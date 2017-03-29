Podcast: Indians Check-In

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Follow @drewsilv and @Rotoworld_BB on Twitter.





We continue our 30-episode Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with a conversation about the Cleveland Indians. I was joined by MLB.com beat writer Jordan Bastian and we worked through a number of topics, including the Edwin Encarnacion signing, the Jose Ramirez extension, the health ot Michael Brantley, and the impending arrival of top outfield prospect Bradley Zimmer.

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can find it in stores now or order right here. Our online version of the draft guide is also live and packed with everything you need to get ready for your fantasy draft.

Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @drewsilv, @djshort, or @TessQuinlan.

Subscribe via iTunes

Subscribe via RSS

Subscribe via Stitcher