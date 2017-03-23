Podcast: Pirates Check-In

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Follow @drewsilv and @Rotoworld_BB on Twitter.

We continue our 30-episode Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with a conversation about the Pittsburgh Pirates. I was joined by Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and we hit on a range of topics, including the roles of relievers Tony Watson, Daniel Hudson, and Felipe Rivero, the hope for bouncebacks from guys like Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole, and the plan for top pitching prospect Tyler Glasnow. We also talked some Michigan basketball.





Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can find it in stores now or order right here. Our online version of the draft guide is also live and packed with everything you need to get ready for your fantasy draft.

Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @drewsilv, @djshort, or @TessQuinlan.

Subscribe via iTunes

Subscribe via RSS

Subscribe via Stitcher