Opening Day Streamers

Sunday, April 02, 2017

Even if you don't want to take a risk on Graveman, you should pay attention to this outing. He'll probably be a regular in this column – either as a guy to use or exploit. Speaking of exploits...

If you're in a deeper league, consider taking a shot on Kendall Graveman – nine percent owned. The righty looked sharp this spring, piling up about a strikeout per inning while showing good command. While spring numbers should be taken with several grains of salt, this was by far his most successful showing. Graveman has long looked to be on the verge of a breakout. If his command has taken a step forward or he's developed an out pitch, there's a chance he'll be the next big thing. Graveman and the A's host Ricky Nolasco and the Angels.

Jeremy Hellickson – 47 percent owned - offers near-identical projections to Santana. You can count on the same volume without any standout categories. On the plus side, he's facing a middling Reds lineup. He should also receive run support against one of the worst pitchers of the day. Unfortunately, the game is at homer happy Great American Ballpark. Hellickson has steep platoon splits. The only lefties he'll face are Joey Votto , Scott Schebler , and switch-hitter Billy Hamilton .

Ervin Santana - 53 percent owned - has a long track record as a solid streaming option. The righty doesn't stand out in any particular way, offering slightly below average production in strikeouts, ERA, and WHIP. His matchup against Danny Duffy and the Royals isn't entirely favorable, although it is one of the softest freely available options. Take a flier on Santana if you need to pile up volume. Owners in Head-to-Head leagues are most likely to benefit. A cool day at Target Field and a low-power Royals lineup should help to cut down on home runs.

While all of the real aces are rostered, a few “aces” have slipped through the cracks. And some of them even have decent matchups.

In general, players recommended in this column will be under 50 percent owned on Yahoo. Sometimes I'll go a little beyond that cutoff – especially for unusual slates like Opening Day.

For 12 teams, Monday is Opening Day. As such, it is a very atypical Monday. Not only are we getting a nearly full complement of games, but every team is sending their “ace” to the mound. The result is very few free agent pitchers and equally few advantageous hitter matchups. It's a good time to focus on theory and technique rather than the specific player picks.

Enough talk. I'll have many weeks to sell you on the virtues and intricacies of streaming. Let's get down to business.

Keep this in mind: I didn't realize I should keep Blackmon in the first place. Even the experts make mistakes. And if I wasn't streaming, I would have never owned him in the first place. It's a numbers game. If you roster 70 extra players over the course of a season, some of them will turn out to be much better than you realized at the time.

Streaming is not without risks and disadvantages. I still remember owning Charlie Blackmon in April of 2014. I thought he was sure to regress from his hot start. I cut him so I could use some trivial start from a pitcher I can't even remember. I'm still kicking myself. Stream enough, and you will cut somebody you should have kept.

In some cases, your rivals are already streaming effectively. It's time to join them. Streaming is a very powerful tool. Unless your league has rules to prevent streaming – and many do – it takes an awful lot of luck to win without leveraging the waiver wire. Even if your league limits waiver moves, you should still try to build a small advantage on these Mondays and Thursdays.

Clever owners use temporary patches to boost their weakest categories. Think Jeremy Hellickson hosting the San Diego Padres or Andrew Toles visiting Coors Field. Study after study have found that the fantasy league leaders in plate appearances tend to win their offensive stats. Reaching your innings cap is important for winning certain pitching categories. Leverage enough quality matchups over a season and you'll gain an advantage over your leaguemates.

You'll notice this column only runs twice a week, That's because most Mondays and Thursdays have a thin schedule, leaving fantasy owners with fallow roster spots. These are the most important days to find value on the waiver wire.

Before we dive into the details, I'll offer a few personal credentials. I have made daily streaming picks since 2011 – mostly for The Hardball Times and FanGraphs. If you're familiar with those sites, you won't be surprised to learn that there's a distinct statistical slant to my analysis. However, I always try to introduce as much personal “scouting” as possible. Watching the games is a good way to learn about players before there is enough data to draw conclusions.

