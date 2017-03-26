ST Daily: Critical Matz

ST Daily: Critical MatzSunday, March 26, 2017
Baseball is being played, which means one thing: A Mets pitcher isn't 100 percent.
Steven Matz was scratched from a scheduled start Monday with left elbow discomfort, all but guaranteeing that he won't be ready to take his first turn when the regular season starts early next month. Other reports called the ailment "irritation" of the elbow.
Whatever it is, it's not promising.
“It’s worrisome that he continues to be injured off and on,” Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said. “That’s the difficulty. We don’t think it’s serious. On the other hand, we have to be able to, with starting pitchers, to rely on them every five days. We’re not sure exactly where this is going to take us.”
Alderson's comments, though specific to Matz, speak to the larger frustration that has been Mets pitching in recent years. Zack Wheeler, Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Matz have all dealt with injuries -- ranging from bone spurs to Tommy John surgery -- in the past few years, offering glimpses of what a rotation at full strength could look like in between stints on the sidelines.
The good news for Matz is that, as Alderson alluded to, the injury doesn't seem like something that will keep the 25-year-old out for long. There's no structural damage to the elbow ligament, and he's simply been prescribed rest for now.
It does open up a spot in the Opening Day rotation for one of the Mets' other good young pitchers. Both Wheeler and Seth Lugo, who started the World Baseball Classic finale for the Puerto Rican team, will pitch Monday, and the better performer could earn himself a spot in the rotation.
The Mets are expected to once again content for an NL East crown and both Wheeler and Lugo are intriguing, if not overly exciting, so it's a race worth watching for NL-only owners and fantasy players in particularly deep mixed leagues.
Martinez (Foot) Out 3-4 Weeks
The Tigers got the news on J.D. Martinez last week, and it wasn't good.
Martinez will be sidelined a month, at least, with a sprained Lisfranc ligament in his right foot. He'll be held out of baseball activities for 3-4 weeks, and will wear a walking boot on the foot for the next week or so.
The team was hopeful it wasn't as serious as it turned out to be, but the writing was on the wall last week when the club sent the outfielder for a second opinion and then, when the team had the results from the second MRI on Friday, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus told reporters he would fill them in on Martinez' situation after their Grapefruit League game that day.
“It’s longer than I thought it was going to be,” Ausmus said. “But, like I’ve told you many times, I’m not a doctor.
“Three to four weeks before baseball activity. Well, three to four weeks before game activity.”
As reported, Steven Moya is likely to fill in for the 29-year-old Martinez while he's out, but Moya isn't a strong fantasy option. The good news is that Martinez won't require surgery on the foot, just rest and rehabilitation, so a late April return is still in the cards, leaving open the possibility of five good months in the middle of a strong Tigers lineup.
Kazmir Not Ready For Opening Day
If the Mets rotation is a MASH unit, the Dodgers rotation is a disaster zone.
Scott Kazmir struggled again Sunday, and after his Cactus League start Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the southpaw won't be part of the Opening Day rotation.
“Where he’s at right now, it just doesn’t make sense, just competitively, to be out there on a major league field,” Roberts said.
Kazmir, per the Los Angeles Times, was sitting 83 to 85 mph with his fastball during Sunday's outing, a far cry from the fireballer he used to be and well below even what an average major leaguer's fastball should register.
Like in 2016, when injuries limited the 33-year-old to 136 1/3 innings, Kazmir said Sunday that his left hip is part of the problem.
“It feels like I don’t have my lower half,” he said.
With Kazmir out, injury-report regulars Brandon McCarthy, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Alex Wood are likely battling for two spots. All three are talented, but all three will need to prove their health and efficacy -- like with Kazmir -- before being taken seriously as fantasy assets.
Quick Hits: Jason Kipnis (shoulder) took swings in the batting cage on Saturday. He also did some light throwing. Despite the progress he's made, Kipnis is fully expected to begin the year on the disabled list and could miss an additional 3-4 weeks after that. With Kipnis on the shelf, Jose Ramirez will handle second base for the Tribe ... ESPN Red Sox reporter Scott Lauber confirms David Price (elbow) will likely be out until May. It's the clearest timeline we've gotten on Price, who remains out indefinitely after hurting his elbow early on in camp. Price finally resumed throwing on Saturday, a good step ... Raisel Iglesias (elbow, hips) played catch Saturday and is expected to resume throwing off a mound soon. Iglesias fell in the shower a few weeks ago and has dealt with a sore pitching elbow and hips since, but he's making nice progress. Reds manager Bryan Price indicated Sunday that the reliever has a shot to be ready for Opening Day ... The MRI on the left biceps of Carlos Rodon came back clean on Friday, indicating no structural issues. The young southpaw will receive a second opinion on Monday, but felt reassured by the results of the MRI. Rodon was scratched from his scheduled start on Friday due to tightness in his biceps. The club will exercise caution with him going forward and he's likely to begin the season on the disabled list, but it doesn't sound like he'll miss a substantial amount of time ... Reds manager Bryan Price said Sunday that it's very unlikely Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) will be ready for Opening Day. That has been the expectation for a while now, as Mesoraco simply hasn't gotten enough work this spring with just 14 at-bats and zero full games under his belt. He would seem to have a chance to be ready sometime in April, although the Reds will ease him into action once he's on the active roster ... Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Rangers and Rougned Odor are in agreement on a six-year, $49.5 million contract extension. Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News had reported earlier that the two sides were close to a deal. Heyman also notes that the deal includes an option for a seventh season which could push the total of deal even higher ... Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Indians and Jose Ramirez have reached an agreement on a four-year, $26 million contract extension. The deal will also include two club options at $11 million and $13 million respectively. In total, the deal could be worth more than $50 million over the six years and keep Ramirez in Cleveland through the 2023 season ... Gregory Polanco was scratched from Saturday's Grapefruit League lineup due to left shoulder discomfort. While it doesn't sound like anything more than a minor issue, it's not the type of thing you want to be hearing so close to the start of the regular season, especially right in the thick of fantasy draft season. This shouldn't impact his availability for Opening Day, but could cause the risk-averse drafters to let him slide a few more picks ... Alex Cobb was scratched from a scheduled start in a minor league game Sunday due to lower back tightness. It's obviously not ideal this close to Opening Day, although Cobb doesn't think it will affect his ability to start the third game of the season as scheduled ... Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times expects Corey Dickerson to begin the season as the Rays' leadoff hitter against right-handers. Topkin projects Kevin Kiermaier to remain in the No. 2 spot and Dickerson to precede him. It's obviously very favorable news for Dickerson for fantasy purposes, as he slugged 22 home runs against righties last season and is a career .288/.335/.552 hitter against them. Dickerson entered Grapefruit League play on Sunday batting .367/.392/.633 with four longballs this spring ... Kolten Wong said Sunday that he would "100 percent" rather be traded than be platooned at second base. It was one of a host of scathing comments from Wong in the wake of Cardinals manager Mike Matheny saying Saturday that the club would consider a platoon at second base. "I honestly don't give a (censored)," Wong said when asked about the team mulling over a platoon. Wong added that he doesn't want to be "wasting my time" with the Cards if they don't have faith in him. So, that's fun.
