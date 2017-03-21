Podcast: Angels Check-In

Follow @drewsilv and @Rotoworld_BB on Twitter.
We continue our 30-episode Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with a conversation about the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. I was joined by beat writer Maria Guardado (@mi_guaradado) of MLB.com and we touched on a range of topics, including Mike Trout's aggressiveness as a base-stealer, Huston Street's latest injury and what it means for the back end of the bullpen, and the health statuses of starters Garrett Richards and Tyler Skaggs. There's more good stuff beyond that.
