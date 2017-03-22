Podcast: Rockies Check-In

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

We continue our Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with a look at the Colorado Rockies. I was joined by Nick Groke (@nickgroke) of the Denver Post and we discussed a variety of topics, including the signficiant injuries in Rockies' camp, the logic behind Ian Desmond's contract, the evolutions of DJ LeMahieu and Jon Gray, Trevor Story's breakout, and much more.

