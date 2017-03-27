2017 Breakdowns: Relievers

Monday, March 27, 2017

The reliever breakdowns column follows a different format than the rest of the bunch. I’ll be addressing the more interesting closer situations in paragraph form and also providing my handcuff preferences for the situations that are settled. This year, the column skews rather NL-centric, since that’s where the iffier situations are found.

I’ll post the final Strike Zone of the preseason, a team-by-team notes column, on Friday evening ahead of the weekend drafts. And if you still need some help there, the Rotoworld Fantasy Baseball Draft Guide is very available and very updated.

American League

Chicago: It’s a trade, not being replaced by the superior Nate Jones, that David Robertson should be concerned about. Or perhaps he’d welcome the chance to pitch for a contender. The White Sox won’t hesitate to move him the first time they get a quality offer, which is why Jones is the No. 3 non-closer in my RP rankings (trailing only Andrew Miller and Dellin Betances). There’s a pretty good chance Robertson will close elsewhere, particularly if it’s an early-season deal, but the possibility of him sliding into a setup role for a contender would increase if he stays with the White Sox into July. I’m concerned enough that I have him a couple of spots lower than I would otherwise.

Cleveland: Manager Terry Francona has made it clear that he plans to stick with the arrangement that worked so well following last summer’s trade; Cody Allen will primarily pitch the ninth, with Miller stepping into messes in the earlier innings. Miller will steal enough save chances to cut into Allen’s fantasy value some, but there should still be plenty to go around on a strong Cleveland team. I have Allen with 34 saves and Miller with 10.

Los Angeles: I have no doubt that the Angels would have gone with Huston Street in the ninth had he stayed healthy and turned in a decent spring, but he went down with a strained lat and Cam Bedrosian is threatening to run away with the job in his absence. Bedrosian, who projected as the team’s best reliever anyway, has pitched six scoreless innings with an 8/1 K/BB ratio this spring, suggesting that last year’s breakthrough, particularly in the control department, was no fluke. I had Bedrosian ranked higher than Street even when I was expecting Street to have the job initially. It’s a non-contest now, and while I wouldn’t rule out a temporary switch after Street returns in the second half of April, I feel pretty good about having Bedrosian 23rd among relievers.

Minnesota: Brandon Kintzler did a nice job last year and should be a perfectly solid reliever again, but he’s the league’s least prototypical closer. The most interesting threat to his job had been Trevor May, but the Twins were leaning towards using him as a starter and now he’s out for the season anyway. Minnesota isn’t counting on Glen Perkins coming back from shoulder surgery as anything close to his former self, but if it happens, he would be the obvious alternative to Kintzler. The biggest sleeper among those expected to open the season in the team’s pen is Ryan Pressley, but I’m not expecting much there. The ideal for the Twins is that J.T. Chargois gets it together and emerges as the team’s best reliever by midseason, but that’d seem to be another long shot after he struggled this spring and got himself sent down. Long story short, there’s just no one of much interest to me here.

Oakland: While he closed most of the way, Ryan Madson enjoyed little success over the final three-quarters or last season and has continued to struggle some this spring (5 ER in 6 IP). Nevertheless, the A’s intend to keep turning to him in the ninth for now. He’s right there with Kintzler at the bottom of the fantasy closer barrel. I wouldn’t be stunned to see Madson pitch well, but the A’s have a much more interesting set of alternatives than do the Twins. Sean Doolittle remains an excellent talent whenever he happens to be healthy, Santiago Casilla was a fine closer until his one bad year (in which he just happened to post a career-high strikeout rate), Frankie Montas has monster potential and Ryan Dull was easily the team’s best reliever last year (2.42 ERA, 73/15 K/BB in 74 1/3 IP). I doubt the A’s would turn to Montas right away, but any of the other three could step in if Madson blows back-to-back save chances at any point in April. I have Doolittle ranked highest, even though he’ll be good for at least one DL stint this year.

AL Handcuffs (Necessity on a 1-5 scale)

(My necessity concept is based on three factors: the chances that the primary closer will lose his job/get hurt/get traded, the presence of a clear No. 2 in line for saves and the quality of said No. 2 reliever. A Necessity of 1 means there’s little reason to handcuff, even in deep AL- or NL-only leagues. 3 means AL- and NL-only leaguers should definitely attempt the handcuff. 5 means mixed leaguers should go for the handcuff.)