A streaming owner would use Drury one day and discard him the next. The idea is to get a full 180 games out of that roster spot. The extra counting stats increase your odds of winning – hopefully not at the expense of your ratios.

Streaming is a clever trick to fully maximize the value of your last few roster spots. Imagine you drafted someone like Brandon Drury as a super utility guy, planning to use him in 25 to 40 games over the course of a full season. Maybe you'll switch to somebody else if the waiver wire provides an interesting option or injuries force your hand. He'll still be a bench player.

Streaming Away will appear on the Rotoworld main page every Sunday. On Wednesdays, fans of the column can find a bonus feature as part of the Season Pass. The streaming picks and advice will always cater to Monday and Thursday. The columns appear a day early since the majority of leagues process waivers for the next day. Even if your league's rules prevent you from taking direct advantage of the column – perhaps you have weekly waivers – my player picks may still help you. For example, last season, I urged all of my readers to pick up Jonathan Villar . By end of April, the opportunity was past.

Editor's Note: Get the 2017 Rotoworld Baseball Online Draft Guide and dominate your league. And keep it locked on the constantly-updated MLB player news page all spring for reports out of camps in Arizona and Florida.

Monday, April 3

For 12 teams, Monday is Opening Day. As such, it is a very atypical Monday. Not only are we getting a nearly full complement of games, but every team is sending their “ace” to the mound. The result is very few free agent pitchers and equally few advantageous hitter matchups. It's a good time to focus on theory and technique rather than the specific player picks.

In general, players recommended in this column will be under 50 percent owned on Yahoo. Sometimes I'll go a little beyond that cutoff – especially for unusual slates like Opening Day.

Pitchers to Use

While all of the real aces are rostered, a few “aces” have slipped through the cracks. And some of them even have decent matchups.

Ervin Santana - 53 percent owned - has a long track record as a solid streaming option. The righty doesn't stand out in any particular way, offering slightly below average production in strikeouts, ERA, and WHIP. His matchup against Danny Duffy and the Royals isn't entirely favorable, although it is one of the softest freely available options. Take a flier on Santana if you need to pile up volume. Owners in Head-to-Head leagues are most likely to benefit. A cool day at Target Field and a low-power Royals lineup should help to cut down on home runs.

Jeremy Hellickson – 47 percent owned - offers near-identical projections to Santana. You can count on the same volume without any standout categories. On the plus side, he's facing a middling Reds lineup. He should also receive run support against one of the worst pitchers of the day. Unfortunately, the game is at homer happy Great American Ballpark. Hellickson has steep platoon splits. The only lefties he'll face are Joey Votto, Scott Schebler, and switch-hitter Billy Hamilton.

If you're in a deeper league, consider taking a shot on Kendall Graveman – nine percent owned. The righty looked sharp this spring, piling up about a strikeout per inning while showing good command. While spring numbers should be taken with several grains of salt, this was by far his most successful showing. Graveman has long looked to be on the verge of a breakout. If his command has taken a step forward or he's developed an out pitch, there's a chance he'll be the next big thing. Graveman and the A's host Ricky Nolasco and the Angels.

Even if you don't want to take a risk on Graveman, you should pay attention to this outing. He'll probably be a regular in this column – either as a guy to use or exploit. Speaking of exploits...

Pitchers to Exploit

Nolasco pitched decently upon joining the Angels late last season. In 73 innings (11 starts), he posted a 3.21 ERA, 6.29 K/9, and a 1.07 WHIP. That works from the waiver wire, especially with Mike Trout around to singlehandedly supply the offense. Nolasco was a disaster prior to landing with the Angels, and he was a disaster in the previous two seasons too. The recent track record suggests he's meltdown prone. The Angels have a few freely available hitters too. If you're feeling very desperate for innings, you can try using Nolasco. I don't know why you'd feel that way on day two of the MLB season.

Both ends of the Felix Hernandez versus Dallas Keuchel matchup feel dangerous. The former Cy Young winners are shadows of their award-winning selves. Hernandez has undergone the K-Rod transformation. He must now learn to succeed with a changeup-first approach and 90 mph fastballs. Hitters have wised up to Keuchel's barrage of sliders and below-the-strike-zone sinkers. There are only a few available hitters to target in this game.

