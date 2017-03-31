Podcast: Opening Day is Near

Friday, March 31, 2017

In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short and Drew Silva discuss headlines from the final week of spring training, including the Nationals' closer situation, the Jeurys Familia suspension, the status of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Judge winning the starting right field job with the Yankees, and Adrian Beltre's latest injury. They also break down a handful of notable batting order decisions and some starting pitchers who could be available on the waiver wire.

