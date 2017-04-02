Brad Johnson

Streaming Away

Opening Day Streamers

Sunday, April 02, 2017


Welcome to Streaming Away, a twice weekly column serving all your fantasy streaming needs. I'll be using DFS techniques to help you select players for your normal fantasy leagues. With careful execution, you'll be one step closer to a fantasy championship.

 

Streaming Away will appear on the Rotoworld main page every Sunday. On Wednesdays, fans of the column can find a bonus feature as part of the Season Pass. The streaming picks and advice will always cater to Monday and Thursday. The columns appear a day early since the majority of leagues process waivers for the next day. Even if your league's rules prevent you from taking direct advantage of the column – perhaps you have weekly waivers – my player picks may still help you. For example, last season, I urged all of my readers to pick up Jonathan Villar. By end of April, the opportunity was past.

 

What is Streaming? Why Should I Stream?

 

Streaming is a clever trick to fully maximize the value of your last few roster spots. Imagine you drafted someone like Brandon Drury as a super utility guy, planning to use him in 25 to 40 games over the course of a full season. Maybe you'll switch to somebody else if the waiver wire provides an interesting option or injuries force your hand. He'll still be a bench player.

 

A streaming owner would use Drury one day and discard him the next. The idea is to get a full 180 games out of that roster spot. The extra counting stats increase your odds of winning – hopefully not at the expense of your ratios.

 

Before we dive into the details, I'll offer a few personal credentials. I have made daily streaming picks since 2011 – mostly for The Hardball Times and FanGraphs. If you're familiar with those sites, you won't be surprised to learn that there's a distinct statistical slant to my analysis. However, I always try to introduce as much personal “scouting” as possible. Watching the games is a good way to learn about players before there is enough data to draw conclusions.

 

You'll notice this column only runs twice a week, That's because most Mondays and Thursdays have a thin schedule, leaving fantasy owners with fallow roster spots. These are the most important days to find value on the waiver wire.

 

Clever owners use temporary patches to boost their weakest categories. Think Jeremy Hellickson hosting the San Diego Padres or Andrew Toles visiting Coors Field. Study after study have found that the fantasy league leaders in plate appearances tend to win their offensive stats. Reaching your innings cap is important for winning certain pitching categories. Leverage enough quality matchups over a season and you'll gain an advantage over your leaguemates.

 

In some cases, your rivals are already streaming effectively. It's time to join them. Streaming is a very powerful tool. Unless your league has rules to prevent streaming – and many do – it takes an awful lot of luck to win without leveraging the waiver wire. Even if your league limits waiver moves, you should still try to build a small advantage on these Mondays and Thursdays.

 

Streaming is not without risks and disadvantages. I still remember owning Charlie Blackmon in April of 2014. I thought he was sure to regress from his hot start. I cut him so I could use some trivial start from a pitcher I can't even remember. I'm still kicking myself. Stream enough, and you will cut somebody you should have kept.

 

Keep this in mind: I didn't realize I should keep Blackmon in the first place. Even the experts make mistakes. And if I wasn't streaming, I would have never owned him in the first place. It's a numbers game. If you roster 70 extra players over the course of a season, some of them will turn out to be much better than you realized at the time.

 

Enough talk. I'll have many weeks to sell you on the virtues and intricacies of streaming. Let's get down to business.

 

Monday, April 3

 

For 12 teams, Monday is Opening Day. As such, it is a very atypical Monday. Not only are we getting a nearly full complement of games, but every team is sending their “ace” to the mound. The result is very few free agent pitchers and equally few advantageous hitter matchups. It's a good time to focus on theory and technique rather than the specific player picks.

 

In general, players recommended in this column will be under 50 percent owned on Yahoo. Sometimes I'll go a little beyond that cutoff – especially for unusual slates like Opening Day.

 

Pitchers to Use

 

While all of the real aces are rostered, a few “aces” have slipped through the cracks. And some of them even have decent matchups.

 

Ervin Santana - 53 percent owned - has a long track record as a solid streaming option. The righty doesn't stand out in any particular way, offering slightly below average production in strikeouts, ERA, and WHIP. His matchup against Danny Duffy and the Royals isn't entirely favorable, although it is one of the softest freely available options. Take a flier on Santana if you need to pile up volume. Owners in Head-to-Head leagues are most likely to benefit. A cool day at Target Field and a low-power Royals lineup should help to cut down on home runs.

 

Jeremy Hellickson – 47 percent owned - offers near-identical projections to Santana. You can count on the same volume without any standout categories. On the plus side, he's facing a middling Reds lineup. He should also receive run support against one of the worst pitchers of the day. Unfortunately, the game is at homer happy Great American Ballpark. Hellickson has steep platoon splits. The only lefties he'll face are Joey Votto, Scott Schebler, and switch-hitter Billy Hamilton.

 

If you're in a deeper league, consider taking a shot on Kendall Graveman – nine percent owned. The righty looked sharp this spring, piling up about a strikeout per inning while showing good command. While spring numbers should be taken with several grains of salt, this was by far his most successful showing. Graveman has long looked to be on the verge of a breakout. If his command has taken a step forward or he's developed an out pitch, there's a chance he'll be the next big thing. Graveman and the A's host Ricky Nolasco and the Angels.

 

Even if you don't want to take a risk on Graveman, you should pay attention to this outing. He'll probably be a regular in this column – either as a guy to use or exploit. Speaking of exploits...

 


Brad Johnson is a baseball writer for Rotoworld, FanGraphs, The Hardball Times, MLBTradeRumors and The Fake Baseball. He can be found on Twitter @BaseballATeam.
