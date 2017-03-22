All About Steals: NL Edition

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

We spent the last six weeks reviewing every bullpen in major league baseball. We kicked off our detailed closer coverage with a high level All Bullpen Review. We've also looked deeper at the NL East, AL East, NL Central, AL Central, NL West, and AL West. While a few potential breakout relievers may have slipped through the cracks, those seven articles offer hot takes on nearly every major league reliever. Now it's time to incorporate the "steals" portion of Saves and Steals.

In the past, I've used categories like The Elite Rabbits to cover 30 meaningful runners. This time around, let's get the complete picture.

In the past, I've used categories like The Elite Rabbits to cover 30 meaningful runners. This time around, let's get the complete picture.

NL EAST

Philadelphia Phillies

Known Factors: Odubel Herrera, Cesar Hernandez

Upside Plays: Aaron Altherr, Roman Quinn

Herrera is, without question, the big name in the Philadelphia. The 25-year-old stole 25 bases in 32 attempts last season while continuing to refine his offensive game. Remember, Herrera did not follow a typical path to the majors. He was a Rule 5 pick prior to the 2015 season and had no experience at Triple-A. It's reasonable to expect 20 to 30 steals.

His teammate, Hernandez, broke out last year. Unfortunately, he swiped only 17 bags in 30 attempts – a pitiful success rate. Hernandez's lack of success had nothing to do with his speed. Now that he's an established regular, an increase in confidence could lead to more than 20 steals. Altherr, if healthy, has the ability to snag 15 bases over a full season. He also hits for power. Quinn has some pop too for a speedster. He'll likely post a better than 40 steal rate when playing.

Atlanta Braves

Known Factors: Ender Inciarte, Brandon Phillips

Upside Plays: Dansby Swanson, Emilio Bonifacio

Phillips is a throwback player. Since 2006, he has just two seasons with fewer than 14 stolen bases. He's a perfectly acceptable roster patch if you need an emergency second baseman. Inciarte isn't a prolific base runner, but he'll chip in around 20 bags over a full season. His lack of power puts a lot of pressure on his batting average and runs scored.

Swanson is frequently complimented on his baseball intelligence. The portrait scouts paint is reminiscent of Chase Utley. In his prime, Utley leveraged his merely average speed for roughly 15 steals a year with a very high success rate. Could we see the same from Swanson? Bonifacio is an old friend. He's reportedly in top condition. Don't count on much, if any, opportunity.

Miami Marlins

Known Factors: Dee Gordon, Christian Yelich, J.T. Realmuto

Gordon was a hot mess last season. He was among the league leaders in... soft contact. Not exactly an auspicious category to lead. He still stole 30 bases in 37 attempts – all in just 345 plate appearances. Another 60 steal season is in the works. Yelich, meanwhile, has seen his steal attempts decline from 28 to 21 to 13 over the last three seasons. It's safe to say he sees himself as a slugger rather than a burner. Relative to catchers, Realmuto's 10 or so steals are a big total. In the grand scheme, they're just a couple drops in the bucket.

New York Mets

Known Factors: Jose Reyes

Upside Plays: Matt Reynolds, Amed Rosario

It feels right to see Reyes back in New York. Despite missing the first half of the season due to a domestic violence suspension, he still took nine bases in 11 attempts (279 plate appearances). That's roughly a 25 steal pace. He also buffed his fly ball rate, leading to an over 20 home run pace. He could be a cheap fantasy asset with David Wright waylaid.

If the Mets have to reach deep for middle infielders, Reynolds and Rosario have the speed to post a 20 steal pace. They're unlikely to accrue more than a handful starts.

Washington Nationals

Known Factors: Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon, Adam Eaton

Upside Plays: Wilmer Difo

The Nationals have the most athletic offense in the NL East. Turner is a regular first round pick in fantasy drafts on the expectation of 50 steals with at least 15 home run power and plenty of run production. Those hoping for another 21 steal season from Harper may want to hold their breath. He has a try-hard approach to base running and a mediocre 21-for-31 success rate. Given the quality of the Nationals offense, Harper should be given the red light. However, I can't imagine anybody telling Harper he's not allowed to do something. He'll probably take between 10 and 20 bases.

