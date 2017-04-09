Dose: Sanchez Suffers Strain

Dose: Sanchez Suffers StrainSunday, April 09, 2017
It's early April, but the Yankees suffered a huge loss Saturday.
More important than the game, a 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Orioles, was the loss of catcher Gary Sanchez, who suffered a right biceps strain while batting in the fifth inning. Sanchez was placed on the 10-day disabled list later Saturday.
"The beginning of that swing, I felt a pull in the bicep," Sanchez said after the game. "It felt kind of like when you pull a hamstring. It was the same feeling."
If we forget for a second what this means to the Yankees -- Sanchez is arguably the team's best offensive weapon, and they're already without Didi Gregorius and Greg Bird for the time being -- it's a devastating blow to fantasy owners, many of whom made the 24-year-old the first catcher off the board in drafts last month. Sanchez has started the year just 3-for-20 but hit .299/.376/.657 with 20 homers in 53 games last season.
In his stead, the Yankees will look internally as they await word of how long Sanchez might be out. They called up Kyle Higashioka ahead of Sunday's game, and Austin Romine will likely see most of the work behind the dish, at least in the near term.
"I think both of those guys are capable of doing a great job back there," left fielder Brett Gardner said. "We've seen a lot of Higgy in spring training. I know he had a great year last year in Triple-A and he really made some strides on both sides of the ball.
"And Romine, the chances that he's gotten to play, he's done really well in my opinion. He's capable of getting hot at the plate and swinging the bat well ... and with some authority. Hopefully with a chance to get some regular playing time, that will happen."
Possible fill-ins for Sanchez for fantasy purposes include Matt Wieters, owned in 54 percent of Yahoo leagues; Stephen Vogt, owned in 49 percent of leagues; and Francisco Cervelli, owned in 16 percent of leagues.
Editor’s Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.
Turner, Nats Hopeful On Injury
The Nationals also suffered a big loss on Saturday, but they're hoping the beatdown at the hands of the Phillies is the worst of it.
In the course of a 17-3 loss to their division mates, the Nats also lost leadoff hitter and breakout star Trea Turner to a right hamstring injury. Turner left in the first inning of the game after feeling the hamstring while stealing second base.
"I don't think I tore it or pulled it or anything," Turner said after the game. "I'm not limping or anything like that so it's just a matter of giving it some rest and hopefully in a few days it'll feel good."
Nationals manager Dusty Baker concurred.
"They said there's no defect in the muscle," Baker said. "It was tight, and it was cold. Hopefully we'll have him back in a couple days."
With the new 10-day DL rule, if Turner isn't ready to go by the middle or end of next week, the team may just place him on the disabled list to give him an extra few days to rest. In the meantime, Wilmer Difo and Stephen Drew -- neither of whom is worth a second glance for fantasy purposes -- will likely fill in for the 23-year-old.
Editor’s Note: Get our MLB Draft Guide + Season Pass ($39.99 value) for FREE with your first deposit on FanDuel! Click here to claim now.
The Reynolds Pamphlet
We've reached the point where we can no longer ignore Mark Reynolds, no matter how much we might try.
Reynolds was at it again Saturday, homering off Cy Young favorite Clayton Kershaw to help the Rockies run their record to 5-1 on the young season. Reynolds finished 2-for-4 in the game.
Despite batting .282/.356/.450 with 14 homers in 383 at-bats last season, Reynolds couldn't score a major league deal last winter, settling for a minor league deal with the Rockies in early February. He was in camp as a non-roster invite.
Ian Desmond's broken hand cracked the door, and Reynolds has crashed right through in the season's first few days. Including Saturday, he's now hitting .409/.458/.955 with three homers and eight RBI in six games.
With Desmond still a few weeks away and the Rockies still playing half their games at Coors Field, Reynolds is a viable mixed league option when he's going like this. A career .235/.327/.453 hitter, though, owners might want to consider dumping the 33-year-old at the first sign of trouble, before riding that pumpkin too far down the carriage path.
Quick Hits: Collin McHugh has been shut down for the next six weeks after being diagnosed with a posterior impingement of his right elbow. McHugh had to leave his minor league rehab start on Thursday due to tightness in his elbow and now we know the real issue. He did undergo an MRI that showed his UCL is intact, which is at least a bit of good news. It would be a surprise to see him on a big league mound before June ... Ryan Braun was scratched from the Brewers' lineup Saturday against the Cubs with lower back tightness. Braun has a history of back trouble, so this could be something that pops up every now and again ... Jackie Bradley Jr. suffered a hyperextended right knee in Saturday's loss to the Tigers. Despite this, Bradley has vowed to start Sunday's series finale against Detroit. We'll see ... Denard Span (hip) was back in the Giants' lineup Saturday against the Padres. He returned to his usual post in center field and batted leadoff against Padres right-hander Jhoulys Chacin ... Kendall Graveman carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and ended up limiting the Rangers to one run over seven in the Athletics' 6-1 win Saturday. After more than a few jokes were made about Graveman being the Opening Day starter, the 26-year-old is validating the team's confidence in him with a 2.08 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 13 innings so far ... Aledmys Diaz slugged two homers Saturday in the Cardinals' win over the Reds. Not a bad day at the office for the talented 26-year-old. Both blasts came off 40-year-old Bronson Arroyo, who was making his first big league start since 2014. Diaz finished the afternoon with three hits and was responsible for driving in four of the Cardinals' 10 runs in a lopsided win ... Howie Kendrick went 3-for-5 with four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 17-3 barn-burner of a win over the Nationals on Saturday. He is now batting .444/.474/.667 through his first 19 plate appearances ... Jeremy Guthrie retired only two batters while getting torched for 10 runs in a record-setting loss to the Phillies on Saturday. As New Found Glory said, at least he's known for something.
