2017 Breakdowns: SPs

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

It’s the longest of the breakdown columns, this one looking at pitchers. All of my favorite targets are below. In fact, besides Clayton Kershaw, I’ve yet to pick a starter in a mixed mock draft who isn’t represented in the underrated or sleeper lists.

Underrated

Jake Arrieta (Cubs): The lone Cubs starter to disappoint last year, Arrieta lost a little velocity after his Cy Young campaign in 2015 and saw his walk rate nearly double. Arrieta, though, did seem to regain his cutter and find something close to peak form at the end, particularly in the World Series against the Indians (he was my MVP pick after prevailing in both of his starts). Even in an off year, he still had a strong groundball rate and fanned 8.7 batters per nine innings. I expect that he pitches his way back in the Cy Young mix this year; he’s one of just three starters, along with Kershaw and Noah Syndergaard, that I project with a sub-3.00 ERA. He’s well worth grabbing in the third round of mixed leagues.

Kyle Hendricks (Cubs): Yes, it’s another Cub. I don’t believe last year’s outstanding defensive numbers were a fluke, and while Kyle Schwarber’s presence will downgrade the defense a bit this year, Albert Almora is an upgrade over Dexter Fowler and Javier Baez figures to play more than he did in 2016. It doesn’t mean another 2.13 ERA is on the way for Hendricks, but he’ll come in closer to that mark than most expect. Throwing out that defense, Hendricks still had the fourth-best FIP of any qualified starting pitcher last year. He’s far from overpowering, but he’s one of the smartest guys working today. I have him eighth among SPs and 31st in the top 300. At Yahoo, he has an ADP of 71, placing him 17th among SPs.

Jacob deGrom (Mets): DeGrom’s velocity was down long before his bout of forearm inflammation and subsequent ulnar nerve surgery last year, but he’s back throwing as hard as ever this spring. It should lead to results more like his 2015, when he finished fourth in the NL in ERA and fifth in both WHIP and K/9 IP. He’s not as good of a bet as some other aces to top 200 innings, but I don’t think he’s that bad of a health risk, either. I’ve bumped him up to 10th among SPs and 39th in the top 300. He currently has an ADP of 69 at Yahoo.

Aaron Nola (Phillies): Now we’re getting to the bigger health risks. Nola excelled for two months last year before getting lit up in June and eventually being shut down with a sprained elbow ligament. He didn’t need Tommy John surgery, and he’s looked strong this spring, though the results have been middling. Even with that awful June last year, Nola ended up with a 3.08 FIP in his 20 starts. He’s a groundball pitcher thanks to the movement on his fastball, and his curve has helped put him right at a strikeout per inning through 33 career starts. While I’m projecting him to miss a little time and come in at 180 innings, he’s still my No. 15 SP this year. I have him 80 spots higher than his Yahoo ADP of 147.

Lance McCullers (Astros): I’m pretty sure McCullers’ elbow is a ticking time bomb, but given that he’s sporting an ADP of 150, it’s worth seeing if it’ll hold out for a few months or maybe even the entire year. The 23-year-old is one of the game’s most talented youngsters, as evidenced by last year’s 11.8 K/9 IP in his 14 starts. To go along with that fabulous strikeout rate, he also had one of the highest groundball rates of anyone in the game. I’d be stunned if he reaches 190-200 innings this year, but I expect he’ll be a top-20 starter when healthy. Right now, he’s the 41st SP taken in Yahoo leagues.

James Paxton (Mariners): Paxton should be a bit safer; while he’s had more than his share of physical problems through the years, he’s at least avoided arm troubles the last two seasons (perhaps because a strained finger tendon and bruised elbow prevented him from getting all that much work in). Paxton showed definite top-of-the-rotation potential in his 20 major league starts last year, averaging 97 mph with his fastball. He struck out five batters for each one he walked and ended up with a 2.80 FIP that ranked best in the AL among anyone to start at least 15 games. He’s my No. 24 SP (43rd in Yahoo), and I’d be pretty surprised if he doesn’t finish among the top 15 or 20 if he’s able to make 32 starts.

Joe Ross (Nationals): With a 3.52 ERA and a 162/50 K/BB ratio in 181 2/3 innings as a big leaguer, Ross doesn’t need to break through; he just needs to prove he’s over the shoulder soreness that cost him most of the second half of last year before he returned to pitch in late September and the postseason. He hasn’t had any issues this spring while posting a 2.70 ERA in four starts. Ross possesses only a middling fastball, but his slider is an elite offering and he’s gained some ground with his changeup. I think he’s a top-30 SP, but he’s going off the board 54th at Yahoo.

