FanDuel MLB Bargains: Thursday

When looking at “bargains” on FanDuel, we'll typically focus on hitters who are $3,200 or lower. In general, we'll only highlight players at the top end of that scale if they have star potential.

The schedule tends to be thin on Thursdays. This week is a tad unusual. We have 13 games to use, but they're split into three contests – six early, three in the afternoon, and four at night. The Pittsburgh-Boston game (early slate) is just about guaranteed to be rained out.

For the purposes of this column, we'll split the difference between the early and evening contests. Sorry afternoon games.

Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather closer to game time. Rain, wind, or unexpected managerial decisions could open up additional sources of value. Be sure to keep an eye on the MLB Headlines and Injuries desk.

1 – Jaime Garcia – SP – Atlanta (FanDuel $7,200) Evening

Nearly all of the interesting pitchers are a part of the evening contest. Garcia is neither the top pitcher nor the best value, but he's the safest combination of ceiling and floor. The lefty has a tough matchup against the Mets. The New York lineup features several switch hitters and Yoenis Cespedes. Due to his fragility, Garcia tends to make short starts. Every once in awhile, he'll snap off a gem, as he did on April 14 last season.

2 – Victor Martinez – C – Detroit (FanDuel $2,900) Early

VMart has caught five games over the last five seasons, including none in the last two years. Yet, somehow, he is a catcher on FanDuel. Baffling. At any rate, Martinez is visiting fly ball pitcher James Shields at Guaranteed Rate Field (formerly U.S. Cellular Field) on a day when the wind is blowing out at 20 to 30 mph. He bats cleanup in a top heavy offense.

3 – Tommy Joseph – 1B – Philadelphia (FanDuel $2,000) Early

While Joseph didn't pan out yesterday, he remains a multi-homer threat opposite rookie pitcher Rookie Davis. The Reds starter hasn't produced impressive results on the mound, although scouts like his physicality and athleticism. He leans on a mediocre fastball and a plus curve. Joseph hammers both pitch types. He's a pull hitter with high fly ball and hard contact rates. With Great American Ballpark buffing home run rates, he's well positioned to go yard.

4 – Cesar Hernandez – 2B – Philadelphia (FanDuel $2,600) Early

Yes, I'd absolutely consider stacking Phillies in the early contest. Their offensive profile is volatile. If they chase Davis quickly, the soft underbelly of the Reds bullpen is easily exploited. However, as we saw last night, the Reds top relievers can shut down the competition. Hernandez bats leadoff for the Phillies. He's a threat for multiple hits, runs, and may steal a base. As a high OBP hitter, Hernandez has a high floor.

5 – Jake Lamb – 3B – Arizona (FanDuel $3,100) Evening

The evening slate is deep in bargain opportunities at third base. For example, Alex Bregman is only $3,200 opposite Ariel Miranda. However, I'm most intrigued by Lamb's home run potential tonight. The lefty slugger is facing Jeff Samardzija. Shark has steep platoon splits. While he's not flat out bad against left-handed hitters, he's allowed a .254/.323/.440 line over his career. It's been worse in recent seasons. Samardzija often works low in the strike zone, and Lamb is a low ball masher.

6 – Jean Segura – SS – Seattle (FanDuel $3,000) Evening

Of the big name shortstops, Segura is something of a forgotten man. The Mariners leadoff hitter kept pace with the best names at the position last season. He off to a fine start after pummeling the Cactus League. While Segura isn't a multi-homer threat due to a low fly ball rate, he can fill up the box score in other ways. Multiple hits, runs, and stolen bases are possible. He's opposed by Joe Musgrove. The righty is a command and control pitcher who occasionally has trouble hitting his spots.

7 – Tyler Collins – OF – Detroit (FanDuel $2,000) Early

With Justin Upton banged up, it's assumed that Collins will receive a start today. The fourth outfielder is exactly the sort of player who goes unnoticed by DFS owners, making him a decent option in GPPs. You'll want to avoid him for smaller formats. Collins hits enough balls in the air to benefit from a windy day in Chicago. Shields allows plenty of contact too. He's a useful part of a Tigers stack.

8 – Hernan Perez – OF – Milwaukee (FanDuel $2,200) Early

Perez has been used off the bench in two of three games. Assuming he's in the lineup, he'll bat fifth against exploitable righty Anthony Senzatela. The Rockies starter is a future reliever with a fastball-slider repertoire. He'll likely throw only five or fewer innings. Perez has an interesting mix of decent pop with plus speed. He's an aggressive hitter which could help him to jump on early-count fastballs today.

9 – Mitch Haniger – OF – Seattle (FanDuel $2,000) Evening

Anytime you can roster a top-of-the-order hitter with home run power, you do it. While Musgrove is a tricky matchup, it's not as if Haniger is facing Max Scherzer. And even if he was, he'd be a viable pick if batting second for only $2,000. Beware, Haniger is only 1-for-12 thus far. While that's not an issue in and of itself – even Mike Trout has cold streaks – it could precipitate a change in lineup role. If Haniger is batting at the bottom of the lineup, he's considerably less attractive.

10 – Gorkys Hernandez – OF – San Francisco (FanDuel $2,200) Evening

Here's another instance of FanDuel failing to incorporate lineup role. The righty doesn't have an impressive bat. He might pop 10 to 12 home runs with 15 to 20 steals over a full season. A matchup against Robbie Ray is dangerous. The Diamondbacks southpaw can chew through opposing offenses. He does struggle with right-handed hitters, and he's known to make short starts. Volatility is the name of the game here.