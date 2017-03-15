Brad Johnson

Saves and Steals

Bullpen Review: AL West

Wednesday, March 15, 2017


. It's time to look under the hood at every major league bullpen. Over the last few weeks, we kicked off our detailed closer coverage with a high level All Bullpen Review. We've also looked at the NL East, AL East, NL Central, AL Central, and NL West. Now it's time to finish the series with the AL West.

 

One general caveat – it's difficult to fully account for all possible relievers, especially factors on the farm. Last year, we were treated to breakouts from Chris Devenski and Kyle Barraclough. Now they're both trendy non-closers. Others, like Tyler Thornburg and Brad Brach exceeded all possible expectations. No amount of February research will reveal all the top performers.

 

Texas Rangers

 

Sam Dyson

Matt Bush

Keone Kela

Jeremy Jeffress

Tony Barnette

Alex Claudio

 

The Rangers once again possess one of the most interesting bullpens in baseball. The names you're most likely to recognize are Dyson and his pitching clone Jeffress. I've been recommending Kela for years, and now I'm all in on Bush as the next Rangers closer.

 

Dyson earned every opportunity to retain the closer mantle. He shut the door on 38 games despite earning his first save on May 11. He could produce similar volume this year. Since establishing himself as a major league regular in 2014, Dyson has not allowed higher than a 2.63 ERA in a season. However, he typically allows a high WHIP with a low strikeout rate. His success is the result of a stingy sinker – the pitch induces a 74 percent ground ball rate. Grounders can only do so much damage. He'll also throw a good changeup and a mediocre slider. The change is his out pitch.

 

We might as well talk about Jeffress next since he's basically the same pitcher. Acquired mid-season as part of the Jonathan Lucroy trade, Jeffress features a 96 mph sinker with a 69 percent ground ball rate. Unlike Dyson, Jeffress' curve ball has a healthy whiff rate. There's a chance he figures out how to sequence and overcomes his low strikeout rate. Unless Jeffress is closing, his low strikeout rate and high WHIP make him unsuitable for fantasy ownership. Jeffress' presence may make it easier for the Rangers to use Dyson as their closer. Otherwise, I'd expect Texas to prefer Dyson in a multi-inning fireman role.

 

Bush, the number one overall pick from the 2004 draft, finally made an impression in the majors after what can only be described as a circuitous route to the majors. Sticking to the on-the-field story, Bush featured a 97 mph fastball with a solid slider and a potentially elite curve. The 30-year-old has typical closer stuff. Oddly, he induced a mere 8.90 K/9 despite strong whiff rates on his primary offerings.

 

Kela was supposed to be the heir apparent to the closer job, but injuries and inconsistency derailed his 2016 campaign. Overall, he worked to a 6.09 ERA in 34 innings. Hitters hammered his 96 mph heater (.253 AVG, .519 SLG). He maintained his high quality curve ball. Kela's issue was predictability. He frequently fell behind counts then turned to his fastball far too frequently. Kela doesn't command the curve well within the strike zone which may limit him to a setup ceiling.

 

Last season, Barnette had a sparkling major league debut at the age of 32 after completing a successful career in Japan. The righty worked to a 2.09 ERA in 60.1 innings. He has a kitchen sink approach to pitching, throwing three different fastballs along with a slider, curve, and change. He'll even mix in a rare splitter. It's unusual to see a reliever use so many pitches. His worst offerings were his sinker and slider. He could consider scraping them since his cutter, curve, and change were very good. If he tweaks his repertoire in the right way, he could produce over a strikeout per inning.

 

Claudio is set to be the main lefty in the bullpen even though he's usually used as a multi-inning long reliever. He's atypical in many ways. His primary fastball, a sinker, runs 85 mph. Most soft tossers are fly ball pitchers, but Claudio induces a 77 percent ground ball rate with his slow ball. If he ever gets to two strikes (uncommon), then his change and slider are decent strike weapons. Claudio may be in a position to earn holds until Jake Diekman returns from surgery to correct ulcerative colitis.

 

Dariel Alvarez, Yohander Mendez, and Andrew Falukner could compete for a second lefty role. The final bullpen spot may also go to a long reliever like knuckleballer Eddie Gamboa.

 

Houston Astros

 

Ken Giles

Luke Gregerson

Will Harris

Michael Feliz

Tony Sipp

Chris Devenski

 

After a potent debut in 2014, Giles earned a spot on the Phillies Opening Day roster in 2015. He pitched poorly through May, struggling with command. Eventually, he caught his stride and shutdown the competition. Command plagued Giles again in early 2016. He also lost his touch in September. At this point, I think it's fair to worry about his inconsistency. When he's on, he looks like the best version of Craig Kimbrel. When he's off, well, he looks like the Kimbrel we saw last season. Giles throws an even split of 97 mph fastballs and elite sliders.

 

If we see the shaky Giles out of the gate, Gregerson is in place to step up. The soon-to-be 33-year-old slider specialist is arguably the most successful reliever of the last eight seasons. He's worked to a 2.84 ERA in 538 innings with 8.98 K/9 and a 1.05 WHIP. Gregerson is a steady holds candidate who could snag a few saves.

 

Harris features a plus cutter and a double-plus curve. He commands both pitches well and mixes things up just enough to keep hitters off balance. An uptick in his curve usage produced a sharp spike in strikeouts. As he gains more confidence with the pitch we could see more strikeouts going forward. Harris is another excellent option for holds.

 

Feliz has a lot in common with Kela. He's a young, hard-thrower with a little too much dependence on his fastball. He throws the 95 mph heater 88 percent of the time when he's behind in the count. Unfortunately, his best pitch is a slider that he uses when ahead in the count. Feliz could challenge Giles for his job if he ever gains the confidence to throw the breaking ball more frequently. He's another quality holds candidate due to his 13.15 K/9 with potential for improvement in his 4.43 ERA (2.67 xFIP).

 

Sipp, a veteran LOOGY, is coming off his worst major league campaign. He was unusually homer prone last season. His strikeout rate also declined even though his stuff was consistent with past seasons. His command might have slipped a grade – it's hard to tell with the available data. His 3.71 BB/9 was certainly higher than in recent seasons. If the fly ball pitcher puts a cap on the home runs, he's yet another holds asset. Fortunately, the Astros should produce plenty of leads for this bullpen to protect.

 

Devenski emerged as a top multi-inning arm last season. He'll serve as the Astros swingman. The righty isn't flashy with a 93 mph fastball and a typical four pitch repertoire. His best weapon is a plus change up. He also induced an elite whiff rate with his slider. His fourth pitch, a curve, also graded as plus. Devenski seemingly has a starter's repertoire although he was considerably less effective during his handful of starts.

 


Brad Johnson is a baseball writer for Rotoworld, FanGraphs, The Hardball Times, MLBTradeRumors and The Fake Baseball.
