The 2017 Closer Tiers

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Iglesias was a superb reliever last season, pitching to a 1.98 ERA with 9.72 K/9, 3.42 BB/9, and a 0.96 WHIP. He benefited from a .215 BABIP. Iglesias might rate higher if the Reds weren't publicly espousing a multi-inning strategy. As many as four relievers are part of the closer committee including Iglesias, Michael Lorenzen , Drew Storen , and Tony Cingrani . As the best of the bunch, Iglesias is the guy to own.

After Britton, Dyson may be the next best sinker baller in the game. However, his best comp as a closer is Melancon. Like the newly minted Giant, Dyson won't set the world alight with his strikeout rate. His game is to induce lots of soft contact and limit home runs. The Rangers have plentiful alternatives including popular closer sleeper Matt Bush . They may find an excuse to move Dyson into a more flexible role. He was perfect in the WBC – too bad it doesn't count.

I've discounted Bedrosian while we wait on an official announcement of his role. With Huston Street sidelined, his only competition is Andrew Bailey . Bedrosian broke out in 2016 after a couple brutal seasons. The short track record mixed with a late season injury introduces some volatility. His ranking here is much closer to his floor than his ceiling. If I had to pick the pitcher most likely to climb 10 or more spots in these rankings, it's Bedrosian.

A trade of Robertson feels inevitable, but it may have been a mistake for the White Sox to enter the season with him. Should he perform as he did in his peak years, it'll only mean that he remains tradeable. A continuation of his 2016 inconsistency will turn away would-be suitors. Nate Jones ' future awaits Robertson's early season performance. Perhaps he'll be the one traded for a big return.

Ramos is a fascinating closer because his fastball is below average. He gets by on top quality offspeed stuff and miniscule home run rates. With Kyle Barraclough and Brad Ziegler waiting in the wings, Ramos will have no margin for error.

I anticipate some grumbling in regards to Davis' inclusion in the third tier. The formerly elite closer no longer has his top weapon – an unhittable cutter. He still throws the cut fastball, but it's much diminished in quality. His command and velocity declined last season in conjunction with a couple elbow scares. This spring, his velocity is down another tic in a tiny sample, and he's allowed a 19.64 ERA. Be wary. At the same time, there's an opportunity for profit if your leaguemates are feeling cautious.

Colome possibly deserves more credit than this. After all, Giles struggled while Colome cruised to 37 saves, 11.28 K/9, 2.38 BB/9, 1.91 ERA, and 1.02 WHIP. Colome more than doubled his breaking ball usage in 2016. As long as he maintains command of his top weapon, he'll remain a very useful closer.

Giles has Kimbrel's raw stuff combined with Allen's frustrating penchant for early season disasters. Giles' inconsistency makes him a risky fantasy asset. The upside is right there with the very best closers. The downside involves losing his job to one of the many excellent Houston relievers. Despite a rough season, Giles still posted 13.98 K/9 and 3.43 BB/9. It was his 4.11 ERA and 1.29 WHIP that hurt owners.

After an interminable wait, the Commissioner's Office will announce Familia's suspension today. Rumor suggests it will be shorter than the 30-day suspension Chapman received – perhaps as few as 15 days. I've vocally supported Reed as the better reliever and should-be closer in New York, but a 15 day trial may not be enough for him to run with the job. A mechanical change late in 2015 unlocked a career season for Reed. He posted a 1.97 ERA with 10.55 K/9, 1.51 BB/9, and a 0.94 WHIP. By comparison, Familia visibly declined late last season on his way to a league best 51 saves with 9.73 K/9, 3.59 BB/9, 2.55 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. They both offer an opportunity for profit.

Melancon is rock solid. He consistently works 70 innings while maintaining a high ground ball rate, low BABIP, and tiny home run rate. The superb hit outcomes combined with a low walk rate allow him to post a tantalizing ERA and WHIP despite forgettable strikeout rates (8.20 K/9 last season). Melancon is a counterpoint to the usual model closer. Most rely on their strikeouts for success, but he wants hitters to make contact.

The Royals bullpen is hopelessly shallow – at least that's how it appears. No matter how the middle innings shake out, they should be very pleased with Herrera manning the ninth. The hard throwing righty unlocked improved command and finally learned to throw fewer fastballs. His strikeout rate instantly leaped above 10.00 K/9. His WHIP also improved via a career best 1.50 BB/9. We'll see if he can maintain the low walk rate while throwing more breaking balls.

