible expectations. No amount of February research will reveal all the top performers.

I welcome any and all criticism or suggestions. Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @BaseballATeam.

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.

Texas Rangers

Sam Dyson

Matt Bush

Keone Kela

Jeremy Jeffress

Tony Barnette

Alex Claudio

The Rangers once again possess one of the most interesting bullpens in baseball. The names you're most likely to recognize are Dyson and his pitching clone Jeffress. I've been recommending Kela for years, and now I'm all in on Bush as the next Rangers closer.

Dyson earned every opportunity to retain the closer mantle. He shut the door on 38 games despite earning his first save on May 11. He could produce similar volume this year. Since establishing himself as a major league regular in 2014, Dyson has not allowed higher than a 2.63 ERA in a season. However, he typically allows a high WHIP with a low strikeout rate. His success is the result of a stingy sinker – the pitch induces a 74 percent ground ball rate. Grounders can only do so much damage. He'll also throw a good changeup and a mediocre slider. The change is his out pitch.

We might as well talk about Jeffress next since he's basically the same pitcher. Acquired mid-season as part of the Jonathan Lucroy trade, Jeffress features a 96 mph sinker with a 69 percent ground ball rate. Unlike Dyson, Jeffress' curve ball has a healthy whiff rate. There's a chance he figures out how to sequence and overcomes his low strikeout rate. Unless Jeffress is closing, his low strikeout rate and high WHIP make him unsuitable for fantasy ownership. Jeffress' presence may make it easier for the Rangers to use Dyson as their closer. Otherwise, I'd expect Texas to prefer Dyson in a multi-inning fireman role.

Bush, the number one overall pick from the 2004 draft, finally made an impression in the majors after what can only be described as a circuitous route to the majors. Sticking to the on-the-field story, Bush featured a 97 mph fastball with a solid slider and a potentially elite curve. The 30-year-old has typical closer stuff. Oddly, he induced a mere 8.90 K/9 despite strong whiff rates on his primary offerings.

Kela was supposed to be the heir apparent to the closer job, but injuries and inconsistency derailed his 2016 campaign. Overall, he worked to a 6.09 ERA in 34 innings. Hitters hammered his 96 mph heater (.253 AVG, .519 SLG). He maintained his high quality curve ball. Kela's issue was predictability. He frequently fell behind counts then turned to his fastball far too frequently. Kela doesn't command the curve well within the strike zone which may limit him to a setup ceiling.

Last season, Barnette had a sparkling major league debut at the age of 32 after completing a successful career in Japan. The righty worked to a 2.09 ERA in 60.1 innings. He has a kitchen sink approach to pitching, throwing three different fastballs along with a slider, curve, and change. He'll even mix in a rare splitter. It's unusual to see a reliever use so many pitches. His worst offerings were his sinker and slider. He could consider scraping them since his cutter, curve, and change were very good. If he tweaks his repertoire in the right way, he could produce over a strikeout per inning.

Claudio is set to be the main lefty in the bullpen even though he's usually used as a multi-inning long reliever. He's atypical in many ways. His primary fastball, a sinker, runs 85 mph. Most soft tossers are fly ball pitchers, but Claudio induces a 77 percent ground ball rate with his slow ball. If he ever gets to two strikes (uncommon), then his change and slider are decent strike weapons. Claudio may be in a position to earn holds until Jake Diekman returns from surgery to correct ulcerative colitis.

Dariel Alvarez, Yohander Mendez, and Andrew Falukner could compete for a second lefty role. The final bullpen spot may also go to a long reliever like knuckleballer Eddie Gamboa.

Houston Astros

Ken Giles

Luke Gregerson

Will Harris

Michael Feliz

Tony Sipp

Chris Devenski

After a potent debut in 2014, Giles earned a spot on the Phillies Opening Day roster in 2015. He pitched poorly through May, struggling with command. Eventually, he caught his stride and shutdown the competition. Command plagued Giles again in early 2016. He also lost his touch in September. At this point, I think it's fair to worry about his inconsistency. When he's on, he looks like the best version of Craig Kimbrel. When he's off, well, he looks like the Kimbrel we saw last season. Giles throws an even split of 97 mph fastballs and elite sliders.

If we see the shaky Giles out of the gate, Gregerson is in place to step up. The soon-to-be 33-year-old slider specialist is arguably the most successful reliever of the last eight seasons. He's worked to a 2.84 ERA in 538 innings with 8.98 K/9 and a 1.05 WHIP. Gregerson is a steady holds candidate who could snag a few saves.

