The One Must Own Starter

Welcome back to Streaming Away, a twice weekly column serving all your fantasy streaming needs. I'll be using DFS techniques to help you select players for your normal fantasy leagues. With careful execution, you'll be one step closer to a fantasy championship. As always, the column will run on Sundays and Wednesdays to better prepare you for the thin Monday and Thursday schedules.

For more info about how and why to stream, check out the first edition of Streaming Away.

Picking Pitchers

Accumulating pitcher stats is the most common form of streaming. The strategy has been in vogue for decades, although it's been more difficult to profit in recent seasons. Personally, I've moved most of my streaming over to the hitter side of the ledger.

That doesn't mean I don't go hunting pitchers. For example, tomorrow features one of my favorite waiver targets. In fact, I own him outright in several leagues (more on the mystery man in a moment). My point is this – it's dangerous to use a waiver wire pitcher every day, especially in roto leagues. Even in shallow formats, you will ruin your ratios. The story is slightly different for head-to-head leagues. You can analyze your matchup and pitch to your needs.

In general, I hunt for pitchers who have been incorrectly analyzed or under-hyped by the bulk of my industry colleagues. These pitchers tend to have at least one of these three traits: they play for a bad team, have been around for awhile, or they've burned everybody in the past.

Think about last year. Jeremy Hellickson was useful despite playing for a terrible club. Rich Hill was a monster. He wasn't on the wire for long. Tanner Roark was semi-popular entering the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Then he posted a terrible '15. Everybody jumped ship prior to his superb 2016 campaign.

There are many players who fit these three profiles – far too many to list here. April is a tricky time to stream them too. Some will metamorphose into a Hill or a Roark. They'll deserve a permanent roster spot. Others will be a Hellickson or a Liriano (aka, mostly horrific). Although Hellickson was good, he should have been streamed in most leagues.

Monday, April 10

We have a semi-deep 10 game schedule with which to work tomorrow. Weather reports are gloriously free of rain or cold weather.

Pitchers to Use

I typically restrict myself to players who are owned in 50 percent or fewer Yahoo Leagues. I'm relaxing that for tomorrow since nearly all of the usable pitchers are over my self-imposed ownership threshold.

The one guy who really stands out, both in terms of talent and wide availability (10 percent owned), is Charlie Morton. By some point in May, I full expect Morton to be over 90 percent owned... or injured. Visually, the righty is a clone of Roy Halladay. He throws a mid-90s bowling ball sinker and a plus curve. He also flashed a cutter and splitter in his debut. He gets a rematch against the Mariners and James Paxton tomorrow. He was out-dueled by Paxton in their first tilt.

Alex Wood is owned in just three percent of leagues. He's filling in for Hill while he recovers from leprosy (a blister). There's everything wrong with his matchup versus the Cubs. Not only is Wood facing an explosive offense, he's a real risk to throw fewer than five innings. Without a clear shot at a win, he's nothing more than a desperation play. Some owners may wish to stash him – just to see how he performs.

If you're able to reach for more heavily owned pitchers, Alex Cobb and Jharel Cotton are rostered in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues. Cobb looked solid in his 2017 debut. He lives and dies with his split change. His sinker and curve are no better than average offerings. He has a rematch with the Yankees. They're a good opponent for a change of speeds guy.

After a brutal first outing, some of Cotton's owners quickly moved on to alternatives. Therefore, even though his ownership is high, there's a chance he'll be available in your league. Cotton is an interesting command and control fly ball pitcher. Last week, he lacked his usual finesse.

Reds southpaw Brandon Finnegan will face the Pirates at PNC Park. He has decent upside at the second best pitcher's venue. Hopefully he'll at least keep the ball in the yard. Finnegan's biggest issue is below average command. The stuff is such that he can be effectively wild. On his worst days, he'll post ruinous numbers.

Others to check include Ian Kennedy and Tyler Glasnow. They're both above 50 percent owned.

Pitchers to Exploit

With a thin slate and several aces on the docket, the exploit list is rather short. I'm a Michael Pineda pessimist, so it should come as no surprise that I plan to target Rays sluggers. The imposing righty has an impressive looking fastball. Unfortunately, it performs as a well below average offering. His slider is elite. Pineda's 40 grade command limits his opportunity to use the pitch while ahead in the count. The Rays chased him before four innings last week. They also struck out six times. Pineda is likely to be among the best or worst of the day.