Speaking of young men, Osuna has been remarkably consistent for somebody who just turned 22. Statistically, his 2016 campaign was a mirror image of his 2015 debut. That's quite the feat. Most young pitchers must play the dance of adjustments. It goes something like this – a dominating debut followed by a cold stint, another bout of dominance, and another cold stint. Osuna has been a steady presence with around 9.80 K/9, 1.90 BB/9, 2.60 ERA, and 0.93 WHIP. He's just an increase in breaking ball usage away from the elite tier.

Oh's MLB debut exceeded even the rosiest of expectations. The Final Boss didn't miss a beat while transitioning leagues. He posted a gaudy 11.64 K/9, 2.03 BB/9, 1.92 ERA, and 0.92 WHIP. In the process, he ousted the inconsistent and occasionally elite Trevor Rosenthal . At 34, Oh is the oldest of the high quality relievers. His reliance on deception and command should help him to remain relevant in the young man's game of closing.

Diaz may be the hardest closer to handicap. It all comes down to track record and results. With 15.33 K/9 and 2.61 BB/9, he compares favorably with Chapman. However, a wonky .377 BABIP led to a merely decent 2.79 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. The BABIP suggests he made a few too many mistakes, possibly a sign that he's a little too afraid of free passes. Diaz may polish away those mistakes, joining the elite tier in the process. A short track also ensures that there is plenty of volatility in our expectations.

Returning to the top, Kimbrel deserves the benefit of the doubt... for now. He pitched through injuries in 2016 which serves as both an excuse and a warning – the soon-to-be 29-year-old may be entering his decline phase. Kimbrel's career remains the best of the current generation of hyper-elite relievers. While it appeared that his command declined (career worst 5.09 BB/9), it was really a combination of more patient hitters and nibbling. As batters continue to adjust to faster and faster velocity, Kimbrel's talked about buffing his breaking ball usage. That won't help the walk rate, but it could keep his strikeouts and other ratios fantasy elite.

I usually address the relievers in the order they're listed, but let's start with the Indians and Allen. After two seasons of slow starts, I'm wary about giving Allen credit for his projected end-of-season stats – a sub-3.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 11.50 K/9. He's twice put us through some ugly months before catching fire. Twice burned doesn't mean the third time isn't the charm. A full season at his best puts him at the top of this tier. A struggling Allen could open the door for Andrew Miller . For those keeping score at home, Miller-the-closer would rate as co-king with Chapman.

Yes, this is a busy tier. Some will matriculate to (re)join the elite while others will join the plebes below.

Britton, like Jansen, almost exclusively uses an elite fastball. Britton's sinker might possibly be the best ever. The Orioles closer doesn't offer the same strikeout rates as Chapman and Jansen, capping his ceiling. However, he's the god of soft contact, leading to top marks in ERA and WHIP. And 9.94 K/9 is still more than good enough.

Jansen doesn't boast 100 mph heaters or wipe out sliders. Instead, he relies upon the best cutter since Mariano Rivera . The former catcher can keep pace with Chapman's strikeouts (13.63 K/9) while very rarely allowing walks (1.44 BB/9). From a fantasy perspective, there's a case for preferring Jansen's simple consistency to Chapman's overpowering approach.

It doesn't get better than Chapman, Jansen, and Britton. They're the crème de la crème offering everything a fantasy owner could possibly want. The stuff is dominant and the track record is unimpeachable. Chapman retains his crown after another sub-2.00 ERA campaign with 13.97 K/9 and a career best 2.79 BB/9. While I anticipate some regression with his walk rate, he'll still challenge for top reliever status.

The actual save totals aren't all that important to me. I believe in managing the talent on your roster – the saves will follow. It's easy to add a dozen saves as needed. It's much harder to snap up elite ratios.

A final disclaimer: I have and always will do things a little differently than others. What use is a set of closer tiers sorted by ADP? You can do that on your own. I key on a few stats. K%-BB% is an important one, it's a more useful version of K/BB ratio. It's obviously a good thing when a pitcher posts huge strikeout totals while limiting walks. I also want to see individually elite pitches and an ability to command them. Those lead to consistency.

And now, shall we go to the tiers?

Tier 1: The Elite (3)

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Zach Britton, Baltimore Orioles

It doesn't get better than Chapman, Jansen, and Britton. They're the crème de la crème offering everything a fantasy owner could possibly want. The stuff is dominant and the track record is unimpeachable. Chapman retains his crown after another sub-2.00 ERA campaign with 13.97 K/9 and a career best 2.79 BB/9. While I anticipate some regression with his walk rate, he'll still challenge for top reliever status.