It's early April, but the Yankees suffered a huge loss Saturday.
More important than the game, a 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Orioles, was the loss of catcher Gary Sanchez, who suffered a right biceps strain while batting in the fifth inning. Sanchez was placed on the 10-day disabled list later Saturday.
"The beginning of that swing, I felt a pull in the bicep," Sanchez said after the game. "It felt kind of like when you pull a hamstring. It was the same feeling."
If we forget for a second what this means to the Yankees -- Sanchez is arguably the team's best offensive weapon, and they're already without Didi Gregorius and Greg Bird for the time being -- it's a devastating blow to fantasy owners, many of whom made the 24-year-old the first catcher off the board in drafts last month. Sanchez has started the year just 3-for-20 but hit .299/.376/.657 with 20 homers in 53 games last season.
In his stead, the Yankees will look internally as they await word of how long Sanchez might be out. They called up Kyle Higashioka ahead of Sunday's game, and Austin Romine will likely see most of the work behind the dish, at least in the near term.
"I think both of those guys are capable of doing a great job back there," left fielder Brett Gardner said. "We've seen a lot of Higgy in spring training. I know he had a great year last year in Triple-A and he really made some strides on both sides of the ball.
"And Romine, the chances that he's gotten to play, he's done really well in my opinion. He's capable of getting hot at the plate and swinging the bat well ... and with some authority. Hopefully with a chance to get some regular playing time, that will happen."
Possible fill-ins for Sanchez for fantasy purposes include Matt Wieters, owned in 54 percent of Yahoo leagues; Stephen Vogt, owned in 49 percent of leagues; and Francisco Cervelli, owned in 16 percent of leagues.
Editor’s Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.
Turner, Nats Hopeful On Injury
The Nationals also suffered a big loss on Saturday, but they're hoping the beatdown at the hands of the Phillies is the worst of it.
In the course of a 17-3 loss to their division mates, the Nats also lost leadoff hitter and breakout star Trea Turner to a right hamstring injury. Turner left in the first inning of the game after feeling the hamstring while stealing second base.
"I don't think I tore it or pulled it or anything," Turner said after the game. "I'm not limping or anything like that so it's just a matter of giving it some rest and hopefully in a few days it'll feel good."
Nationals manager Dusty Baker concurred.
"They said there's no defect in the muscle," Baker said. "It was tight, and it was cold. Hopefully we'll have him back in a couple days."
With the new 10-day DL rule, if Turner isn't ready to go by the middle or end of next week, the team may just place him on the disabled list to give him an extra few days to rest. In the meantime, Wilmer Difo and Stephen Drew -- neither of whom is worth a second glance for fantasy purposes -- will likely fill in for the 23-year-old.
Editor’s Note: Get our MLB Draft Guide + Season Pass ($39.99 value) for FREE with your first deposit on FanDuel! Click here to claim now.
The Reynolds Pamphlet
We've reached the point where we can no longer ignore Mark Reynolds, no matter how much we might try.
Reynolds was at it again Saturday, homering off Cy Young favorite Clayton Kershaw to help the Rockies run their record to 5-1 on the young season. Reynolds finished 2-for-4 in the game.
Despite batting .282/.356/.450 with 14 homers in 383 at-bats last season, Reynolds couldn't score a major league deal last winter, settling for a minor league deal with the Rockies in early February. He was in camp as a non-roster invite.
Ian Desmond's broken hand cracked the door, and Reynolds has crashed right through in the season's first few days. Including Saturday, he's now hitting .409/.458/.955 with three homers and eight RBI in six games.
With Desmond still a few weeks away and the Rockies still playing half their games at Coors Field, Reynolds is a viable mixed league option when he's going like this. A career .235/.327/.453 hitter, though, owners might want to consider dumping the 33-year-old at the first sign of trouble, before riding that pumpkin too far down the carriage path.
Quick Hits: Collin McHugh has been shut down for the next six weeks after being diagnosed with a posterior impingement of his right elbow. McHugh had to leave his minor league rehab start on Thursday due to tightness in his elbow and now we know the real issue. He did undergo an MRI that showed his UCL is intact, which is at least a bit of good news. It would be a surprise to see him on a big league mound before June ... Ryan Braun was scratched from the Brewers' lineup Saturday against the Cubs with lower back tightness. Braun has a history of back trouble, so this could be something that pops up every now and again ... Jackie Bradley Jr. suffered a hyperextended right knee in Saturday's loss to the Tigers. Despite this, Bradley has vowed to start Sunday's series finale against Detroit. We'll see ... Denard Span (hip) was back in the Giants' lineup Saturday against the Padres. He returned to his usual post in center field and batted leadoff against Padres right-hander Jhoulys Chacin ... Kendall Graveman carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and ended up limiting the Rangers to one run over seven in the Athletics' 6-1 win Saturday. After more than a few jokes were made about Graveman being the Opening Day starter, the 26-year-old is validating the team's confidence in him with a 2.08 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 13 innings so far ... Aledmys Diaz slugged two homers Saturday in the Cardinals' win over the Reds. Not a bad day at the office for the talented 26-year-old. Both blasts came off 40-year-old Bronson Arroyo, who was making his first big league start since 2014. Diaz finished the afternoon with three hits and was responsible for driving in four of the Cardinals' 10 runs in a lopsided win ... Howie Kendrick went 3-for-5 with four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 17-3 barn-burner of a win over the Nationals on Saturday. He is now batting .444/.474/.667 through his first 19 plate appearances ... Jeremy Guthrie retired only two batters while getting torched for 10 runs in a record-setting loss to the Phillies on Saturday. As New Found Glory said, at least he's known for something.