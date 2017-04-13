Dose: Go Get Garrett

Thursday, April 13, 2017

Follow @drewsilv and @Rotoworld_BB on Twitter.





It took until the final week of spring training for Amir Garrett to officially stake his claim on a spot in the Reds’ starting rotation and he was understandably ignored in most fantasy drafts ahead of the 2017 regular season. Ignore this dude no longer.





Garrett worked six shutout innings, allowing just two hits, in his major league debut last Friday night in St. Louis and he posted zeros for six innings Wednesday night in Pittsburgh before David Freese hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh.





Garrett stands 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, and 9/2 K/BB ratio through 12 2/3 innings this season for Cincinnati, and both of his wins have come on the road against division rivals. Impressed yet?





“That’s my mound,” Garrett told the Cincinnati Enquirer late Wednesday when asked why he carves a big ‘A’ in the dirt ahead of his starts. “That’s the way I think of it when I’m up there.”





A highly-recruited former college basketball player at St. John’s University, the left-hander began climbing up top-baseball-prospect boards in 2015 when he registered a 2.44 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 133/55 K/BB ratio across 140 1/3 innings at High-A Daytona. And he cemented his status as a rising star the next year when he put up a 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 132/59 K/BB ratio in 144 2/3 innings between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville.





“Amir’s come here and he’s thrown the ball over the plate,” Reds manager Bryan Price told reporters after Wednesday’s win at PNC Park. “With good stuff. It’s not just as simple as throwing it over. He’s throwing the ball over the plate with good stuff. We have other guys in the organization who have good stuff that need to throw it over the plate.”









Editor’s Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.









Judge: Guilty Of Mashing





Yankees manager Joe Girardi suggested late in spring training that Aaron Judge might need a little more seasoning in the minor leagues and the 24-year-old right fielder had just two hits and five strikeouts over his first 15 plate appearances this season, but the last three games have brought massive returns for fantasy owners who took a gamble on the young slugger’s prodigious raw power.





Judge went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, a walk, and two runs scored Wednesday in the Yankees' 8-4 victory over the Rays and is now 6-for-11 with three home runs and six RBI since Sunday. His two-run shot in the seventh inning Wednesday landed in the protective netting over Monument Park at Yankee Stadium, traveling 437 feet. He also drew a walk and scored a run in the fifth inning and smacked an RBI single in the sixth that nearly took the head off of Rays reliever Jumbo Diaz. That single left Judge’s bat with an exit velocity of 116.5 mph, per Statcast.





There are going to be a lot of ups and downs with Judge in his first full major league season, but he’s in a great situation to make that raw power and exit velocity count in a big way over certain stretches.





Judge is currently batting .308/.379/.692 through 29 plate appearances in 2017. His average draft position this spring in Yahoo fantasy leagues was 234.9, with an average round of 21.3.









Editor’s Note: Get our MLB Draft Guide + Season Pass ($39.99 value) for FREE with your first deposit on FanDuel! Click here to claim now.









Price Throws Bullpen Session





David Price took another positive step in his rehab journey Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park, tossing a 35-pitch bullpen session in front of Red Sox trainers and coaches without experiencing any discomfort in his left elbow. He threw only fastballs because he’s not quite ready to stress-test the elbow with breaking pitches, but those 35 fastballs came out free and easy.





The left-hander cautioned after the short workout that he’s a long way from a minor league rehab assignment, let alone his 2017 major league debut. “This is essentially spring training all over for me,” Price told Evan Drellich of CSN New England. “I want to get through today and make sure I feel good tomorrow. … I’ve thrown breaking balls on flat ground. It’s building.”





It was the second bullpen session for Price since he was shut down in early March with discomfort around his left elbow and forearm. He threw 20-25 fastballs in his first bullpen session Monday and figures to get back atop a mound this weekend for his third bullpen workout, perhaps with greater intensity and maybe with the addition of a couple of curveballs.





If all continues to go smoothly, the $217 million starter might be ready to rejoin the Red Sox rotation sometime in May. But, to reiterate Price’s own point, this is basically the first week of spring training for him.









National League Quick Hits: Mets starter Matt Harvey (hamstring) is expected to be fine for his next turn in the rotation Sunday in Miami … Ryan Schimpf had a two-run homer and three total RBI in the Padres’ defeat of the Rockies on Wednesday … Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that Buster Posey (concussion) is already feeling better … Stephen Piscotty went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and five total RBI in the Cardinals’ victory over the Nationals on Wednesday … Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson worked seven shutout innings in Wednesday night’s shutout victory over the Blue Jays … Phillies starter Clay Buchholz has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the right flexor pronator mass in his right arm and will be examined by Dr. James Andrews … Giancarlo Stanton drilled a pair of two-run home runs in a loss to the Braves on Wednesday … Nationals placed infielder Stephen Drew on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring … Jose Peraza went 3-for-5, drove in two runs, stole a base, and scored a run Wednesday in the Reds’ win over the Pirates … Maikel Franco went 2-for-4 and crushed a grand slam in a losing effort to the Mets on Wednesday … Padres starter Luis Perdomo (shoulder) is expected to resume throwing this weekend … Dodgers placed outfielder Franklin Gutierrez on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain … Addison Reed protected a one-run lead in the ninth inning to earn his third save of the season Wednesday versus the Phillies … Ender Inciarte drilled two home runs to lead the Braves over the Marlins on Wednesday night … Brandon McCarthy moved to 2-0 on the season Wednesday by shutting out the Cubs for six innings … Reds placed starter Rookie Davis on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right forearm … Dodgers setup man Pedro Baez (thumb) is expected to be added to the active roster on Friday.



American League Quick Hits: Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman notched his first save of the season Wednesday afternoon against the Rays … Todd Frazier was held out of the White Sox starting lineup on Wednesday with flu-like symptoms … Brett Gardner and Rickie Weeks both suffered minor neck injuries Wednesday in a hard collision at first base … Rangers setup man Matt Bush will have his right shoulder examined back in Texas after experiencing discomfort around the AC joint … White Sox starter Derek Holland gave up just one hit while shutting out the Indians over six innings Wednesday for his first win … Brian Dozier slugged his first home run of the season Wednesday in the Twins’ loss to the Tigers … Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop went 2-for-4 and hit his first homer of the year Wednesday against the Red Sox … Elvis Andrus slugged his third home run of the season Wednesday in the Rangers’ defeat of the Angels … Lonnie Chisenhall (shoulder) is on track to be activated from the disabled list Thursday … Chris Tillman (shoulder) will make a minor league rehab start at Double-A Bowie on Monday … Marcus Semien drew two walks, scored two runs, and tallied his fourth stolen base of the season in the Athletics’ victory over the Royals on Wednesday … Jose Altuve went 3-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored as the Astros beat the Mariners on Wednesday night in Seattle … Angels placed setup man Andrew Bailey on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation … A’s right-hander Andrew Triggs moved to 2-0 on the season after throwing six shutout innings Wednesday night in Kansas City … Tigers signed first baseman James Loney to a minor league contract.