Jansen doesn't boast 100 mph heaters or wipe out sliders. Instead, he relies upon the best cutter since Mariano Rivera. The former catcher can keep pace with Chapman's strikeouts (13.63 K/9) while very rarely allowing walks (1.44 BB/9). From a fantasy perspective, there's a case for preferring Jansen's simple consistency to Chapman's overpowering approach.

Britton, like Jansen, almost exclusively uses an elite fastball. Britton's sinker might possibly be the best ever. The Orioles closer doesn't offer the same strikeout rates as Chapman and Jansen, capping his ceiling. However, he's the god of soft contact, leading to top marks in ERA and WHIP. And 9.94 K/9 is still more than good enough.

Tier 2: Nearly Elite (9)

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Seung Hwan Oh, St. Louis Cardinals

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Mark Melancon, San Francisco Giants

Addison Reed, Jeurys Familia, New York Mets

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Yes, this is a busy tier. Some will matriculate to (re)join the elite while others will join the plebes below.

I usually address the relievers in the order they're listed, but let's start with the Indians and Allen. After two seasons of slow starts, I'm wary about giving Allen credit for his projected end-of-season stats – a sub-3.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 11.50 K/9. He's twice put us through some ugly months before catching fire. Twice burned doesn't mean the third time isn't the charm. A full season at his best puts him at the top of this tier. A struggling Allen could open the door for Andrew Miller. For those keeping score at home, Miller-the-closer would rate as co-king with Chapman.

Returning to the top, Kimbrel deserves the benefit of the doubt... for now. He pitched through injuries in 2016 which serves as both an excuse and a warning – the soon-to-be 29-year-old may be entering his decline phase. Kimbrel's career remains the best of the current generation of hyper-elite relievers. While it appeared that his command declined (career worst 5.09 BB/9), it was really a combination of more patient hitters and nibbling. As batters continue to adjust to faster and faster velocity, Kimbrel's talked about buffing his breaking ball usage. That won't help the walk rate, but it could keep his strikeouts and other ratios fantasy elite.

Diaz may be the hardest closer to handicap. It all comes down to track record and results. With 15.33 K/9 and 2.61 BB/9, he compares favorably with Chapman. However, a wonky .377 BABIP led to a merely decent 2.79 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. The BABIP suggests he made a few too many mistakes, possibly a sign that he's a little too afraid of free passes. Diaz may polish away those mistakes, joining the elite tier in the process. A short track also ensures that there is plenty of volatility in our expectations.

Oh's MLB debut exceeded even the rosiest of expectations. The Final Boss didn't miss a beat while transitioning leagues. He posted a gaudy 11.64 K/9, 2.03 BB/9, 1.92 ERA, and 0.92 WHIP. In the process, he ousted the inconsistent and occasionally elite Trevor Rosenthal. At 34, Oh is the oldest of the high quality relievers. His reliance on deception and command should help him to remain relevant in the young man's game of closing.

Speaking of young men, Osuna has been remarkably consistent for somebody who just turned 22. Statistically, his 2016 campaign was a mirror image of his 2015 debut. That's quite the feat. Most young pitchers must play the dance of adjustments. It goes something like this – a dominating debut followed by a cold stint, another bout of dominance, and another cold stint. Osuna has been a steady presence with around 9.80 K/9, 1.90 BB/9, 2.60 ERA, and 0.93 WHIP. He's just an increase in breaking ball usage away from the elite tier.

The Royals bullpen is hopelessly shallow – at least that's how it appears. No matter how the middle innings shake out, they should be very pleased with Herrera manning the ninth. The hard throwing righty unlocked improved command and finally learned to throw fewer fastballs. His strikeout rate instantly leaped above 10.00 K/9. His WHIP also improved via a career best 1.50 BB/9. We'll see if he can maintain the low walk rate while throwing more breaking balls.

Melancon is rock solid. He consistently works 70 innings while maintaining a high ground ball rate, low BABIP, and tiny home run rate. The superb hit outcomes combined with a low walk rate allow him to post a tantalizing ERA and WHIP despite forgettable strikeout rates (8.20 K/9 last season). Melancon is a counterpoint to the usual model closer. Most rely on their strikeouts for success, but he wants hitters to make contact.

