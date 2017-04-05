Brad Johnson

Saves and Steals

print article archives RSS

Committee Time in Oakland

Wednesday, April 05, 2017


It feels good to be watching real, meaningful baseball. While Spring Training can stave off baseball withdrawal, the games still feel like watching a glorified men's league. Anyway, we're here to talk closers and stolen basers. So let's do it.

 

We knew Andrew Miller's success as a multi-inning relief ace would convince other teams to loosen up their bullpen plans. We've already seen a number of teams showing a preference for closer committees, specifically the Angels, Athletics, and Reds. I have little doubt that more will join the trend.

 

Most teams have only played two games thus far - the Tigers and White Sox played their first yesterday. Three closers share the top of the leaderboard with two saves apiece: Cody Allen, Greg Holland, and Ken Giles. On the stolen base front, 23 bases have been stolen in 33 attempts. Eduardo Nunez, Xander Bogaerts, and Aledmys Diaz temporarily share the lead with two each. George Springer also wanted to steal two bases. Instead, he leads the league with two caught stealings.

 

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.

 

Tier 1: The Elite (3)

 

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Zach Britton, Baltimore Orioles

 

There's very little news to report with regard to the elite closers. There's some concern that Britton's command isn't as sharp as usual. He battled an oblique injury during Spring Training and may be shaking off the rust. Chapman had a typical appearance while protecting a five run lead. He fanned two as part of a one-two-three inning. Jansen has yet to appear.

 

Tier 2: Nearly Elite (8)

 

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Seung Hwan Oh, St. Louis Cardinals

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Mark Melancon, San Francisco Giants

Addison Reed, New York Mets

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

 

Diaz, Herrera, and Reed have yet to appear. Of the five who have pitched, the results are a mixed bag. Craig Kimbrel looked like his vintage self. He struck out two while locking down a save versus the Pirates. I'll be watching him closely to determine if he deserves a promotion back into the first tier. His command may be the deciding factor.

 

Both Oh and Melancon scuffled in their debuts. Oh worked his way out of an inherited jam in the eighth inning only to surrender a game-tying three-run home run to Willson Contreras in the ninth. The Cardinals even got him a couple insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. He struck out two in 1.2 innings. As for Melancon, he failed to protect a one-run lead en route to a blown save loss. The Diamondbacks chained together four hits for the walkoff victory.

 

As noted in the intro, Giles and Allen have been busy over the last couple days. Today could be an off day for both of them. Luke Gregerson also worked both days. Try Will Harris if you want a speculative save from Houston. Andrew Miller is probably on tap for the Indians. He also pitched both days, but he made short work of the competition. Giles was excellent – five strikeouts, one walk, and one hit in two innings. Allen twice struck out the side. He did allow a couple doubles and a run yesterday.

 

Tier 3: The Mid Tier (7)

 

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

A.J. Ramos, Miami Marlins

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Cam Bedrosian, Los Angeles Angels

Sam Dyson, Texas Rangers

Raisel Iglesias, Cincinnati Reds

 

Colome picked up the very first save of the 2017 season. He struck out Gary Sanchez in a perfect inning of work. Davis made his Cubs debut yesterday. He earned the save while working around a walk.

 

Bedrosian also earned his first save of the season. Manager Mike Scioscia is calling it a committee with Andrew Bailey and, eventually, Huston Street. Given Bailey's mediocrity and Street's terrible 2016, Bedrosian should still get the nod most days. Scioscia strikes me as the sort of manager who will resist the multi-inning relief ace model.

 

Dyson failed to protect a 5-5 tie against the Indians on Monday. Three of the four hits he allowed were qualified as hard contact. The Rangers have a deep bullpen featuring several closer quality arms. Dyson could quickly find himself demoted to the middle innings. However, let's not overreact to one lousy outing.

 

Iglesias pitched well while keeping the Reds within three runs of the Phillies. The ploy almost worked out too. Cincinnati plated two runs in the home half of the ninth.

 

We're still waiting to hear from Ramos and Robertson.

 


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Brad Johnson is a baseball writer for Rotoworld, FanGraphs, The Hardball Times, MLBTradeRumors and The Fake Baseball. He can be found on Twitter @BaseballATeam.
Email :Brad Johnson


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Saves and Steals Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Brad Johnson Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Norris: Broncos Team Needs
    Norris: Broncos Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Chiefs Team Needs
    Norris: Chiefs Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Steelers Team Needs
    Norris: Steelers Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Browns Team Needs
    Norris: Browns Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Dolphins Team Needs
    Norris: Dolphins Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Bills Team Needs
    Norris: Bills Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 11-20
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 11-20

 