Similarly to Harper, neither Rendon nor Eaton are particularly successful stealing bases. They'll still pick their spots. Dusty Baker has a long history of aggression on the base paths. Count on another 10 to 20 steals. Difo, if he plays, has plenty of raw speed. He stole 28 bases in 39 attempts last season in Double-A (451 plate appearances).

NL CENTRAL

Cincinnati Reds

Known Factors: Billy Hamilton, Jose Peraza, Eugenio Suarez

The Reds are the odds on favorites to lead baseball in steals, but it all comes down to two guys. Hamilton is the most prolific rabbit in the game, and he made real improvements at the plate last season. He now appears to be merely below average as a hitter rather than flat out terrible. With health, that could unlock an 80 steal season.

Peraza makes much more contact than Hamilton which should help him to a higher floor as a hitter. He also has more useful position eligibilities. While Peraza won't run at the same rate as Hamilton, a 30 to 40 steal season seems well within reach. Suarez will run a bit too, and even old man Joey Votto will chip in with a few.

Milwaukee Brewers

Known Factors: Jonathan Villar, Orlando Arcia, Keon Broxton, Ryan Braun, Hernan Perez

Upside Plays: Brett Phillips, Lewis Brinson, Ryan Cordell

According to my research, bad offenses are more likely to steal bases. The finding lines up with theory since good teams are better at scoring runners from first base. Outs are costlier. The Brewers probably aren't a good team, and they could compete with the Reds for the team stolen base crown. Villar took the individual crown last year with 62 steals in 80 attempts. Now that he's fully established, I anticipate a more conservative season on the bags – maybe something in the range of 30 to 40 steals.

Broxton is a very popular sleeper after showing off his power, speed, and selectivity in 244 plate appearances. He snagged 23 bags in 27 attempts to go with nine home runs. There's a lot of swing-and-miss in his game, making him something like a poor man's Alfonso Soriano. Braun, meanwhile, continues to run even as his body slowly breaks down. He managed a 16-for-21 season in 2016.

Arcia is the new kid on the block. It's easy to forget that he's only 22. His debut left much to be desired – he played at replacement level. His one positive category was stolen bases – he was a perfect 8-for-8 in 216 plate appearances. There's breakout potential in the other categories too.

Perez is a fantasy hero who probably belongs on a real world bench. The righty posted 13 home runs and 34 steals in just 430 plate appearances. Those numbers were accompanied by a middling .272/.302/.428 batting line. He's currently penciled in for a super utility role.

St. Louis Cardinals

Known Factors: Kolten Wong, Dexter Fowler

The Cardinals may be among the stolen base laggards this season. Wong and Fowler both have the ability to swipe between 10 and 20 bases. No other regular starter is an easy bet to reach the 10 steal plateau. Wong's playing time is very uncertain after a brutal 2016.

Chicago Cubs

Known Factors: Javier Baez, Jason Heyward

Upside Plays: Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant

The Cubs are an example of a team that runs less than they could. Rizzo stole 17 bases in 2015 before taking just three last year. Bryant also declined from 13 to 8. Both athletes could probably mimic Wil Myers if they had a green light.

Baez was a solid 12-for-15 in 450 plate appearances last season. While he doesn't stand out in any category, he's adequate across the board. Heyward's stock is in free fall. He made as much soft contact as Dee Gordon. His stolen base total also fell from 23 in 2015 to 11 last year – probably because his OBP dropped over 50 points.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Known Factors: Starling Marte, Gregory Polanco, Josh Harrison, Andrew McCutchen

Upside Plays: Austin Meadows, Adam Frazier

The Pirates' athleticism has kept them in the playoff hunt. Their best base stealer is Marte. The aggressive rabbit took a career best 47 bases in 59 attempts. Health is always a factor with Marte – he only managed 529 plate appearances last year. He's eclipsed 600 plate appearances just once in his career.