The worst pitcher on the mound tomorrow is Jhoulys Chacin. On 29 teams, Chacin would have been battling for the long relief role – and he probably would have lost. On the Padres, he's an ace. Chacin has a difficult Opening Day assignment – he's visiting Clayton Kershaw and the righty mashing Dodgers. This should be a drubbing, although April baseball can be especially unpredictable.

Opposite Hellickson, you'll find finesse righty Scott Feldman. The 34-year-old vet spent most of his career in the homer prone stomping grounds of Texas and Houston. He should be familiar with cozy confines. Feldman has a knack for posting an ERA just south of 4.00. Most days, he'll induce more than his share of soft contact. He'll also produce a few disasters. The Phillies lineup isn't threatening, but there are some players with breakout potential.

Junior Guerra took a round-about path to the majors. Finally given a chance to prove himself in 2016, he did enough to earn this Opening Day nod. His spring performance was eye opening in a bad way. Yea, sure, it's spring. Hopefully he was working on some new things. However, Guerra is a splitter specialist, much like Matt Shoemaker. The splitter is a notoriously finicky pitch. And when you live or die on splitter command, sometimes it all goes sideways.

In 17.1 spring innings, Guerra allowed 23 hits, six home runs, seven walks, 18 runs (13 earned), and struck out only nine. The Brewers are opposed by the thumptastic Rockies lineup. And while the game isn't at Coors Field, Miller Park is still one of the friendliest venues for hitters.

Last but not least among the exploits is Edinson Volquez. The highly enigmatic righty is now with the Miami Marlins. He's opposite Stephen Strasburg and the Nationals. You never know what you're getting with Volquez, making him a viable start in H2H leagues where you don't have to live with disasters for a full season. Washington has a highly weaponized lineup, although few of the starters are readily available.

Hitters: Power

Using or exploiting pitchers is (mostly) self explanatory. With hitters, you will generally be chasing one of three profiles – power, speed, or high average. Players who can do more than one thing well aren't supposed to be free agents. To target runs, you'll want somebody who bats in the top half of the lineup. Shift that back a spot or two for RBI.

If spring lineups are any indication, the Nationals intend to use Ryan Zimmermann and Jayson Werth as the fourth and fifth hitters. Zimmerman looked sharp this spring, although it should be noted that the same could be said last year. He's supposedly made a mechanical adjustment to produce more fly balls. If so, he'll match up decently against a ground ball pitcher like Volquez. Matt Wieters is also just below the 50 percent owned threshold if you need a catcher.

Neil Walker is also flying slightly under the radar in a deep second base pool. Walker was the hero of April last season before injuries slowed him down. Julio Teheran isn't a candy matchup, but he's certainly not among the best pitchers of the day. Walker's teammate, Lucas Duda, is available in 90 percent of leagues. He has a classic waiver wire power profile with a low batting average projection and potential for 30 bombs.

If you want a Rockie, you'll have to reach for Mark Reynolds or Gerardo Parra. Reynolds has long been the brass standard of all-or-nothing power hitters. Parra offers considerably less bat, and he was dreadful last year. If Guerra's spring troubles continue, there will be home runs aplenty. There's also a small chance former Indy League standout Stephen Cardullo draws the start in right field over Parra.

I'm a believer in Jon Gray. However, it would be remiss of me to ignore the bats in Milwaukee. Domingo Santana is only 33 percent owned despite possessing all the same breakout potential that made him a trendy sleeper in 2016. He prefers to snack on lefty pitching so this might not be an ideal day to spin the wheels. Nobody knows what to expect from Eric Thames, although a slow start is par for the course when transitioning from the KBO to the majors. It's possible Jesus Aguilar did enough this spring to earn the Opening Day nod.

Certain ballparks are ideal for targeting specific types of hitters. Seth Smith is an old standby for streaming owners. He's in his best situation since his Colorado days. Camden Yards is extremely friendly to left-handed power. Marco Estrada is tough on southpaws, but he could make a few mistakes with his changeup this early in the season. The Jays bullpen could be even more error prone. On the other side of this one, you'll find righty masher Justin Smoak versus Kevin Gausman.

