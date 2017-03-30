D.J. Short

Podcast: Cubs Check-In

Thursday, March 30, 2017


We wrap up the Team-Check In Series with an episode on the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs. I was joined by Patrick Mooney (@CSNMooney) of CSN Chicago to discuss a variety of topics on the upcoming season, including Kyle Schwarber out of the leadoff spot, the addition of Wade Davis, what to make of the Jason Heyward situation, the outlook for Kris Bryant, Jake Arrieta's future, and much more.

 

D.J. Short is a Rotoworld baseball editor and contributes to NBCSports.com's Hardball Talk blog. You can also find him on Twitter.
Email :D.J. Short


