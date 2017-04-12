Dose: Bad News Beltre

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre nearly had to pull out of his commitment to playing for Team Dominica in the 2017 World Baseball Classic after suffering a Grade 1 strain of his left calf shortly after arriving at spring training. He was just 1-for-15 in that tournament and he went 0-for-12 in this year’s Cactus League before opening the 2017 regular season on the 10-day disabled list when his other calf muscle -- the right one -- began barking in late March.





Beltre resumed baseball activities last week and made it through a few workouts without issue, but as the 38-year-old veteran ramped up his running this past weekend the right calf again started giving him trouble. An MRI taken Tuesday revealed another Grade 1 calf strain, and now we can safely rule him out for all of April.





"It's disappointing," Beltre told MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan on Tuesday. "I was expecting to play Sunday or today. Obviously it's not going to happen. … Anytime I'm not on the field, it's difficult for me. The whole process of being on the bench and being a spectator, not helping the ballclub and not knowing, it's disappointing. I'm certainly not enjoying this. I'm not a patient man, but I'm trying to be patient with this and trying to understand what is going on.”





This means we’re going to see much more of Joey Gallo, who has started the Rangers’ first seven games at third base. If you’ve been following baseball for the last few years you know there are holes in Gallo’s game, but you also know that he boasts some of the best raw power in all of baseball.





Gallo went 0-for-3 on Tuesday night against the Angels, but he did draw a walk in the fourth inning and the 23-year-old slugger already has two home runs and seven RBI through 23 regular-season at-bats. He is currently owned in just 10 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues.









Boyd Brings It In Second Start





Tigers left-hander Matt Boyd was a popular late-round gamble in drafts this spring after registering a 2.10 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 23/1 K/BB ratio over 25 2/3 innings in the Grapefruit League. The shine wore off quickly when he got pounded for five earned runs over just 2 1/3 innings in his regular-season debut last Thursday against the White Sox, but you might want to give the 26-year-old southpaw another try.





Boyd allowed just one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings Tuesday in the Tigers’ defeat of the Twins, striking out six. His changeup looked nasty, as did his slider, and 14 of the 21 batters he faced on Tuesday afternoon in Detroit started in an 0-1 count.





Boyd owns a rough 5.63 ERA in 163 career innings at the major league level, even after Tuesday’s excellent outing, but the former sixth-round pick of the Blue Jays posted a 2.44 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 335 strikeouts over 336 innings in the minor leagues. There is legitimate upside here, though he does face a tough matchup this weekend on the road against the defending American League-champion Indians.









Segura Disabled, Dyson To Benefit





Jean Segura had a tremendous 2016 season in Arizona and his 2017 was off to a strong start with Seattle, but the 26-year-old shortstop landed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday after suffering a strained right hamstring while running the bases during Monday’s game against the Astros.





Mariners manager Scott Servais has confirmed that Taylor Motter will fill in at shortstop while Segura is out and Motter is a power-speed guy who could carry some temporary value in AL-only fantasy leagues, but the big impact for mixed-leaguers involves outfielder Jarrod Dyson.





Dyson moved into Segura’s usual leadoff spot for Tuesday night’s game versus Houston and singled and scored a run in the third inning before driving in Carlos Ruiz with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Dyson is far from a complete player, but it looks like he’ll function as the Mariners’ regular leadoff man for the next 10-15 days and the 32-year-old speedster could rack up counting stats in bunches hitting in front of Mitch Haniger, Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, and Kyle Seager.





Dyson went under-drafted this spring -- his ADP in Yahoo leagues was 230.6 -- and it’s probably a good idea to see if he’s still available on your waiver wire. Dyson registered a decent .340 on-base percentage with 30 stolen bases in 107 games (83 starts) last season for the Royals before getting traded to Seattle in January for right-hander Nate Karns.









National League Quick Hits: Giants placed catcher Buster Posey on the 7-day concussion disabled list … Yoenis Cespedes slugged three home runs and also added a double as the Mets demolished the Phillies on Tuesday … Braves placed outfielder Matt Kemp on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring … Christian Yelich went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and three runs scored Tuesday against the Braves … Matt Harvey was lifted from his start Tuesday against the Phillies due to tightness in his left hamstring, but he is expected to be fine for his next turn … Daniel Murphy fell a triple shy of the cycle Tuesday versus the Cardinals, going 4-for-5 while driving in five runs … Padres outfielder Manuel Margot went 2-for-4 and hit his third homer Tuesday against the Rockies … Marcell Ozuna drove in six runs with two homers and a sac fly in leading the Marlins to a win over the Braves on Tuesday … Matt Carpenter was held out of the Cardinals’ starting lineup Tuesday due to some minor tightness in his back … Ian Desmond (hand) will begin playing catch and fielding groundballs later this week … Phillies starter Clay Buchholz suffered a strained right forearm in the third inning of his start Tuesday night against the Mets … Zack Cozart (wrist) said he expects to return to the Reds' starting lineup on Wednesday … Brewers closer Neftali Feliz looked dominant in closing out the Blue Jays with a perfect ninth inning Tuesday … Nationals infielder Stephen Drew strained his right hamstring during Tuesday night's game against the Cardinals … Adam Duvall clubbed his third homer of the season and reached base three times on Tuesday versus the Pirates … David Dahl (rib) will be reevaluated by the Rockies' training staff this weekend in San Francisco … Padres reliever Carter Capps (elbow) threw a scoreless inning in a minor league rehab game Tuesday with High-A Lake Elsinore … Reds manager Bryan Price said Tuesday that he anticipates Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) joining the active roster around April 17-20 … Martin Prado (hamstring) will begin a minor league rehab assignment Wednesday with High-A Jupiter.



American League Quick Hits: Athletics manager Bob Melvin said on MLB Network Radio on Tuesday that Santiago Casilla or Sean Doolittle will close "depending on the match-ups” … George Springer set a record with his fourth leadoff homer in nine games Tuesday night against the Mariners … Josh Donaldson was held out of the Blue Jays’ lineup Tuesday due to right calf tightness … Red Sox manager John Farrell said Tuesday that David Price (elbow) is expected to throw about 35 pitches in his bullpen session on Wednesday … Francisco Lindor slugged his fourth home run of the season and drew two walks as the Indians topped the White Sox in their home opener on Tuesday … Drew Pomeranz returned from the disabled list with a vengeance Tuesday, spinning six frames of one-run ball in a victory over the Orioles … Red Sox placed outfielder Jackie Bradley on the 10-day disabled list with a right knee sprain … Byron Buxton finished 0-for-3 with three more strikeouts Tuesday against the Tigers … Christian Vazquez went 4-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored on Tuesday versus the Orioles … Chris Tillman (shoulder) threw 25 pitches in an extended spring training game on Tuesday and could be cleared to begin a minor league rehab assignment this weekend … Troy Tulowitzki doubled twice and drove in all three runs for the Blue Jays in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers … Red Sox setup man Tyler Thornburg (shoulder) is on track to begin a throwing program on Wednesday … Andrew Cashner (biceps) said Tuesday that he feels ready to join the Rangers' rotation … Orioles re-signed outfielder Michael Bourn to a minor league contract … White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Tuesday that Carlos Rodon (biceps) has yet to throw off a mound … ByungHo Park has been placed on the 7-day disabled list with Triple-A Rochester due to a right hamstring strain … Brennan Boesch has retired from baseball.