Overrated

Chris Archer (Rays): I don’t question the talent, but the inefficient Archer remains a prime injury candidate, in my opinion. He was second in the majors in pitches thrown in 2015 and seventh last season, even as he finished just 13th and 14th, respectively, in innings. I was worried about Archer last year, too, and while he did remain completely healthy and continue to rack up strikeouts in abundance, his velocity slipped some and his performance was well off. Most expect a big rebound, but I’m skeptical. I rank him 28th among SPs, and he’s currently getting taken 15th at Yahoo.

Zack Greinke (Diamondbacks): Greinke seemed like a poor pick even before the additional drop in his velocity this spring. That wasn’t particularly alarming, especially since it seems to be coming back some now, but Greinke is still trending the wrong way on the whole. Last year’s velocity was a low point for him, and he’s had a great strikeout rate just one of the last four seasons. His ridiculous 2015 was fueled by a BABIP completely out of line with the rest of his career, and balls in play tend to go for hits quite a bit more frequently in Chase Field than they do in Dodger Stadium. While he’s probably not going to be a complete bust again, I think he’ll be a liability in ERA in spite of a solid WHIP and a fair number of strikeouts. He’s my No. 48 SP (22 at Yahoo).

Danny Duffy (Royals): I’ll buy into Duffy as one of the AL’s top lefties, but the injury risk seems pretty high here. Duffy had Tommy John surgery in 2012, a strained forearm after returning in 2013, shoulder issues in 2014 and biceps tendinitis in 2015. Last year was his first healthy season since 2011, and now he’s asked even a little more from his arm by pitching in the WBC this spring. Duffy is also a big flyball pitcher, which resulted in him giving up 27 homers in 179 2/3 innings last year. He didn’t strike out 188 batters last year by accident, but given that the homers limit his ERA upside anyway, I think he’s being overdrafted right now.

Aaron Sanchez (Blue Jays): I was wrong about Sanchez being overhyped as a starter last year; he destroyed my expectations for him. Now I could mark him down as overrated because of the obvious injury risk -- he just topped his career high for innings in a season by 70 -- and leave it at that. However, I still have doubts about his effectiveness, too. Sanchez is a big groundball pitcher, which is very good, but I don’t see future Cy Young candidate here. For all of the talk of his stuff, he’s struck out 7.1 batters per nine innings in a career in which he’s still made more relief appearances than starts (55 to 41). Last year’s K rate was slightly below the average for AL starters and his swinging-strike percentage was about 15 percent below average. His walk rate is probably going to keep getting better, but it’s still middling at this point. Sanchez is one of avoid because of the injury risk, but even if he does stay healthy, I don’t believe he’ll come particularly close to last year’s numbers.

Kevin Gausman (Orioles): How much fantasy upside can an Orioles starter really have? I like Gausman just fine and he’s throwing great this spring, but working in Camden Yards and the AL East, it’s going to be difficult for him to improve much on last year’s 3.61 ERA. Since 2008, one Orioles starter has qualified for the ERA title with a FIP under 4.00 (Wei-Yin Chen came in at 3.89 in 2014). Gausman is the best bet they’ve had since Erik Bedard’s all-too-brief heyday, but even as he struck out 174 in 180 innings last year, the 28 homers he allowed gave him a 4.10 FIP and it seems like he was awfully fortunate to come in with the ERA a half-run lower, all things considered. On another team, I’d have Gausman as at least a top-40 and maybe a top-30 SP this year. As an Oriole, he’s No. 53. For all of the same reasons, I also don’t have Dylan Bundy as mixed-league worthy.

Sleepers

Julio Urias (Dodgers): My No. 34 SP is going to begin the season in the minors, but that was pretty obvious going into the spring. Still just 20 years old, Urias isn’t going to be allowed to throw much more than 150 innings this year. The Dodgers pushed him further than they wanted to last year in allowing him to throw 128 innings. So, Urias will likely start off in extended spring training, make a few Triple-A starts when the time is right and then come up and show his elders a thing or two. Urias was able to amass a 77/27 K/BB ratio over 69 1/3 innings in his 15 starts for the Dodgers last year, allowing just four homers in the process. He’s already a difference-maker, and it’s well worth taking him in the middle rounds with the expectation of four strong months from him.

Matt Shoemaker (Angels): Shoemaker has already had enough ups and downs for a 10-year career, but he was really impressive last year before suffering a skull fracture when he was hit by a comebacker on Sept. 4. Fortunately, he was able to recover rather quickly and he’s shown no ill effects this spring. Shoemaker’s velocity jumped last year, and he’s held on to it in Cactus League play. His swinging-strike percentage last year was the fifth-highest of anyone to throw 150 innings, and he walked just 30 batters all year. Shoemaker is a flyball pitcher, but he’s in a good park for that and the Angels outfield defense should be excellent. While he’s going 61st among SPs in Yahoo this year, I place him 36th.

