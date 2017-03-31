D.J. Short

Podcasts

print article archives RSS

Podcast: Opening Day is Near

Friday, March 31, 2017


In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short and Drew Silva discuss headlines from the final week of spring training, including the Nationals' closer situation, the Jeurys Familia suspension, the status of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Judge winning the starting right field job with the Yankees, and Adrian Beltre's latest injury. They also break down a handful of notable batting order decisions and some starting pitchers who could be available on the waiver wire.

 

Editor’s Note: Get the 2017 Rotoworld Baseball Online Draft Guide and dominate your league. And keep it locked on the constantly-updated MLB player news page all spring for reports out of camps in Arizona and Florida.


Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @drewsilv@djshort, or @TessQuinlan. You can also stay up to date with the show by following D.J. Short's Facebook page.

 

Editor's Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.

 

Subscribe via iTunes

 

Subscribe via RSS

 

Subscribe via Stitcher



back to top print article archives
D.J. Short is a Rotoworld baseball editor and contributes to NBCSports.com's Hardball Talk blog. You can also find him on Twitter.
Email :D.J. Short


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Podcasts Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


D.J. Short Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Norris: Steelers Team Needs
    Norris: Steelers Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Browns Team Needs
    Norris: Browns Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Dolphins Team Needs
    Norris: Dolphins Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Bills Team Needs
    Norris: Bills Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 11-20
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 11-20
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 21-32
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 21-32
  •  
    Short: MLB Sleepers
    Short: MLB Sleepers

 