After an interminable wait, the Commissioner's Office will announce Familia's suspension today. Rumor suggests it will be shorter than the 30-day suspension Chapman received – perhaps as few as 15 days. I've vocally supported Reed as the better reliever and should-be closer in New York, but a 15 day trial may not be enough for him to run with the job. A mechanical change late in 2015 unlocked a career season for Reed. He posted a 1.97 ERA with 10.55 K/9, 1.51 BB/9, and a 0.94 WHIP. By comparison, Familia visibly declined late last season on his way to a league best 51 saves with 9.73 K/9, 3.59 BB/9, 2.55 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. They both offer an opportunity for profit.

Giles has Kimbrel's raw stuff combined with Allen's frustrating penchant for early season disasters. Giles' inconsistency makes him a risky fantasy asset. The upside is right there with the very best closers. The downside involves losing his job to one of the many excellent Houston relievers. Despite a rough season, Giles still posted 13.98 K/9 and 3.43 BB/9. It was his 4.11 ERA and 1.29 WHIP that hurt owners.

Tier 3: The Mid Tier (7)

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

A.J. Ramos, Miami Marlins

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Cam Bedrosian, Los Angeles Angels

Sam Dyson, Texas Rangers

Raisel Iglesias, Cincinnati Reds

Colome possibly deserves more credit than this. After all, Giles struggled while Colome cruised to 37 saves, 11.28 K/9, 2.38 BB/9, 1.91 ERA, and 1.02 WHIP. Colome more than doubled his breaking ball usage in 2016. As long as he maintains command of his top weapon, he'll remain a very useful closer.

I anticipate some grumbling in regards to Davis' inclusion in the third tier. The formerly elite closer no longer has his top weapon – an unhittable cutter. He still throws the cut fastball, but it's much diminished in quality. His command and velocity declined last season in conjunction with a couple elbow scares. This spring, his velocity is down another tic in a tiny sample, and he's allowed a 19.64 ERA. Be wary. At the same time, there's an opportunity for profit if your leaguemates are feeling cautious.

Ramos is a fascinating closer because his fastball is below average. He gets by on top quality offspeed stuff and miniscule home run rates. With Kyle Barraclough and Brad Ziegler waiting in the wings, Ramos will have no margin for error.

A trade of Robertson feels inevitable, but it may have been a mistake for the White Sox to enter the season with him. Should he perform as he did in his peak years, it'll only mean that he remains tradeable. A continuation of his 2016 inconsistency will turn away would-be suitors. Nate Jones' future awaits Robertson's early season performance. Perhaps he'll be the one traded for a big return.

I've discounted Bedrosian while we wait on an official announcement of his role. With Huston Street sidelined, his only competition is Andrew Bailey. Bedrosian broke out in 2016 after a couple brutal seasons. The short track record mixed with a late season injury introduces some volatility. His ranking here is much closer to his floor than his ceiling. If I had to pick the pitcher most likely to climb 10 or more spots in these rankings, it's Bedrosian.

After Britton, Dyson may be the next best sinker baller in the game. However, his best comp as a closer is Melancon. Like the newly minted Giant, Dyson won't set the world alight with his strikeout rate. His game is to induce lots of soft contact and limit home runs. The Rangers have plentiful alternatives including popular closer sleeper Matt Bush. They may find an excuse to move Dyson into a more flexible role. He was perfect in the WBC – too bad it doesn't count.

Iglesias was a superb reliever last season, pitching to a 1.98 ERA with 9.72 K/9, 3.42 BB/9, and a 0.96 WHIP. He benefited from a .215 BABIP. Iglesias might rate higher if the Reds weren't publicly espousing a multi-inning strategy. As many as four relievers are part of the closer committee including Iglesias, Michael Lorenzen, Drew Storen, and Tony Cingrani. As the best of the bunch, Iglesias is the guy to own.

Tier 4: Questions (6)

Francisco Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers

Greg Holland, Adam Ottavino, Colorado Rockies

Tony Watson, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

Ryan Madson, Oakland Athletics

Koda Glover, Blake Treinen, Shawn Kelley, Washington Nationals

An excellent changeup has allowed K-Rod to remain a viable closer while his fastball velocity continues to decline. He should be a steady source of saves without rupturing your counting stats. One of these years, the smoke will clear and the mirrors will crack – and that's why he's included here.

