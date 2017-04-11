Jesse Pantuosco

Power Rankings

MLB Power Rankings: Week 2

Tuesday, April 11, 2017


Before we crown the Cubs champs again, or write off a slumping team like the Blue Jays or Mariners, let’s do a little math exercise. As of today, five percent of the season has been completed. If the season were a marathon, we’d still have 24.9 miles left to run. If it were a baseball game, there’d be two outs in the top of the first inning.

 

Come on, guys. Avisail Garcia leads the American League in hitting right now. That won’t last. Salvador Perez is on pace for 91 homers. He’d be lucky to get a quarter of that.

 

We don’t have much to go on right now, but a small sample size is better than no sample size. So let’s dig into these Power Rankings and laugh about them later. Sound good?

 

1. Chicago Cubs

 

Record: 5-2

 

Last Week: 1

 

In the sport of baseball, like in life, you take the good with the bad. The good: contract-year Jake Arrieta looks downright scary (2-0, 2.08 ERA) and Jason Heyward seems to have found his stroke after losing it last year (.292 AVG through 24 at-bats). The bad: Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo are a combined 13-for-59 (.220) with 15 strikeouts and no home runs through seven games. Hopefully Rizzo can build off his game-winning hit Monday against the Dodgers.

 

2. Cleveland Indians

 

Record: 3-3

 

Last Week: 2

 

What’s up with Cleveland’s pitching? Despite boasting one of the league’s more talented pitching staffs, the Indians have put together a sluggish 5.82 ERA through their first six games. Don’t worry though—the Indians have done this before. Cleveland’s ERA ranked 19th out of 30 teams in the opening month of 2016. Six months later they were playing for a World Series. Chill, guys—it’s April 11.

 

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

 

Record: 4-4

 

Last Week: 4

 

Last year the Dodgers almost threw in the towel on Yasiel Puig. This year he’s off to a booming start with three homers in his first 27 at-bats. Two of those came in the same game. Perhaps Clayton Kershaw is human after all. The left-hander allowed back-to-back homers for the first time in his career Saturday in a loss to Colorado. Sometimes even the great ones can’t tame the beast known as Coors Field.

 

4. Washington Nationals

 

Record: 4-3

 

Last Week: 5

 

Poor Jeremy Guthrie. The guy gave up 10 runs in less than an inning on his birthday and was designated for assignment a day later. Guthrie wasn’t the only Nat who had a rough first week. Trea Turner went just three for his first 19 with seven strikeouts before landing on the disabled list with a strained hamstring. That’s a downer but with Bryce Harper raking again (.385 AVG in 26 at-bats), the Nats should be just fine.

 

5. Boston Red Sox

 

Record: 3-3

 

Last Week: 3

 

What a week for the Red Sox, or what’s left of them. Xander Bogaerts and Matt Barnes were away from the team on bereavement leave while Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Brock Holt, Joe Kelly, Hanley Ramirez, Robbie Ross and even NESN play-by-play man Dave O’Brien all battled the flu. It got so bad the Red Sox had to fumigate their own clubhouse. And now Jackie Bradley (knee) is on the disabled list. Maybe the Red Sox should store Chris Sale in a hyperbaric chamber just to keep him safe.

 

6. Houston Astros

 

Record: 4-4

 

Last Week: 6

 

I told you not to sleep on George Springer. Sure his batting average has slipped to a pedestrian .219 and he seems to have forgotten how to steal bases (0-for-2 this year), but Springer’s power stroke has never looked better. So far he’s tied for the AL lead with four homers and is second in RBI behind Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara. The Astros started the year 3-0 but have lost four out of five since then.

 

7. Baltimore Orioles

 

Record: 4-1

 

Last Week: 13

 

The Orioles came to play in Week 1, winning four of five against the Yankees and Blue Jays. With No. 1 starter Chris Tillman injured and Manny Machado off to a slow start (.235 AVG), conventional wisdom would suggest the Orioles are only going to get better. Ace closer Zach Britton has used a “bend but don’t break” approach this year. He still sports a perfect 0.00 ERA, but a 1.60 WHIP isn’t what we’re used to seeing from Baltimore’s ninth-inning maestro.

