Podcast: Opening Week Recap

Friday, April 07, 2017

In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short is joined by Ryan Boyer (@RyanPBoyer) to go over storylines from the first week of the regular season, including Sam Dyson's early struggles, whether to believe in the likes of Travis Shaw, Dylan Bundy, and Brandon Finnegan, and whether it's too soon to worry about Byron Buxton. They also break down some pitchers to watch this weekend.





Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @drewsilv, @djshort, or @TessQuinlan. You can also stay up to date with the show by following D.J. Short's Facebook page.

Editor's Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.

Subscribe via iTunes

Subscribe via RSS

Subscribe via Stitcher