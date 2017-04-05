Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

Notes: Courting Cole

Wednesday, April 05, 2017


Surprise! Starting with today’s abbreviated edition, the Strike Zone is now a Wednesday column. It’s a change I’ve wanted to try for a couple of years; as it was, I spent way too many Saturdays stressing about having to spend way too much of Sunday writing my column. So, I think this will be better for me. I hope it works for everyone else, too.

 

For the most part, the Strike Zone will carry on its notes format, excepting the updated rankings at the beginning of each month and probably a couple of oddball columns over the course of the season. I’m also mixing in a couple of lists this week. Let’s get started.

 

American League notes

 

- Roberto Osuna’s unexpected DL stint, the result of some cervical spasms, isn’t supposed to be a long one. So, it probably doesn’t matter much that his replacement, Jason Grilli, took a loss after giving up a homer in a tie game in Monday’s opener against the Orioles. Osuna can and likely will return in the middle of next week, and if he’s not immediately thrown back into the closer’s role then, it’ll probably happen after one or two appearances. In the meantime, there’s the chance that Joe Biagini could steal away a save or two from Grilli.

 

- I assumed Jonathan Schoop would open the season hitting sixth for the Orioles -- it’s where he hit at the end of the spring -- but on Opening Day, he was swapped with Welington Castillo and put into the eighth spot. It’s not necessarily something that will last, but as long as it continues, it’d seem to make him a weak play in mixed leagues. I’m not as high as some on him anyway, but I did have him 15th at second base ahead of Logan Forsythe, Cesar Hernandez and Ben Zobrist. As a No. 8 hitter, I’d put him below all of those guys.

 

- Delino DeShields’s stock took a big jump in the final week with reports suggesting that he’d be the Rangers’ regular left fielder and leadoff hitter. However, he’s been on the bench both games so far, sitting in favor of Jurickson Profar in the opener and Ryan Rua on Tuesday. I’m not a big believer in DeShields’ bat, so I only pushed him up to 82nd in my outfield rankings last week. Still, I thought he might have some early season mixed-league value with his ability to steal bases. That could yet materialize, but he’ll be droppable in shallow leagues if he doesn’t get a few starts and take advantage of them before the end of the week.

 

- I’m not surprised Mike Scioscia declined to commit to Cam Bedrosian as his closer following Huston Street’s return from the disabled list. What I didn’t expect was that Scioscia wouldn’t even completely commit to Bedrosian in the ninth while Street was out. Bedrosian was great this spring, finishing with an 11/2 K/BB ratio in nine scoreless innings. He had a 1.12 ERA in his 40 1/3 innings last year. He projects to be far better than Street going forward. I still imagine he’ll get most or all of the saves until Street returns. He looked plenty sharp in protecting a one-run lead Tuesday against the A’s. Scioscia will probably give Street a chance to win back the job, but I’m not at all sure Street is capable of knocking Bedrosian off. His velocity keeps declining a tad each year, and his extreme flyball tendencies don’t play as well now as they did a few years ago.

 

- Bedrosian got to close Tuesday because Ryan Dull flopped for the A’s, giving up a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth. Dull, though a fine reliever and as good of a bet from a performance standpoint as anyone in the Oakland pen, seemed to be just about the least likely candidate to get save chances in April, if for no other reason than because most of the alternatives are all locked into rather substantial contracts and Dull has all of his arbitration years coming up; he’s far and away the worst choice from a financial perspective.

 

Still, it seems like the main reason that Dull was called on Tuesday was because Santiago Casilla wasn’t available after closing Monday. In spite of his ugly finish with the Giants and poor spring, Casilla is Melvin’s favorite at the moment, and he was able to retire the bottom of the Angels order Monday for a save. Ryan Madson, who closed for most of last year and was seemingly handed the job a month ago before Melvin had second thoughts last week, worked in the eighth and faced Mike Trout both days. I’m neutral on Casilla vs. Madson; I gave them practically identical ERA projections (3.58 and 3.56, respectively). I don’t think Melvin wants to remain in a closer-by-committee situation for long, so my guess is that Casilla gets a chance to run with the job over the next couple of weeks. I wouldn’t go dropping Madson yet, though. Sean Doolittle is probably a distant third at this point.

 

List #1: Favorite players owned in

 

1. Chris Owings (SS-OF Diamondbacks) - 12%

2. Brandon McCarthy (SP Dodgers) - 2%

3. Kevin Pillar (OF Blue Jays) - 13%

4. Jorge Soler (OF Royals) - 20%

5. Shin-Soo Choo (OF Rangers) - 14%

6. Devin Mesoraco (C Reds) - 6%

7. Tom Murphy (C Rockies) - 9%

8. Howie Kendrick (2B-OF Phillies) - 14%

9. Mike Montgomery (SP-RP Cubs) - 19%

10. Daniel Hudson (RP Pirates) - 12%

 

Owings and McCarthy are my two must-own guys here; I had Owings 108th and McCarthy 171st in my top 300. Everyone else here was in the 200-270 range (Soler was in the 190s before suffering an oblique strain).

 

Healthy again after shoulder problems in 2015, Owings hit .277 and swiped 21 bases in 23 tries in his 437 at-bats last year. He has the pop to hit 10-15 homers, and his declining strikeout rate gives him some added potential in the batting-average department. I can see him settling in as the Diamondbacks’ regular No. 2 hitter (he’s just there against lefties right now), stealing 25-30 bases and finishing as a top-10 shortstop for fantasy purposes.

 

McCarthy is anything but a sure thing, but he throws quite a bit harder than he used to and he’s in an excellent situation for pitchers with the Dodgers. In his last (ok… only) healthy season, he had a 175/33 K/BB ratio with a strong groundball rate in 200 innings for the Diamondbacks in 2000. He’s not going to be a fantasy asset for the full six months, but he offers plenty of upside while healthy.

 