 

8. New York Mets

 

Record: 4-3

 

Last Week: 8

 

Matt Harvey impressed in his return from thoracic outlet surgery, limiting the Braves to just two runs (both on solo blasts by Matt Kemp) over 6 2/3 innings Thursday in a Mets victory. While Harvey cruised to his first win since May 30, Zack Wheeler struggled in his season debut, yielding five runs over four lackluster frames in Friday’s loss to Miami. That was Wheeler’s first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2015.

 

9. Arizona Diamondbacks

 

Record: 6-2

 

Last Week: 22

 

Winning six of your first eight games is no small feat, especially when those eight are against Cleveland (AL Champs) and San Francisco (last year’s NL Wild Card). The Diamondbacks have done it with offense, hitting an impressive .292 while leading the league with 49 runs scored. Even the usually light-hitting Chris Owings (.256 lifetime hitter) has been locked in. So far he’s batting .345 with four steals and five RBI. The NL West just remained interesting.

 

10. Tampa Bay Rays

 

Record: 5-3

 

Last Week: 18

 

The pitching factory known as Tampa Bay is at it again. Led by a resurgent Chris Archer (2.45 ERA in two starts), the Rays hold the American League’s fifth-lowest ERA at 3.58. The bullpen has been particularly impressive, cruising to a 2.38 ERA over 22 2/3 innings. Even after going 0-for-3 in Monday’s loss to the Yankees, Steven Souza is still hitting a jaw-dropping .370 with a .485 on base percentage. The Rays are hot, but how long will it last?

 

11. Detroit Tigers

 

Record: 4-2

 

Last Week: 14

 

Miguel Cabrera is off to a lousy start but Ian Kinsler sure isn’t. So far he holds an outrageous .368/.520/.737 slash line with two homers including one off ace left-hander Chris Sale. Justin Verlander, Michael Fulmer and Jordan Zimmermann have combined for a dominant 1.07 ERA over four starts this season. Most of those innings came against a flu-ravaged Red Sox squad, but the Tigers still have to be happy with how their first week shook out.

 

12. Colorado Rockies

 

Record: 5-3

 

Last Week: 17

 

Who needs Ian Desmond when you have Mark Reynolds? The 33-year-old has done an admirable job filling in at first base with four homers and 10 RBI in the early going. Amazingly, most of his success this year has come away from Coors Field (.214 AVG at home, .467 on the road). There were concerns about how Greg Holland would hold up coming off Tommy John surgery, but so far he’s looked rock solid (no pun intended). He leads the league with four saves and hasn’t allowed a hit in four innings of work this year.

 

13. Pittsburgh Pirates

 

Record: 3-3

 

Last Week: 15

 

When did Andrew McCutchen stop being Andrew McCutchen? I think I may have pinpointed it. Since September of 2015, McCutchen has hit just .250 with 183 strikeouts in 732 at-bats. All four of McCutchen’s hits this year have been singles. While McCutchen has struggled, a reborn Ivan Nova continues to thrive. He’s 6-2 with a stellar 2.80 ERA in 12 starts since joining the Pirates at last year’s trade deadline.

 

14. San Francisco Giants

 

Record: 3-5

 

Last Week: 7

 

Losing three out of four to the Diamondbacks? Okay. But dropping two of three to the Padres? That’s a red flag. The Giants spent big money on Mark Melancon this winter but the bullpen still looks out of sync (6.11 ERA). The offense hasn’t been much better (.245 AVG), though Brandon Crawford has chipped in with a masterful .367 average through 30 at-bats. Joe Panik has also done his part, hitting .348 with three doubles.

 

15. Los Angeles Angels

 

Record: 5-2

 

Last Week: 20

 

He doesn’t get the recognition he deserves, but Yunel Escobar has quietly been one of the better hitters in baseball over the past few seasons. The 34-year-old has actually hit for a higher average than Mike Trout since the beginning of 2015 (.312 for Escobar, .306 for Trout). Albert Pujols started the year in a 1-for-20 dry spell but has risen back to life with five hits in his last nine at-bats. Two of those hits came in the ninth inning of Sunday’s incredible come-from-behind win over the Mariners.

 


Jesse Pantuosco is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld. He has won three Fantasy Sports Writers Association Awards.
Email :Jesse Pantuosco


