MLB Power Rankings: Week 2

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

We don’t have much to go on right now, but a small sample size is better than no sample size. So let’s dig into these Power Rankings and laugh about them later. Sound good?

Come on, guys. Avisail Garcia leads the American League in hitting right now. That won’t last. Salvador Perez is on pace for 91 homers. He’d be lucky to get a quarter of that.

Before we crown the Cubs champs again, or write off a slumping team like the Blue Jays or Mariners, let’s do a little math exercise. As of today, five percent of the season has been completed. If the season were a marathon, we’d still have 24.9 miles left to run. If it were a baseball game, there’d be two outs in the top of the first inning.

1. Chicago Cubs

Record: 5-2

Last Week: 1

In the sport of baseball, like in life, you take the good with the bad. The good: contract-year Jake Arrieta looks downright scary (2-0, 2.08 ERA) and Jason Heyward seems to have found his stroke after losing it last year (.292 AVG through 24 at-bats). The bad: Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo are a combined 13-for-59 (.220) with 15 strikeouts and no home runs through seven games. Hopefully Rizzo can build off his game-winning hit Monday against the Dodgers.

2. Cleveland Indians

Record: 3-3

Last Week: 2

What’s up with Cleveland’s pitching? Despite boasting one of the league’s more talented pitching staffs, the Indians have put together a sluggish 5.82 ERA through their first six games. Don’t worry though—the Indians have done this before. Cleveland’s ERA ranked 19th out of 30 teams in the opening month of 2016. Six months later they were playing for a World Series. Chill, guys—it’s April 11.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 4-4

Last Week: 4

Last year the Dodgers almost threw in the towel on Yasiel Puig. This year he’s off to a booming start with three homers in his first 27 at-bats. Two of those came in the same game. Perhaps Clayton Kershaw is human after all. The left-hander allowed back-to-back homers for the first time in his career Saturday in a loss to Colorado. Sometimes even the great ones can’t tame the beast known as Coors Field.

4. Washington Nationals

Record: 4-3

Last Week: 5

Poor Jeremy Guthrie. The guy gave up 10 runs in less than an inning on his birthday and was designated for assignment a day later. Guthrie wasn’t the only Nat who had a rough first week. Trea Turner went just three for his first 19 with seven strikeouts before landing on the disabled list with a strained hamstring. That’s a downer but with Bryce Harper raking again (.385 AVG in 26 at-bats), the Nats should be just fine.

5. Boston Red Sox

Record: 3-3

Last Week: 3

What a week for the Red Sox, or what’s left of them. Xander Bogaerts and Matt Barnes were away from the team on bereavement leave while Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Brock Holt, Joe Kelly, Hanley Ramirez, Robbie Ross and even NESN play-by-play man Dave O’Brien all battled the flu. It got so bad the Red Sox had to fumigate their own clubhouse. And now Jackie Bradley (knee) is on the disabled list. Maybe the Red Sox should store Chris Sale in a hyperbaric chamber just to keep him safe.

6. Houston Astros

Record: 4-4

Last Week: 6

I told you not to sleep on George Springer. Sure his batting average has slipped to a pedestrian .219 and he seems to have forgotten how to steal bases (0-for-2 this year), but Springer’s power stroke has never looked better. So far he’s tied for the AL lead with four homers and is second in RBI behind Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara. The Astros started the year 3-0 but have lost four out of five since then.

7. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 4-1

Last Week: 13

The Orioles came to play in Week 1, winning four of five against the Yankees and Blue Jays. With No. 1 starter Chris Tillman injured and Manny Machado off to a slow start (.235 AVG), conventional wisdom would suggest the Orioles are only going to get better. Ace closer Zach Britton has used a “bend but don’t break” approach this year. He still sports a perfect 0.00 ERA, but a 1.60 WHIP isn’t what we’re used to seeing from Baltimore’s ninth-inning maestro.

8. New York Mets

Record: 4-3

Last Week: 8

Matt Harvey impressed in his return from thoracic outlet surgery, limiting the Braves to just two runs (both on solo blasts by Matt Kemp) over 6 2/3 innings Thursday in a Mets victory. While Harvey cruised to his first win since May 30, Zack Wheeler struggled in his season debut, yielding five runs over four lackluster frames in Friday’s loss to Miami. That was Wheeler’s first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2015.

9. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 6-2

Last Week: 22

Winning six of your first eight games is no small feat, especially when those eight are against Cleveland (AL Champs) and San Francisco (last year’s NL Wild Card). The Diamondbacks have done it with offense, hitting an impressive .292 while leading the league with 49 runs scored. Even the usually light-hitting Chris Owings (.256 lifetime hitter) has been locked in. So far he’s batting .345 with four steals and five RBI. The NL West just remained interesting.

10. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 5-3

Last Week: 18

The pitching factory known as Tampa Bay is at it again. Led by a resurgent Chris Archer (2.45 ERA in two starts), the Rays hold the American League’s fifth-lowest ERA at 3.58. The bullpen has been particularly impressive, cruising to a 2.38 ERA over 22 2/3 innings. Even after going 0-for-3 in Monday’s loss to the Yankees, Steven Souza is still hitting a jaw-dropping .370 with a .485 on base percentage. The Rays are hot, but how long will it last?

