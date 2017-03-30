ST Daily: Familia Suspended

Thursday, March 30, 2017

The long-awaited announcement of a suspension for Mets reliever Jeurys Familia came down Wednesday.



Familia was suspended 15 games by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for an October 31 arrest related to a potential domestic violence incident. He'll begin serving his suspension on the Mets' season-opening game against the Braves Monday.





"With all that has been written and discussed regarding this matter, it is important that it be known that I never physically touched, harmed or threatened my wife that evening," Familia wrote in a statement. "I did, however, act in an unacceptable manner and am terribly disappointed in myself. I am alone to blame for the problems of that evening."



"It is clear that Mr. Familia regrets what transpired that night and takes full responsibility for his actions," Manfred wrote in a separate release.



The moral fallout will be covered by countless writers smarter than this author, so let's focus on the baseball aspect of the decision. A suspension has been expected for months now, and it's been assumed that setup man Addison Reed would take over closer duties while Familia was out.



That will still hold true, but three weeks' worth of games is considerably less than what was anticipated by some. Fantasy owners have been bracing for a longer absence as well, drafting Familia at an average position of 129.6, the 14th closer off the board.



Reed, on the other hand, is being drafted in the neighborhood of guys like Greg Holland, Cam Bedrosian and Brandon Kintzler, all of whom should hold their closer gigs longer than Reed.



Given Wednesday's news, Familia's ADP should start to skew lower while Reed's should begin to climb. If you can still get him at a steep discount in your league, go for it.



Beltre Questionable For Opening Day?



A nagging injury is turning into an annoying problem for Adrian Beltre.



What started as a right calf tweak that the Rangers shrugged off as a non-issue is now threatening his availability for Opening Day. Beltre missed his third straight Cactus League contest Wednesday, and time is running out for the 37-year-old to get back on the field.



"We don't have to make any decisions until Sunday," assistant general manager Mike Daly said. "Our thought and Adrian's thought is that he's going to play Monday night in the season opener against Cleveland."



As Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News points out, baseball's new rules may lead the Rangers to take the cautious route with their third baseman. The new 10-day disabled list offers more flexibility to clubs, possibly encouraging the Rangers to keep Beltre on the sidelines for the first week and a half in hopes he recovers in that time.



Either way, it doesn't sound overly serious -- although we've heard that before. Even if Beltre misses a few games early on, he should be back and producing well before April is over.



Smyly Feeling 'Soggy'



It rains a lot in Seattle, but that can't really explain why Drew Smyly was feeling "soggy" in Arizona Tuesday.



Smyly's scheduled tune-up Friday, his last start of spring, was canceled after a bullpen session Tuesday didn't yield great results.



"He didn’t feel great coming out of his bullpen (Tuesday)," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "Just a little soggy. So we’re trying to get a feel for where he’s at."



As with Beltre, the 10-day disabled list might allow Smyly to miss just one start, in the event the injury isn't overly serious. That remains to be seen, though -- neither Smyly nor the team was willing to speculate on the injury or its severity.



The southpaw should meet with doctors in the coming days, after which more should be known about his outlook. Stay tuned.



Quick Hits: Steven Matz (elbow) won't be ready for the start of the season. That's the way it was already trending, but now it's official. Matz has resumed throwing after being scratched from his final Grapefruit League start, but he was sent for an MRI on Wednesday as a follow-up. There could be good news in there, but either way, he won't be ready for his first turn through the rotation. The Mets have yet to make a final decision between Seth Lugo and Zack Wheeler for the fifth spot. Odds are that Lugo gets the nod ... Carlos Gomez (shoulder) returned to the Rangers' lineup on Wednesday. Gomez jammed his left shoulder on a slide into third base last Tuesday, but he's feeling better now ... Addison Russell (back) said Wednesday that he feels 100 percent. Russell hasn't played in a week due to back soreness and isn't ready to return to the lineup just yet, but he was expected to do some hitting in the cage on Wednesday before returning on Thursday. Barring a setback, he's still on track to be ready for the season ... Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said that Zack Wheeler will have a yet-to-be-determined innings limit during the coming season. "There’s going to be some number but we don’t exactly know what that is," Ricco said, later adding an awkward metaphor in saying that "[t]here’s no sleep chamber that you can put him in and then wake up in Mars." Wheeler has missed the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery, necessitating the caution ... Gregory Polanco (shoulder) saw 10 at-bats on the minor league side at Pirate City on Wednesday. He also threw from a distance of 90 feet. It's good news for Polanco, who has been dealing with discomfort in his left shoulder over the past few days. He's slated to play in a game on Friday, so he's trending in the right direction leading into Opening Day ... Randal Grichuk (finger) will not take part in the Cardinals' exhibition game on Thursday. Grichuk might sit out the Cards' exhibition game on Friday, too. He was hit on the right hand by a pitch on Wednesday. While the team did not send him in for X-rays, they will do so if he is still feeling discomfort on Thursday. J.J. Bailey of KMOV is reporting that the tests Grichuk did undergo did not indicate a broken bone, fortunately ... Tigers manager Brad Ausmus confirmed Wednesday that Matt Boyd has won a rotation spot. This confirms what was reported on Tuesday night. Boyd earned the job after posting a a 2.49 ERA and 21/0 K/BB ratio across 21 2/3 innings during Grapefruit League action ... Lonnie Chisenhall (shoulder) will begin the season on the 10-day disabled list. Chisenhall injured his right shoulder when he collided with the outfield wall last Friday and needs some extra time to heal. The Indians are optimistic that he could be ready as soon as the team's first homestand ... Jarrod Dyson (hamstring) returned to the Mariners' lineup Wednesday. Dyson rested his hamstring for a week, but he saw a bunch of at-bats in a minor league game on Monday and feels ready to go. The speedster should be fine for the season ... FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Pirates have placed Jared Hughes on release waivers.