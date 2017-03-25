Podcast: Braves Check-In

Saturday, March 25, 2017

We continue our Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with a conversation about the Atlanta Braves. I was joined by Kevin McAlpin (@KevinMcAlpin) of Braves Radio Network and 680 The Fan to discuss a variety of topics, including Freddie Freeman's surge at the plate in 2016, Dansby Swanson's successful first stint in the majors and his outlook for this year, possible improvement for right-hander Michael Foltynewicz, and much more.