11. Detroit Tigers

Record: 4-2

Last Week: 14

Miguel Cabrera is off to a lousy start but Ian Kinsler sure isn’t. So far he holds an outrageous .368/.520/.737 slash line with two homers including one off ace left-hander Chris Sale. Justin Verlander, Michael Fulmer and Jordan Zimmermann have combined for a dominant 1.07 ERA over four starts this season. Most of those innings came against a flu-ravaged Red Sox squad, but the Tigers still have to be happy with how their first week shook out.

12. Colorado Rockies

Record: 5-3

Last Week: 17

Who needs Ian Desmond when you have Mark Reynolds? The 33-year-old has done an admirable job filling in at first base with four homers and 10 RBI in the early going. Amazingly, most of his success this year has come away from Coors Field (.214 AVG at home, .467 on the road). There were concerns about how Greg Holland would hold up coming off Tommy John surgery, but so far he’s looked rock solid (no pun intended). He leads the league with four saves and hasn’t allowed a hit in four innings of work this year.

13. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 3-3

Last Week: 15

When did Andrew McCutchen stop being Andrew McCutchen? I think I may have pinpointed it. Since September of 2015, McCutchen has hit just .250 with 183 strikeouts in 732 at-bats. All four of McCutchen’s hits this year have been singles. While McCutchen has struggled, a reborn Ivan Nova continues to thrive. He’s 6-2 with a stellar 2.80 ERA in 12 starts since joining the Pirates at last year’s trade deadline.

14. San Francisco Giants

Record: 3-5

Last Week: 7

Losing three out of four to the Diamondbacks? Okay. But dropping two of three to the Padres? That’s a red flag. The Giants spent big money on Mark Melancon this winter but the bullpen still looks out of sync (6.11 ERA). The offense hasn’t been much better (.245 AVG), though Brandon Crawford has chipped in with a masterful .367 average through 30 at-bats. Joe Panik has also done his part, hitting .348 with three doubles.

15. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 5-2

Last Week: 20

He doesn’t get the recognition he deserves, but Yunel Escobar has quietly been one of the better hitters in baseball over the past few seasons. The 34-year-old has actually hit for a higher average than Mike Trout since the beginning of 2015 (.312 for Escobar, .306 for Trout). Albert Pujols started the year in a 1-for-20 dry spell but has risen back to life with five hits in his last nine at-bats. Two of those hits came in the ninth inning of Sunday’s incredible come-from-behind win over the Mariners.

16. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 2-5

Last Week: 12

Remember when the Cardinals were a team everyone feared? Last weekend they were shut out twice in a span of three days. Those shutouts came at the hands of journeyman Scott Feldman and ex-basketball star Amir Garrett, who was making his big league debut. Aledmys Diaz teed off on Bronson Arroyo Saturday (2-for-3, two homers) but has hit just .207 with no home runs or RBI in his other 29 at-bats this year. It’s not the start St. Louis was hoping for, but we’re not at Defcon 5 yet.

17. Texas Rangers

Record: 2-4

Last Week: 10

They say the third time’s a charm, but not for Mike Napoli. Now in his third stint with Texas, Napoli has struck out 11 times in 22 at-bats this year while batting a ghastly .091. But it’s not all bad news for the Rangers. Nomar Mazara is off to a sizzling start with two homers, an AL-leading nine RBI and a .417 average through his first six outings. That earned him Player of the Week honors in the American League. Not bad for a guy who turns 22 later this month.

18. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 1-5

Last Week: 9

Toronto’s season-opening road trip … well it didn’t go well. The Blue Jays went 1-5, dropping both games in Baltimore and losing three of four at Tampa Bay. Of Toronto’s regulars, only perennial MVP candidate Josh Donaldson is hitting over .300, and that’s come with 10 strikeouts in 23 at-bats. Stud closer Roberto Osuna should be activated from the DL this week, but what’s the use if the Jays never have a lead in the ninth inning?

19. Miami Marlins

Record: 3-3

Last Week: 21

J.T. Realmuto gave us a taste last year by hitting .303 with 11 homers and 12 stolen bases. He hasn’t swiped any bags yet, but Realmuto does have 11 hits including two homers in his first 22 at-bats. Those numbers were good enough to warrant National League Player of the Week honors. Aside from Realmuto, the Marlins have been the usual amount of frustrating with Edison Volquez alternating between great and unwatchable and Dee Gordon looking like a shell of the player that once beat Bryce Harper for the NL batting crown.

20. Minnesota Twins

Record: 5-1

Last Week: 28

Miguel Sano has spent the bulk of his career swinging for the fences. That’s usually come at the expense of his batting average, but not this year. So far he’s hitting a robust .350 with two homers and a team-leading eight RBI. We don’t think of Ervin Santana as an ace, but he’s pitched like one lately. The 34-year-old holds a lower ERA (3.15) than both Chris Sale (3.21) and Corey Kluber (3.25) since the start of 2016. Their early win pace is unsustainable, but the Twins are certainly a team on the rise.