Baltimore (Zach Britton) - Darren O’Day - Necessity: 1

Boston (Craig Kimbrel) - Tyler Thornburg - Necessity: 2

Detroit (Francisco Rodriguez) - Shane Greene - Necessity: 1

Houston (Ken Giles) - Luke Gregerson - Necessity: 3

Kansas City (Kelvin Herrera) - Joakim Soria - Necessity: 4

New York (Aroldis Chapman) - Dellin Betances - Necessity: 2

Seattle (Edwin Diaz) - Steve Cishek - Necessity: 1

Tampa Bay (Alex Colome) - Brad Boxberger - Necessity: 2

Texas (Sam Dyson) - Jeremy Jeffress - Necessity: 2

Toronto (Roberto Osuna) - Jason Grilli - Necessity: 2

The only “five” here would be for Robertson and Jones. I give a four to Herrera and Soria, not because I doubt Herrera but because of the trade possibility should the Royals fall out of contention. Herrera isn’t a free agent next winter, but he will be the year afterwards, and should he pitch up to his ability, he could bring a Miller-type haul if the Royals trade him in July.

Giles and Gregerson is a three, but not a particularly strong one; Giles is throwing better this spring that he did the last two years, suggesting he’ll avoid a slow start this time around. Dyson-Jeffress would have been a three if not for the Matt Bush factor; I think they’d turn to Jeffress first, but I expect Bush to be the better reliever. Colome-Boxberger could also be a three, but Boxberger is hurt and might slide down the depth chart if he doesn’t come back strong next month. I’m not worried about Colome’s effectiveness, but he’s another one with a realistic chance of being traded.

Bruce Rondon probably still makes the most sense of anyone to handcuff to Francisco Rodriguez, but it looks like he’ll probably open up in Triple-A with his weight up and his velocity down. I’ll go with Shane Greene there for now, but Alex Wilson would be another candidate to close if K-Rod were to get hurt.

National League

Cincinnati: While the Reds have decided to eschew going with a strict closer, I was still betting pretty big on Raisel Iglesias, at least until a shower stumble changed things. He’s on the shelf now with elbow and hip injuries, though there’s a chance he’ll be ready for Opening Day. If healthy, Iglesias should be one of the NL’s best relievers. Still, he was an injury risk before the fall, and one wonders if any lingering issues could throw off his mechanics and lead to bigger problems. I’m also fond of Michael Lorenzen in the pen, but he’s had an ugly spring, with just three strikeouts and five walks in 9 1/3 innings. The team’s experienced closer, Drew Storen, lost his best fastball a year ago and has allowed three homers and 10 runs in 5 2/3 innings. Iglesias remains plenty interesting if the injury results in a cheaper price tag at all. I dropped his projection slightly last week, but he’s still my No. 20 reliever.

Colorado: The Rockies signed Greg Holland to close over Adam Ottavino; it’s just a matter of whether it happens on Opening Day or if Holland is going to need a few more weeks to get his groove back as he completes his rehab from Tommy John surgery. Holland’s stuff seems intact and Ottavino has had a shaky spring -- he’s walked seven in 8 2/3 innings -- so it’s not as clear cut to start with Ottavino as it seemed to be a few weeks ago. Regardless, I prefer Holland for fantasy purposes, even if it’s Ottavino on Opening Day. Still, those drafting one should try to land the other.

New York: It’s Jeurys Familia’s gig, of course, but it remains likely that he’ll be sitting out April as a result of a still-unannounced domestic violence suspension. Addison Reed would fill in, so this is another situation in which closer and setup man need to be paired.

Philadelphia: Even though Jeanmar Gomez faded badly down the stretch last year, the Phillies decided against opening up the closer’s role for competition this spring. They have financial incentive to stick with Gomez and prevent their best reliever, Hector Neris, from getting big money in arbitration. Still, I expect that they’ll make the switch at some point, since Gomez just isn’t a great bet to hold his own again. I have Neris ranked 30th among RPs this year, while Gomez is down at No. 39.

