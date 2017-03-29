Drew Silva

Podcasts

print article archives RSS

Podcast: Indians Check-In

Wednesday, March 29, 2017


Follow @drewsilv and @Rotoworld_BB on Twitter.


We continue our 30-episode Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with a conversation about the Cleveland Indians. I was joined by MLB.com beat writer Jordan Bastian and we worked through a number of topics, including the Edwin Encarnacion signing, the Jose Ramirez extension, the health ot Michael Brantley, and the impending arrival of top outfield prospect Bradley Zimmer.

 

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can find it in stores now or order right here. Our online version of the draft guide is also live and packed with everything you need to get ready for your fantasy draft. 

 

Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @drewsilv@djshort, or @TessQuinlan.

 

Subscribe via iTunes

 

Subscribe via RSS

 

Subscribe via Stitcher

 



back to top print article archives
Drew Silva is a baseball editor for Rotoworld and also contributes on NBC Sports' Hardball Talk. He can be found on Twitter.
Email :Drew Silva


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Podcasts Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Drew Silva Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Norris: Dolphins Team Needs
    Norris: Dolphins Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Bills Team Needs
    Norris: Bills Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 11-20
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 11-20
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 21-32
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 21-32
  •  
    Short: MLB Sleepers
    Short: MLB Sleepers
  •  
    Stroup: Hardaway
    Stroup: Hardaway's value
  •  
    Stroup: NBA Waivers
    Stroup: NBA Waivers

 