The other exploit opportunity pits the Padres versus a high octane Rockies offense at Coors Field. While few of the Rockie sluggers are available on the waiver wire, nearly the entire Padres offense can be acquired cheaply. Whether you need power, speed, or run production, San Diego has somebody for you. Tyler Chatwood usually keeps the Colorado offense within striking distance. Padres starter Trevor Cahill may implode.

Hitters: Power

The Padres cohort is headlined by Ryan Schmipf. He has dual eligibility at second and third base, making him a useful roster patch. Schimpf is an extreme fly ball hitter – perhaps the most extreme to ever enter the majors. The diminutive slugger matches up well against Chatwood. While Schimpf hits 60 percent of his contact in the air, Chatwood induces a near-60 percent ground ball rate. Whenever you see extremes of this sort, it's highly favorable to the hitter. In Statcase parlance, Schimpf's launch angle should be optimized.

While Schimpf is a great pick for tomorrow, Yangervis Solarte offers reliable upside throughout the entire series. The switch-hitter often bats third or fourth, putting him in a prime position to drive in runs. Unlike Schimpf, Solarte isn't a one trick pony. He can turn on mistakes for home runs, but he'll also spray the ball around the field. There is an awful lot of real estate at Coors Field. Solarte has a high probability for multiple hits.

If your primary catcher is off tomorrow, think about using Austin Hedges. The Padres backstop has yet to succeed in the majors – he's 0-for-15 this year and a career .148/.198/.216 hitter in 196 plate appearances. However, he experienced a power breakout in the minors after making a swing adjustment. He has legitimate 20 home run power. If it's ever going to show up on the boxscore, it's at Coors Field.

The Mets are opposed by homer prone right Jerad Eickhoff. Due to plus command and an array of offspeed stuff, the Phillies starter gets the most out of merely average stuff. However, if you're chasing long balls, there's a good chance at least one Met will go yard. It could be Lucas Duda, Neil Walker, or Asdrubal Cabrera – all of whom are available in over 50 percent of leagues. Duda is the most volatile of the bunch. A pure fastball masher, he'll is likely to see a steady diet of breaking balls from Eickhoff.

If you opt to target Pineda, your top options are leadoff man Corey Dickerson, two-hole Kevin Kiermaier, and Logan Morrison. The trio of lefties all have plenty of home run power. Let us not forget; homer friendly Yankee Stadium is in play. Dickerson ambushed a Pineda fastball for a leadoff home run when they faced each other last week. Now that Gary Sanchez is on the disabled list, Kiermaier could attempt a steal against backup Austin Romine.

Chase Headley is off to a hot start at the plate. His matchup against Cobb isn't ideal. They're both ground ball guys which means Headley is even more likely to hit grounders. Unless we're talking about a Billy Hamilton style hitter, ground balls are anathema to fantasy production. However, Cobb can make mistakes, and his command was no better than average last week. Anything left up in the zone could fly.

Other options for power include Brandon Moss versus Cotton, Matt Joyce and Yonder Alonso versus Kennedy, Mitch Haniger and Danny Valencia against Morton, Mark Reynolds opposite Cahill, and Josh Bell versus Finnegan.

Hitters: Speed

As mentioned above, Kiermaier is also a stolen base threat. He's only 36 percent owned on Yahoo. I'm told he's unavailable on other platforms.

Brett Gardner is an older version of Kiermaier. There's some power potential at Yankee Stadium, but the main attraction is speed. Gardner has a great stolen base matchup against Derek Norris. Not only can Norris struggle with the running game, Cobb's barrage of split-changeups won't make it any easier.

Another rabbit with modest power, Jose Reyes could go wild against the Phillies. The Mets leadoff man is off to a slow start at the plate. If he does manage to reach base, look for him to prey upon Cameron Rupp or Andrew Knapp. They're both below average receivers.

Coors Field offers up a couple more Padres for consideration. Manuel Margot and Travis Jankowski derive most of their value with their legs. They both have multi-hit and multi-steal potential. Margot bats first or second while Jankowski bounces all over the lineup. Jankowski is a ground ball hitter. The jury is still out on Margot, but he looks like a grounder guy too. Usually, that would be a bad matchup against Chatwood. However, since we're looking for steals, this ground versus ground pairing ensures they'll get a chance to use their legs.

I'm not eager to target Mariners against Morton. If you really need steals, you could do worse than trying Leonys Martin or Jarrod Dyson. Do note, Zunino's control of the running game is very well regarded.