Pittsburgh: The Pirates intend to be loyal and stay with Tony Watson in the closer’s role, even though he struggled there some last year after Mark Melancon was traded. He also hasn’t been any good this spring, giving up eight runs in 5 1/3 innings. Those aren’t the reasons I feel he should be replaced; I just think it makes a lot more sense for them to use Daniel Hudson in the ninth and keep the left-handed Watson available to play matchups with in a setup role. I do have Watson as the better reliever, but Hudson would do the job just fine and Watson would be even more valuable earlier in games. The Pirates don’t see it that way right now, but maybe they will later. There’s also the possibility that they trade Watson, a free-agent-to-be, come July. As a result, I think Hudson makes for a great target late in mixed-league drafts.

San Diego: The best-case scenario for the Padres is that Carter Capps comes back strong from Tommy John surgery, seizes the closer’s role from Brandon Maurer and nets the team a big return in a deadline deal in July. It’s not so far-fetched, given that Capps had a 1.16 ERA and a 58/7 K/BB ratio in 31 innings for the Marlins in 2015 before going down. Still, Capps will open up on the DL and I think Maurer will be a perfectly fine closer, perhaps all season long. I’m just not sure that Maurer being “perfectly fine” will stop the team from making the move to Capps when the time comes. NL-only leaguers should pair the two.

Washington: The Nationals have yet to announce whether they’re going with Shawn Kelley or Koda Glover in the ninth, so this is the one situation truly up in the air right now. Common sense says it should be Kelley’s job; he hasn’t done much closing, but he’s a veteran with big-time strikeout stuff who has posted ERAs under 3.00 the last two years. The issue with Kelley is his lack of durability, and a team definitely wouldn’t want to be running him out there for three straight days of save chances. That doesn’t seem like it should be a major issue, but Dusty Baker wants to name a closer and simply not have to worry about managing the ninth going forward. Glover is an excellent talent, but he’s made a total of 19 big-league appearances with a 5.03 ERA to date. Plus, there are big long-term financial incentives for not rushing him into closing duties. I believe Glover would do just fine closing if that’s what the Nationals decide, but I just don’t think it makes much sense to go that route unless something happens to Kelley. I’m still guessing that Kelley starts off with the job, but that Glover finishes the year with it. It’s also possible Blake Treinen could sneak into the mix at some point, but Kelley and Glover are the ones to pair on draft day. I have Kelley 26th, Glover 38th and Treinen 50th in my RP rankings.

NL Handcuffs

Arizona (Fernando Rodney) - Jake Barrett - Necessity: 2

Atlanta (Jim Johnson) - Arodys Vizcaino - Necessity: 4

Chicago (Wade Davis) - Koji Uehara - Necessity: 3

Los Angeles (Kenley Jansen) - Sergio Romo - Necessity: 1

Miami (A.J. Ramos) - Brad Ziegler - Necessity: 2

Milwaukee (Neftali Feliz) - Corey Knebel - Necessity: 3

St. Louis (Seung-Hwan Oh) - Trevor Rosenthal - Necessity: 2

San Francisco (Mark Melancon) - Derek Law - Necessity: 2

Mauricio Cabrera’s elbow problem leaves no doubt that Vizcaino is second in line in Atlanta now and the most obvious handcuff in this group. Vizcaino is plenty injury-prone himself, but he should outperform Johnson while healthy. Plus, if Johnson does well, that just increases the chances that the Braves will trade him again.

Arizona and Milwaukee both seem like obvious places to speculate on saves, but neither has a clear No. 2 now. Barrett was the choice in Arizona a month ago, but he’ll open up on the DL after some, hopefully minor, shoulder woes. He still seems like the best bet. Knebel is the most intriguing talent in the Milwaukee pen, but he’s still looking to establish himself and he wasn’t assured a bullpen spot until very recently. If he gets off to a quick start, he’ll be a better pickup. If he struggles, it could open the door for Jhan Marinez.

Ramos could also be a little shaky in Miami. I think he’ll be fine, but the team has always had an itchy trigger finger and there’s an experienced backup available in Ziegler, as well as the extremely talented Kyle Barraclough. I have Barraclough ranked 45th among RPs, about 40 spots ahead of Ziegler, but I expect that Ziegler will be the fallback early on.