Polanco is a multi-threat with burgeoning power potential. The 25-year-old lefty will probably steal fewer and fewer bases over the next few seasons. He nabbed 17 in 23 attempts last season. I'm banking on 15 steals this year. Harrison improved his efficiency last year, going19-for-23. It's a good thing too. He offers very little else of value to fantasy owners.

McCutchen's stolen base totals for the last four seasons: 27, 18, 11, 6. Now 30, we'll see if he's in the Best Shape of His Life. I have a suspicion he'll aim to run more this year in an attempt to prove he's as virile as ever.

Frazier stole 17 bases in 32 Triple-A attempts (299 plate appearances). That's one ugly success rate. However, it's somewhat encouraging to see him attempt so many swipes. Any improvement in his technique could unlock a sneaky steal total. His plate approach is similar to DJ LeMahieu.

Meadows is the biggest name in the Pirates farm system. Between Double- and Triple-A, he stole 17 bases in 22 attempts. He's a potential five category fantasy monster.

NL WEST

Arizona Diamondbacks

Known Factors: Paul Goldschmidt, Chris Owings, A.J. Pollock, Ketel Marte

Upside Plays: Socrates Brito

One of these years, Goldschmidt is going to decide to rest his legs. He's experienced the opposite of the usual stolen base trend, taking nine, 21, and 32 bases in the last three seasons – all with good success rates. With his over .400 OBP, Goldy will probably snipe another 20. First basemen who steal bases are a rare treat.

Pollock is recovering from a groin injury which could slow his base thievery in April. Back in 2015, he stole 39 bases. Encouragingly, he snatched four bags in only 46 plate appearances last year. It appears the wheels are still intact. We're all hopeful to see another 30 steals from him.

Owings is angling his way towards a full time role. He has good instinct on the bases including a 21-for-23 season in 2016. He's a low OBP hitter due to an aggressive approach. Owings has been around forever, but he's only 25. Marte, 23, is another guy with above average speed. His all around game is still raw. Brito posted big stolen base totals in the minor leagues, but scouting reports credit him with merely average speed.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Known Factors: N/A

Upside Plays: Joc Pederson, Trayce Thompson

The Dodgers are very much a station-to-station offense. Pederson is their top stolen base threat, and he's taken only 10 bases in 1,099 career plate appearances. However, he was an accomplished runner while in the minors, and there's always a chance he'll break out on the base paths. Thompson has a lesser history of minor league success. He'll probably steal at a 10 to 15 bag pace when he's playing. With Andre Ethier banged up, he could receive some early season starts.

San Francisco Giants

Known Factors: Denard Span, Eduardo Nunez

Upside Plays: Kelby Tomlinson, Jarrett Parker, Jae-gyun Hwang

Span was restrained on the bases in his first season with the Giants. From 2014 to 2015, he stole 42 bases in 49 attempts (943 plate appearances). That's a roughly a 30 to 35 steal pace. Last season, he nabbed just 12 bags in 19 attempts while playing through his usual range of ailments. A healthy season could spark another surge in steals for the 33-year-old.

To the surprise of everybody, Nunez reached the 40 steal plateau in 2016. He even swatted 16 home runs. Nunez is currently expected to start at third base, although I see him as a solution to their thin outfield. The club also has Hwang vying for a starting role. He stole 24 bases in 34 attempts last year in the KBO. Of course, he's best known for his bat. Hwang probably won't come anywhere near 20 steals in the majors.

Tomlinson is a line drive spray hitter who could be called upon if Joe Panik hits the skids before Christian Arroyo is ready. Tomlinson features plus speed and an ability to hit for a high average and OBP. An utter lack of power stands between him and regular reps. He has 15 to 25 steal speed.