Harris features a plus cutter and a double-plus curve. He commands both pitches well and mixes things up just enough to keep hitters off balance. An uptick in his curve usage produced a sharp spike in strikeouts. As he gains more confidence with the pitch we could see more strikeouts going forward. Harris is another excellent option for holds.

Feliz has a lot in common with Kela. He's a young, hard-thrower with a little too much dependence on his fastball. He throws the 95 mph heater 88 percent of the time when he's behind in the count. Unfortunately, his best pitch is a slider that he uses when ahead in the count. Feliz could challenge Giles for his job if he ever gains the confidence to throw the breaking ball more frequently. He's another quality holds candidate due to his 13.15 K/9 with potential for improvement in his 4.43 ERA (2.67 xFIP).

Sipp, a veteran LOOGY, is coming off his worst major league campaign. He was unusually homer prone last season. His strikeout rate also declined even though his stuff was consistent with past seasons. His command might have slipped a grade – it's hard to tell with the available data. His 3.71 BB/9 was certainly higher than in recent seasons. If the fly ball pitcher puts a cap on the home runs, he's yet another holds asset. Fortunately, the Astros should produce plenty of leads for this bullpen to protect.

Devenski emerged as a top multi-inning arm last season. He'll serve as the Astros swingman. The righty isn't flashy with a 93 mph fastball and a typical four pitch repertoire. His best weapon is a plus change up. He also induced an elite whiff rate with his slider. His fourth pitch, a curve, also graded as plus. Devenski seemingly has a starter's repertoire although he was considerably less effective during his handful of starts.

Oakland Athletics

Ryan Madson

Sean Doolittle

Santiago Casilla

Liam Hendriks

John Axford

Ryan Dull

Frankie Montas

Madson (along with his elbow) disappeared from the majors between 2011 and 2015. His success with the World Series Champion Royals was parlayed into a three-year, $22 million contract with the small market Athletics. His first season in Oakland left much to be desired. Hitters were seeing his change a little too well – it's usually his premier offering. Madson also toyed with a mediocre cutter. He's not the best reliever in the bullpen, but he'll probably enter the season with the ninth inning job.

Doolittle is my pick for best closer candidate. After missing most of 2015, Doolittle's signature high fastball returned to action last season. He produced a typical 3.23 ERA with 10.38 K/9 and 1.85 BB/9. His 94 mph velocity also returned. As more and more hitters adopt a fly ball approach, Doolittle should only grow more effective. Doolittle can pin some of his success on a visual trick – he uses his glove to hide the baseball right up to release.

Another under-respected former closer, Casilla, was signed to a two-year, $11 million deal over the offseason. It's a homecoming for Casilla who began his career with the A's before joining the Giants in 2010. The 36-year-old posted a 3.57 ERA with 10.09 K/9 and 2.95 BB/9. He fell apart late in the season, contributing to the Giants second half fade. He keeps hitters guessing with a four pitch mix. While none of the offerings are better than average, his command and sequencing allows everything to play up.

Hendriks was a favorite of mine entering last season. On the one hand, the righty met expectations with a 9.88 K/9 and 1.95 BB/9. Unfortunately, a high BABIP led to a 3.76 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. Hendriks has a plus slider. His fastball was just a touch too hittable. He's a solid holds candidate, especially in leagues that allow streaming.

Dull has become a perennial relief sleeper thanks to a high swinging strike rate and above average command. His 91 mph fastball induces a high fly ball and infield fly rate. The 10 percent whiff rate is pretty nifty too. His slider has a healthy 20 percent whiff rate. Dull is deceptively difficult to square up, limiting hard contact and line drives. He's produced a .209 BABIP through his first 91.1 innings. His continued success depends upon his contact management.

I'll be honest, I'm quite tired of writing about Axford. The veteran keeps finding jobs because he throws hard. He's yet to show any signs of developing command or a quality breaking ball. Axford's an odd fit for the A's bullpen.

Montas, if finally healthy, is a truly exciting candidate for the long relief role. The righty can pop 100 mph with better control than most young flame throwers. Scouts grumble about inconsistent mechanics which negatively affect his command. He's one of the highest ceiling relief prospects in the game, although clubs are still toying with using him as a starter.

Other relief candidates include Raul Alcantara, Daniel Coulombe, Ross Detwiler, and Felix Doubront. Detwiler is said to be pitching his way into the A's plans.