In mid-March it was reported that Holland may begin the season as the closer with Ottavino is a setup role. That feels like a mistake for a team that has to cope with a unique home ballpark. Ottavino is a proven commodity. He has the command and strikeouts to fit in the third tier despite pitching at Coors Field. Instead, the club will see if Holland's barrage of sliders returns from Tommy John surgery and converts cleanly to Mile High. I suspect we'll see Ottavino closing before long.

Among closers, only Davis had an uglier spring than Watson. He has looked lost at times. The club will stick with him in the early going, in part because none of Daniel Hudson, Felipe Rivero, or Juan Nicasio look like top-end closers. Watson has earned some benefit of the doubt with five consecutive years of excellent service to the Pirates. For fantasy purposes, he's a volume guy with merely acceptable rates.

Johnson discovered a simple truth in 2016 – throwing more breaking balls leads to more strikeouts. It's how he spiked to a career best 9.46 K/9, and he maintained a solid 2.78 BB/9. A long track record of mediocrity should leave owners hesitant to pay for the 2016 production. However, at his ADP, he offers a whiff of upside. He's may be more likely to help your rate stats than K-Rod or Watson. Johnson has to watch over his shoulder for the more talented and enigmatic Arodys Vizcaino.

Madson isn't the best reliever in this bullpen. He may not even be the fifth best reliever. He is, however, just good enough to close without self-immolating on a nightly basis. His 2016 campaign was a step back from a superb 2015 comeback. Like many guys in this tier, Madson can produce volume without hurting rates. Sean Doolittle is the guy I want to see closing in Oakland, but they may prefer him in a flexible role.

From a traditional perspective, Kelley should be the closer in Washington. Hands down, no contest. Unfortunately for us, it sounds like the club wants to continue using him in short bursts for critical outs. A lack of faith in him as a full-inning reliever has Dusty Baker eying rookie Koda Glover and Jeopardy answer Blake Treinen. Glover looks the part of a closer with a hulking frame, 97 mph velocity, and a plus breaking ball. He also scuffled through his 19.2 inning debut. Treinen's track record as a good-not-great reliever with iffy command isn't terribly encouraging either. The club has remained coy about who will take the ninth inning.

Tier 5: Roller Coasters (5)

Brandon Maurer, San Diego Padres

Brandon Kintzler, Minnesota Twins

Fernando Rodney, Arizona Diamondbacks

Neftali Feliz, Milwaukee Brewers

Jeanmar Gomez, Philadelphia Phillies

Maurer seems like he has all the components of a competent closer – velocity, a frequently used breaking ball, and opportunity. Unfortunately, his results always leave much to be desired. He managed to induce respectable strikeout (9.30 K/9) and walk (2.97 BB/9) rates last year, but his 4.52 ERA and 1.26 WHIP hurt. Carter Capps is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He was briefly the top reliever in baseball. A very small sample of radar readings have his velocity down to 94 mph. The peak was 100 mph. Keep an eye on Brad Hand. He quietly broke out last year. Like last season, the Padres terrible pitching staff will probably produce very few save opportunities.

Glen Perkins remains broken and so Kintzler will retain his closer seat. The sinker specialist features quality command and the desired soft contact and home run rates. He won't help fantasy owners with strikeouts, but he looks like a solid volume play. Given his short track record of success, there's room for a wide range of outcomes. The sinker could digress or perhaps he'll discover a breaking ball.

Everybody's been burned by Rodney. When he's on, Rodney is a steep bargain with Tier 3 quality production. His stint in San Diego last season was valuable despite a lack of save opportunities. We saw the downside upon his move to Miami. Command comes and goes for Rodney. When he starts walking guys, it's time to pop him on your bench. Sometimes the meltdowns happen without warning. Arizona has the worst bullpen in baseball, meaning there's nobody to challenge Rodney.

I get that people want to be optimistic about Feliz. He was once the sexiest name in the relief prospect game. That was a long time ago. While he bounced back with the Pirates last season, his success was at least partly due to fit. Feliz is a fly ball pitcher who allowed a ton of home runs. PNC Park is the second best pitcher's venue. Miller Park is in the conversation for second best hitter's venue. Feliz needs to solve the home runs if he wants to be a closer. In the unlikely event that it works, Feliz's strikeout rate will push him into a high tier.

Gomez is the undisputed worst closer in baseball. The middle reliever was an unlikely candidate to hang onto the job last season, and that remains true now. He's just one rough patch away from returning to the sixth inning. Gomez can tally some saves while he has the job, but he'll hurt your ratios.