Parker is worth mentioning because he stole 20 bases in 27 attempts at Triple-A back in 2015. Last year, he was 1-for-3 split between the majors and the minors. His willingness to run in the past could become a willingness to run in the future.

San Diego Padres

Known Factors: Travis Jankowski, Wil Myers, Erick Aybar, Manny Margot

Upside Plays: Cory Spangenberg, Alex Dickerson

The Padres are another bad team that loves to run. An injury to Dickerson ensures that Jankowski will have space to secure an every day role. His speed parlay's into plus defense. While he was often overmatched at the plate, Jankowski has a long track record of low strikeout rates in the minors. He managed a .332 OBP despite a 26 percent strikeout rate. If he can cut that even halfway towards the 12 percent rate he posted in the minors, he'll be in position to steal 50 bases.

Speaking of Dickerson, he coaxed five steals in six attempts despite almost no minor league track record as a runner. The Padres talked Myers – who had a similar minor league history to Dickerson - into nabbing 28 bases last season (285 plate appearances). It would not surprise me if Dickerson took a stab at 10 to 15 steals once he's recovered from his back injury. Myers probably won't brush 30 steals again. However, even a decline to 15 or 20 is quite valuable from a first baseman. That makes it much easier to roster a no-steals shortstop like Corey Seager.

Margot is also battling an injury. He's expected to return to action tomorrow. The 22-year-old was the centerpiece of the Craig Kimbrel trade. He showed well at Triple-A, including 30 steals in 41 attempts. With the Padres proclivities, anything under 25 steals from Margot would be a serious disappointment – even if his bat doesn't fully translate to the majors this season.

Spangenberg was injured for most of 2016. Back in 2015, he snatched nine bases in 13 attempts (345 plate appearances). With the outfield banged up and Ryan Schimpf a complete wild card, Spangenberg has a shot at 400 plate appearances and a 10 steal season.

Aybar's peak as a base runner came back in 2011 when he swiped 30 bases. As part of a miserable 2016 campaign, Aybar managed only three steals – his worst total since his 40 plate appearance debut in 2006. Aybar may very well be done as a major league factor. Or he might have one more dead cat bounce.

Colorado Rockies

Known Factors: Ian Desmond, Charlie Blackmon, DJ LeMahieu, David Dahl

Upside Plays: Trevor Story, Raimel Tapia, Gerardo Parra

The Rockies have plenty of speed and athleticism in their lineup. Unfortunately, as a Coors Field offense, their stolen base totals will probably play down. With home runs so very likely, no team has less incentive to steal a base. Still, some of these guys won't be able to help themselves.

Desmond expects to return from his broken hand in late-April. The streaky righty will probably start slow since hand injuries affect hitting ability. Desmond was already an uncertain batter. His legs, however, should be unaffected. Now that he has his big multi-year contract, he may calm down on the base paths. I'm still counting on at least 10 steals.

Blackmon is perhaps an example of the Rockies recognizing the value of not making outs. He declined from 43 steals in 2015 to just 17 last season. His success rate also drop precipitously. Perhaps he's simply slowing down. After all, he is 30 now. LeMahieu also dropped over half his steal total, falling from 23 in 2015 to 11 last season. Like Blackmon, his success rate also plummeted.

Dahl was a perfect 5-for-5 in 237 plate appearances. It's a sign that he may know how to pick his spots. Dahl has massive five category potential, but he first needs to trim his 25 percent strikeout rate. The upside for steals is in the 15 to 25 range. He's more likely to take 10 to 15.

Story has shown similar stolen base rates to Dahl. However, his raw speed is merely average. Sure enough his eight steals were accompanied by five caught stealings. Perhaps he should take a station-to-station approach.

Parra is another inefficient base runner. Since his bat offers substantially less value than those of Story, Blackmon, and LeMahieu, Parra may be tempted to prove his worth with speed. He may split time at first base with Mark Reynolds while Desmond recovers. If the Rockies need another outfielder, Tapia has plus raw speed. Like so many of his teammates, he has a history of inefficiency on the bases.