Seattle Mariners

Edwin Diaz

Nick Vincent

Evan Scribner

Steve Cishek

Marc Rzepczynski

Tony Zych

Once the Mariners decided to convert Diaz from starting to relief, he quickly reached the majors where he made short work of the competition. The righty posted a 2.79 ERA with 15.33 K/9, 2.61 BB/9, and a 1.16 WHIP. The one blemish on his season was a .377 BABIP. It's unclear if this is a symptom of bad luck or command. When you see a pitcher with elite whiff rates, low walk rates, and a high BABIP, it often means that they'll throw a few too many center-cut pitches to avoid free passes. His 97 mph fastball is plus, and his 87 mph slider is a contender for the best in the game.

Cishek and Zych are the primary setup men, but they're working their way back from injuries. Cishek could be back from his hip injury in time for Opening Day. The veteran righty pitched well last season despite losing the closer role. Overall, he posted a 2.81 ERA with 10.69 K/9 and 2.95 BB/9. Cishek's success stems from frequent usage of his double-plus slider to counteract his merely adequate sinker. If he's healthy, he's a great cheap holds league asset.

Zych briefly looked like the next Mariners closer before Diaz swooped into action. Now Zych is recovering from an arm injury. In a small sample last season, he lost command of his 96 mph fastball. His slider remained a very strong offering, leading to 13.83 K/9. If Zych returns to form, he could become one of the top non-closers. It all depends upon the fastball command he showed in 2015.

While Cishek and Zych recover, Vincent and Scribner could see some setup action. Neither righty is a world beater. Vincent barely touches 90 mph with his fastball. He's a fly ball pitcher who throws high fastballs and cutters. Scribner, another fly ball pitcher, leans on a fastball and curve. Both pitchers have decent strikeout and walk rates, but they're a little too hittable for regular fantasy ownership.

Rzepczynski is a lefty-specialist. He typically posts a decent strikeout rate, making him a solid holds streamer when facing rosters lefty-prone hitters. Other bullpen candidates include James Pazos, Dillon Overton, Casey Fien, Chase De Jong, Chris Heston, Ariel Miranda, Shae Simmons, Rob Whalen, and Thyago Vieira. Of those, Vieira is perhaps the most interesting relief prospect. He's an imposing Brazilian righty who throws 100 mph.

Los Angeles Angels

Cam Bedrosian

Andrew Bailey

Huston Street

Mike Morin

Kirby Yates

Jose Alvarez

Austin Adams

Bedrosian was one of the emergent relievers I overlooked last spring. In 2015, the righty was hittable and featured poor command and control. He tightened up his locating and increased the usage of his double-plus slider by six percentage points. The combination left hitters overpowered by his 96 mph velocity and wipeout breaking ball. A late season injury ruined his chance to claim the ninth inning gig. Now he's battling with a pair of veteran closers. The job will probably be his by Opening Day.

Bailey is the main rival to Bedrosian, mostly because Street is injured. Bailey is a statcast darling, using a high fastball, cutter, and high spin-rate curve ball. Curiously, the curve did not induce a big swinging strike rate. Both fastballs were much better in that regard. Upon joining the Angels in September, Bailey pitched to a solid 2.38 ERA with 6.35 K/9 and 1.59 BB/9 (11.1 innings). He was less successful keeping runs off the board in 32.1 innings with the Phillies. Perhaps recent revelations about how to best use spin rates helped.

Street will open the season on the disabled list with a lat strain. He's tentatively scheduled to resume throwing in early April. After years of using smoke and mirrors to flummox hitters, Street crumbled in 2016. He posted a luck neutral 6.45 ERA with 5.64 K/9 and 4.84 BB/9. Anyone bothering to watch him pitch could easily see that he had no swing-and-miss weapons. In the past, he made due with a well below average fastball by relying upon his plus slider and changeup. Last season, both offspeed pitches were torched. He might be done.

The rest of the bullpen is up for grabs. And it's a grab bag of maybe breakouts. I know I won't be grabbing anyone for my teams. Morin, is perhaps the steadiest hand in the middle reliever pool. He also has the lowest ceiling. Morin is probably maxed out considering he already throws his slider and changeup a combined 60 percent of the time.

Alvarez, a lefty, could be in line for some of those easy LOOGY holds. He doesn't offer much fantasy value due to modest rates and a middling strikeout rate. Yates doesn't have command of the right repertoire to leverage his above average fastball. Adams is the most promising of the bunch if only because he throws 96 mph with a sharp slider.

Befitting a team with those internal options, the Angels brought in a gaggle of non-roster invitees. You may recognize Manny Banuelos, Deolis Guerra, John Lamb, Bud Norris, Blake Parker, and Yusmeiro Petit. The 40-man roster also includes Jesse Chavez, JC Ramirez, and Alex Meyer. They're seemingly battling for one or two rotation jobs, depending on the health of Tyler Skaggs.