Brandon McCarthy (Dodgers): Those who follow my advice have surely been burned by McCarthy before, but let’s chance it again. It’s not like there is really any risk this year anyway; he’s going completely undrafted in most Yahoo leagues after struggling in his return from Tommy John surgery last year. McCarthy has far too much upside for that. His velocity spiked in 2014 because of a new shoulder program, and while didn’t lead to a big season for fantasy purposes, he had a 3.55 FIP for the Yankees and Diamondbacks that year. This spring, he’s throwing about as hard as ever, giving him much more strikeout potential than he had in the old days (he’s fanned 73 in 63 innings during his rare healthy moments as a Dodger), and apart from last year’s odd battle with the yips, he’s always had sterling walk rates. He’s in a great situation for pitchers in L.A. He certainly can’t be counted on for 180-200 innings, but I think he’s the perfect choice as a fifth or sixth starter in mixed leagues initially.

Alex Cobb (Rays): Cobb is another guy coming back from Tommy John, and while he was able to return for the final month of 2016, his stuff wasn’t back up to par. He’s still not quite there yet this spring, either, but that’s why I have him ranked 44th among SPs and not somewhere in the top 30. When Cobb is right, his three-pitch mix leads to lots of grounders and an above average strikeout rate. He was an elite starter in 2013 and 2014, ranking third among AL starters in ERA over those two seasons, and it’s not like he was doing that with big-time velocity; his average fastball was just one mph higher then than it was when he came back last year. He has a high ceiling for someone getting picked in just 63 percent of Yahoo Leagues.

Jharel Cotton (Athletics): Most thought Cotton’s future was in the pen at this time last year, but after going from the Dodgers to the A’s in the Rich Hill-Josh Reddick trade, he had a nice run in Triple-A and went 2-0 with a 2.15 ERA in five major league starts down the stretch. This spring, he’s demonstrating even better stuff than he did then, sometimes touching 95 with his fastball and averaging 90 mph with his cutter. His changeup is his best pitch, coming in a full 15 mph slower than his fastball. Command isn’t an issue, either. Unfortunately, Oakland is no longer a particularly good situation for pitchers -- the outfield defense is a major issue and run support is forever a problem -- so I have Cotton as a pretty fringy option in mixed leagues right now. He’s a great pick in AL-only leagues, though.

Daniel Norris (Tigers): There was a lot to like about Norris’s progress once he was finally healthy last year. He was limited to 13 major league starts after back problems in spring training and an oblique strain in July, but even with the injuries, his average fastball jumped over one mph and he struck out 71 batters in 69 1/3 innings. Norris is a flyball pitcher, which is far from ideal given the recent spike in homers. His outfield defense is also set to be one of the weakest in the majors. I’d like to have Norris ranked as a sure mixed-league starter this year, but the situation in Detroit bothers me enough to place him to 72nd among SPs. I still think he’s underrated in AL-only leagues.

Jaime Garcia (Cardinals): Healthy and ineffective was an odd combination for Garcia, but he had a 4.67 ERA while making 30 starts for just the second time in his career last season in St. Louis. Part of it was the disappointing Cardinals defense. Another part seemed to be a fluky home run rate; even though Garcia is a big groundball pitcher, he gave up 26 homers last year, putting him at a rate about twice his career average. Garcia will find himself in what figures to be a pitcher’s park in Atlanta this year, and he should be plenty motivated in his walk year. He’s still a big injury risk, but he’s gone a year and a half without any physical problems. He needs to be taken more seriously as a mid-rotation guy in NL-only leagues.

Robert Gsellman (Mets): My big issue with Gsellman is that I like Seth Lugo just as much. Well, probably not for the long haul; Gsellman, who has picked up velocity on his now 92-95 mph sinker, does have the superior stuff. And Gsellman has seemed to be management’s preferred choice for the fifth spot in the rotation since the beginning of camp, even though Lugo made a nice impression in the WBC. I think both would be nice enough mixed-league sleepers with rotation spots. Still, there’s just one available and Gsellman is more likely to end up with it.

Jesse Hahn (Athletics): A clear underdog to get a rotation spot in Oakland at the beginning of the spring, Hahn seemed to be moving into better position even before Sonny Gray got hurt, creating another opening. Hahn’s velocity spiked last year, but he didn’t seem to know what to do with it and he struck out just 23 batters in 46 1/3 innings on his way to a 6.02 ERA in the majors. This spring, he’s averaging 95 mph with his four-seamer and sinker, which is up four mph from 2014, when he went 7-4 with a 3.07 ERA as a rookie with the Padres. He’s far from a sure thing -- he’s not even a lock for the Oakland rotation yet -- but he’s a nice target in AL-only leagues with the ability to contribute in mixed leagues later on.