21. New York Yankees

Record: 3-4

Last Week: 16

Michael Pineda crashed and burned against Tampa Bay last week (3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 4 ER) but got his revenge by setting down the first 20 Rays that came to the dish on Monday. So which one is the real Michael Pineda? Both, unfortunately. The Yankees are getting solid contributions from veterans Chase Headley (.375 AVG) and Matt Holliday (.583 OBP), but they’ll need more than that with Gary Sanchez (strained biceps) out for the next four weeks.

22. Seattle Mariners

Record: 2-6

Last Week: 11

Maybe it’s time to pump the brakes on the Edwin Diaz hype train. The 23-year-old has been touted as one of the game’s top young relievers but the numbers just don’t add up. Since August 1 of last year he holds a disappointing 4.15 ERA with five blown saves including three in his last six chances. After coughing up a six-run ninth-inning lead Sunday against the Angels, the slumping Mariners have nowhere to go but up.

23. Kansas City Royals

Record: 2-5

Last Week: 19

The Royals haven’t shown much fight in the early going, losing five of seven to begin the year including three in a row at Minnesota. Kansas City’s offense has been nonexistent, compiling just 21 runs and a pitiful .195 average through seven games. That average drops to .165 if you take away Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez, who have been the Royals’ only productive hitters to this point. Kansas City still has great barbecue but the baseball won’t be nearly as good this year.

24. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 3-4

Last Week: 24

It’s been an eventful season so far for the Phillies. Besides singlehandedly ending Jeremy Guthrie’s career (probably) with 12 first-inning runs on Saturday, the Phils ditched closer Jeanmar Gomez in favor of 39-year-old Joaquin Benoit while Jeremy Hellickson learned an important lesson about hustling. We’ll see what the Phillies are really made of this week with trips to Nationals Park and Citi Field on the docket.

25. Oakland Athletics

Record: 4-4

Last Week: 25

Has Khris Davis finally surpassed Chris Davis as the best player by that name? It may be too early to tell but so far Davis (the Oakland one) is off to a brilliant start with four homers and a terrific .345 batting average. Kendall Graveman put on a clinic Sunday at Texas, outdueling Yu Darvish for his second win of the year. Graveman flirted with a no-hitter in that game, finally losing it on Mike Napoli’s solo homer with two outs in the seventh inning.

26. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 5-2

Last Week: 29

Base-stealing wizard Billy Hamilton has always been a one-trick pony, but now he might be a two-trick pony. A .248 career hitter before this year, Hamilton has hit .346 this season while continuing to be a pest on the base paths with a league-leading four steals. Amir Garrett couldn’t have asked for a better debut. The 24-year-old southpaw introduced himself to the big leagues by hurling six shutout frames in Friday’s win over the division-rival Cardinals.

27. Chicago White Sox

Record: 2-3

Last Week: 26

The White Sox have already had two games rained out, so we haven’t seen much of them this year. Jose Quintana, who I ambitiously picked to win the AL Cy Young Award in last week’s Roundtable, is off to an 0-2 start but looked better in his last outing against the Twins (6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 7 Ks). Does Todd Frazier know these games count? He’s off to a miserable 1-for-17 start and is now hitting just .221 since the beginning of last year.

28. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 2-5

Last Week: 27

Former Korean League star Eric Thames had fantasy sleeper written all over him … until Jesus Aguilar rained on his parade. Aguilar launched himself to the big leagues with an epic spring training (.452 with seven homers in the Cactus League) and has stayed hot by collecting seven hits in his first 16 at-bats to start the year. Now those two are splitting reps at first base. Jonathan Villar has done okay in the power department (two homers), but 15 strikeouts in 30 at-bats wasn’t what fantasy owners had in mind when they drafted him in the second round.

29. San Diego Padres

Record: 4-4

Last Week: 30

Don’t look now but the Padres are playing .500 ball. Wil Myers hit for the cycle on Monday (it came at Coors Field, but still) while Yangervis Solarte ranks second in the league behind Mark Reynolds in RBI. Manuel Margot, one of the many prospects acquired in the Craig Kimbrel trade, is also off to a blazing start (.323 AVG in 31 at-bats). Too bad ancient right-hander Jered Weaver left his velocity in Anaheim and the Christian Bethancourt pitching experiment is going quite poorly.

30. Atlanta Braves

Record: 1-5

Last Week: 23

Building off his bounce-back 2016 campaign, Julio Teheran has been nothing short of spectacular in the early going, allowing just two unearned runs over his first two starts. That statistic, along with Teheran’s heroic 1.08 WHIP and .222 BAA, would be much cooler if the Braves could actually score runs. So far their only offense has come from Matt Kemp, who’s been battling hamstring tightness since Friday. You have to crawl before you can walk. Right now, the Braves are still crawling.

Biggest Jump: Diamondbacks 13

Biggest Drop: Mariners 11