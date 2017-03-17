Podcast: Rocky Road

Friday, March 17, 2017

In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short and Drew Silva discuss the rash of injuries in Rockies' camp, good news for Max Scherzer, bad news for Anthony DeSclafani, the latest on Matt Harvey and Zack Wheeler in Mets' camp, and other headlines around the game. They also break down their shortstop and third base rankings for fantasy drafts.