The Royals offer few waiver options. The one guy who really slipped through the cracks is designated hitter Brandon Moss. Although he'll hurt your batting average or OBP, he's a safe bet for a 30 home run pace. He's best paired against a mediocre ground ball pitcher. For that reason, his matchup against Santana isn't must-use.

Earlier, I mentioned Hellickson's platoon issues and name dropped Schebler. Here, I'll reinforce the issue – Hellickson's fastball is tattooed by lefties. With GABP on Schebler's side, there's some small hope for two home runs.

Only Odubel Herrera and Maikel Franco are popular among Phillies. Next most owned is Tommy Joseph at 42 percent. The first baseman's batting profile is very similar to Adam Duvall or Evan Gattis. A 30 to 40 home run pace will be accompanied by a decent average, low OBP, and occasionally painful slumps. Michael Saunders could provide some thump while batting fourth or fifth in the order.

Astros first baseman Yulieski Gurriel and right fielder Josh Reddick are on the waiver wire. Gurriel is still something of a mystery. He's expected to hit for a solid average with 20 home run power, but that comes with a ton of volatility. Reddick is a more reliable name despite a much lower ownership rate. They bat seventh and eighth in the Astros loaded lineup.

After mashing his way through the Cactus League, Mitch Haniger finds himself batting second - sandwiched between Jean Segura and Robinson Cano. Last season, Haniger hit 25 home runs between Triple-A and the majors. He also has 10 steal speed. Danny Valencia will probably bat sixth. His power stroke matches up well against ground ball pitchers like Keuchel.

Matt Joyce showed signs of a massive Bautistian breakout in 2016. He popped 13 home runs in 293 plate appearances while posting an absurd 20.1 percent walk rate and 22.9 percent strikeout rate. The OBP approach earned him a spot batting second for the Athletics. Closer to the bottom of the lineup, Mark Canha is still well-regarded for his power potential. Yonder Alonso made interesting adjustments over the offseason.

Hitters: Speed

In addition to a couple power sources, Mets leadoff man Jose Reyes is only 42 percent owned. He hit at a 20/20 pace last season. The power numbers were uncharacteristic, but another 20 to 30 steals shouldn't shock anybody. He's much too good to be sitting on the waiver wire, and his shortstop/third base duel eligibility makes him doubly valuable.

The Brewers intend to use Hernan Perez as an every day utility man. Despite a below average batting line, Perez posted tantalizing fantasy numbers in 2016. With 13 home runs and 34 steals in 430 plate appearances, he's a fantasy double threat. Now he just needs to improve upon his .302 OBP. Gray is a difficult assignment.

The Blue Jays don't have a natural leadoff man, putting Kevin Pillar in the conversation for the role. The Jays will likely go with a hot hand approach. When Pillar isn't leading off, he'll probably bat ninth. Either way, he's a threat to steal 20 or more bases. Now reportedly healthy, Pillar was held back by nagging injuries last year.

Royals second baseman Raul Mondesi offers empty steals while batting ninth. I recommend keeping an eye on him and nothing more. His youth and prospect status ensure he'll be a trendier pick than his stats support. He's currently just four percent owned.

In 2016, Cesar Hernandez had the worst combination of blazing speed and terrible stolen base success rate (17-for-30). By improving his reads and/or not telegraphing his steals, Hernandez could take a big step forward. If he also maintains the plate discipline gains he showed in the second half, he'll post a valuable fantasy season. He'll bat leadoff versus Feldman.

Andrew Toles appears to have quietly won the starting left field job for the Dodgers. Even more quietly, he's been used as the first or second batter for most of the spring. Corey Seager returned to the lineup yesterday which could put an end to top-of-the-order dreams for Toles. Even though he stole only one base last year, scouts have put a 60 or 70 grade on Toles' speed. The lefty has sneaky pop too, although he hits too many grounders to be a true power threat.