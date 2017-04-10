Hot Hitter Rundown

Monday, April 10, 2017

You should always have the big picture in mind when it comes to your season-long fantasy baseball leagues. Putting too much stock in a small sample size might cause you to make a decision that hurts you in the long run. That said, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be taking stock of what’s happened in the immediate past. It can be useful when it comes to weekly or especially daily lineup decisions, waiver wire considerations, tracking who might be coming into more playing time, etc.

The Rotoworld Player Rater is a handy tool that’s among the extensive offerings in Season Pass. Each week, I’ll be using the Player Rater to look at the hottest hitters, position by position, over the last week, and providing commentary.

*The following data is based on 5x5 Roto scoring and covers games played from April 2-9 (it will normally be just seven days, but the three-game slate on 4/2 is included here).

Catcher

J.T. Realmuto broke out in 2016 and is off to a fine start in 2017. Perhaps the most encouraging thing is that’s he’s hit first or second in four of his five starts so far. If that continues, he’ll have a great shot to be a top-five fantasy catcher … 34-year-old Geovany Soto still has some good pop for a catcher as he showed with three first-week homers. He could have some value in two-catcher leagues, but the problem is he’ll cede lots of starts to Omar Narvaez and Soto has really had trouble staying healthy. Soto has averaged fewer than 50 games played over the last four seasons … Sandy Leon’s showing in 2016 came out of nowhere, and he seemed to come back to earth late in the season. However, he’s killing the ball in the early going this year and is a clear No. 1 over Christian Vazquez. Perhaps the market over-corrected on him … Derek Norris sneaked into the top-10 mostly because he’s the only starting catcher who’s stolen a base. I could see a modest bounce-back from him, though, and I noticed that he hit fifth the last time the Rays faced a lefty …

First Base

Mark Reynolds has certainly taken advantage of Ian Desmond’s early-season absence. He obviously has his warts, but there isn’t any reason he can’t be a solid corner infield option until Desmond returns … Ryan Zimmerman’s start is super encouraging after three years of injury-filled mediocrity. He looked great late in spring training, as well, and it doesn’t look like we have to worry about Adam Lind stealing at-bats. Zimmerman also appears fixed in the five spot in the lineup. I’m getting on board a bounce-back season if he can stay healthy. It’s somewhat surprising that Zimmerman is just 32 … A great start for Marwin Gonzalez doesn’t help the prospects for slow-starting Yulieski Gurriel. I remain intrigued by Gurriel’s bat, but the Astros are in win-now mode and probably aren’t going to be terribly patient. A.J. Reed is also off to a great start at Triple-A Fresno … Just missing the top-10 here was Eric Thames, who came in at No. 11 with his nice start. I bought a lot of Thames stock this spring and love that he’s been batting second. However, it looks like he’ll be sitting regularly versus lefties in favor of Jesus Aguilar, who came in at No. 17 on this list himself …

Second Base

Yangervis Solarte is batting cleanup for the Padres and is tied for the National League lead with his eight RBI. I like Solarte fine as a player with his high contact rate, and he should have a decent RBI total with his prime spot even in a bad lineup. The upside is limited, though, since he doesn’t run at all and has middling power … Brandon Drury has been a big part of an offensive explosion so far for the Diamondbacks. He hasn’t hit higher than sixth in the order yet, which isn’t ideal, but I like Drury’s bat and it appears Arizona is willing to put up with his shoddy defense at second base … Jonathan Villar made this list on the strength of his two homers and five RBI, but it masks an ugly 15/1 K/BB ratio. Of course, strikeouts aren’t a new thing with Villar, and I still expect him to get his walks … I’m sure the A’s would love for Jed Lowrie’s hot start to continue so they can trade him to a contender (although I’d bet heavily against him staying healthy). They have talent coming at second base …

Third Base

Miguel Sano has been in the middle of everything for the red-hot Twins, which is great to see after he struck out in nearly half of his at-bats this spring. Slumps will be there with Sano given all the swings and misses, but if he can avoid the lengthy doldrums a 40-homer breakout is possible … Joey Gallo is hitting just .200 and has whiffed in nine of 23 plate appearances so far, but he’s also cranked a pair of homers and driven in seven runs as he fills in for the injured Adrian Belte at third base. I think Gallo would probably cruise to 30 homers if the Rangers just gave him a regular job and left him alone, but Beltre is due back soon and it appears the young slugger’s situation is cloudy. Texas has used Gallo in left field before, and the team’s current left field triumvirate of Jurickson Profar, Delino DeShields and Ryan Rua are a collective 2-for-23 at the plate so far … Just missing from this list is Nick Castellanos, who has been unlucky to bat only .263 so far because he’s hitting screamers everywhere. Castellanos started to break out last season before a pitch broke his hand, and he looks fantastic in the early going. I’m on board that bandwagon …

Shortstop

Chris Owings was one of my favorite middle infield targets in drafts this spring and he’s made me happy in the early going. He’s tied for the major league lead with his four steals and hasn’t been caught yet, as the 25-year-old has always been a very efficient base stealer. Owings moves around in the lineup based on whether the D’Backs are facing a righty or lefty, but he’s hit lower than fifth only once … Jean Segura’s Mariners career is off to a blazing start. The understandable skepticism over his monster 2016 showing seemed to be baked into Segura’s cost this spring. It’s possible the 27-year-old winds up being a bargain … The Cardinals’ offense struggled as a whole in the first week, but Aledmys Diaz did his part. I really like him wedged in between Dexter Fowler and Matt Carpenter in that lineup … Marcus Semien batted either eighth or ninth against the first four righties the A’s faced, but he hit leadoff against Yu Darvish on Saturday and reached base three times. He’s also getting another shot in the leadoff spot versus righty Ian Kennedy on Monday. I’m skeptical that he’s stick in the leadoff spot against righties given his career .674 OPS against them, but it would certainly boost his outlook if he was used there often …

Outfield





Nomar Mazara has been batting third for the Rangers with Adrian Beltre on the shelf and he rewarded them with a huge first week. I could see him hitting second against righties after Beltre returns given Shin-Soo Choo’s slow start, but that’s something worth tracking in the coming days … Three home runs, a stolen base and eight runs scored from spring sleeper Mitch Haniger in the first week. That will work. Haniger has batted second every game behind Jean Segura and ahead of Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager. (Wipes drool from mouth.) … I was lower than most on Yasiel Puig heading into the season, but three homers and maybe even more so a 4/5 K/BB ratio in the first week is great to see. I’d like to see a more fixated spot in the lineup for him (he’s batted eighth, fifth, eighth, seventh, fourth, seventh and fifth so far), but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has a lot of moving parts … Manuel Margot’s first week included a stolen base, a two-homer game and him hitting either first or second each contest. I’m not expecting much power, but worth noting is that he’s got a nice 45.5 percent flyball rate so far … Avisail Garcia showed up to spring training in better shape and is off to a nice start in what could be a make-or-break year for him. I remain skeptical, as he’s an impatient hitter who doesn’t run and who has yet to show as much in-game power as it seems he should have …