FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday

Thursday, April 13, 2017

I’ll be digging into the MLB slate on Thursdays and will be bringing you some top plays to consider on FanDuel. We have a few games during the day today, so we are left with a smaller six game “main slate” tonight. There doesn’t appear to be much in the way of weather concerns today, but checking MLB Weather Report will give you insight on spots that you should be looking. That being said, it’s great to have MLB back and there are still plenty of solid options on this six-game slate.

Pitchers





Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco Giants, $11,300 – Bumgarner is clearly the top arm on this slate and I would look to start my cash games by locking him in. He’s going to be extremely popular in tournaments as well, but even at high ownership he’s a tough fade in GPPs, as it’s tough to find his strikeout upside on this slate. Bumgarner had a 27.5% strikeout rate last year and Jon Gray at 26% is the only pitcher on this slate, who is anywhere near Bumgarner in strikeout ability. The Rockies will get about as big of a negative park shift as you can get as they head from Coors Field to spacious San Francisco, and their team total of 2.9 is by far the lowest on the slate.

Luis Severino, New York Yankees, $6,700 - If you’re playing a Bumgarner fade in GPPs, then the two pitchers I’m considering are Gray and Severino. Gray comes the closest to matching Bumgarner’s strikeout ability and gets a positive park shift, but the downside is that the Giants tend to limit strikeouts. Severino, on the other hand, draws a Tampa offense that is once again whiffing at a high rate. They were near the top of the league in strikeouts last year, and they are 2nd in strikeouts against RHP so far this year with a 27% strikeout rate. Severino flashed solid strikeout upside in the minors and had a 11% swinging strike rate in his first game this year. It’s certainly not a play I’d make in cash games, but he’s someone I like for GPPs to stack up some bats.

Also Consider – Jon Gray, Kevin Gausman

Catcher





Welington Castillo, Baltimore Orioles, $2,800 – Castillo is coming of a big game last night and will draw a platoon advantage against Francisco Liriano. Castillo hit LHP last season for a .367 wOBA and .243 ISO and as we found out in Liriano’s last start he is very volatile and prone to blowups. Liriano still can pitch a gem if he has his control, but there is also plenty of upside in these powerful Baltimore RHB like Castillo if Liriano comes out and is wild again.

Ideally, I’d like to punt the catcher position tonight as I’d prefer to spend up at other positions. We’ll have to wait until lineups are released but I’m hoping at least one of Tucker Barnhart or Josh Phegley at $2,100 draw the start, which would put them as punt targets for me.

First Base





Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds, $3,700 – On paper this sets up as a straightforward slate to plug in Bumgarner and then squeeze in as many bats from the Milwaukee/Cincinnati game as possible. It will be played at a hitter-friendly park in Cincinnati and both pitchers are ones to attack. The Reds will face Jimmy Nelson, who has always struggled with LHB, so this is a great spot to fire up the Reds’ LHB. Votto is easily their top LHB to fire up against Nelson, who has allowed a career .352 wOBA to LHB, as Votto posted a .429 wOBA against RHP last season.

Eric Thames, Milwaukee Brewers, $2,500 – While Jimmy Nelson is someone to attack with LHB, we can attack Bronson Arroyo with anyone who steps into the batter box. Arroyo is back in the big leagues at age 40 and his first start unsurprisingly did not go well. He allowed 6 earned runs and 2 home runs in only 4 innings pitched, and the Brewers have a lot of power to throw at Arroyo. Even in his younger days, Arroyo struggled with LHB allowing a .354 wOBA for his career, and Thames has posted a .490 wOBA against RHP to start this season.

Second Base





Jonathan Villar, Milwaukee Brewers, $3,300 – I’m looking to get a lot of exposure to this Milwaukee lineup and Villar always offers upside as he offers both power and speed upside. He was better against LHP last season, but he still posted a respectable .341 wOBA against RHP, and should be hitting leadoff for the team with the top projected team total on this slate.

Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati Reds, $2,700 – Second base is another position where I’m just looking to this game in Milwaukee. We often talk about “revenge games” in the context of MLB, but we possibly could get a revenge game in MLB with Scooter against his former team, who waived him prior to the year. He’s not a lock to make the lineup, but if he does he’s someone to attack as he’s homered in each of his past two games and is another LHB to throw at Nelson. If Gennett doesn’t make the lineup then you can always find the extra $300 to go grab his teammate Jose Peraza, who has stolen a base in each of his past three games.

Also Consider – Jose Peraza

Third Base





Manny Machado, Baltimore Orioles, $3,700 – Stepping out of Cincinnati, as mentioned with Castillo, Machado finds himself in an interesting spot. Liriano is a volatile LHP that can lock a team down, or completely blow up. Machado is one of the best young hitters in the game and an Orioles stack of their RHB like Machado, Jones, Trumbo and Castillo is one to consider in large field GPPs as a pivot from the likely popular options in Milwaukee and Cincinnati.

Travis Shaw, Milwaukee Brewers, $3,300 – The top of the order stack for the Brewers should be very popular and it’s hard to argue with. Shaw, Villar, and Thames are all $3,300 or less so outside of Ryan Braun, it’s a stack that can be paired with Bumgarner. Shaw has been hitting cleanup and as mentioned with Thames, Arroyo has particularly struggled with LHB over his career.

Also Consider – Josh Donaldson, Eugenio Suarez

Shortstop





Troy Tulowitzki, Toronto Blue Jays, $3,300 – If you want to get really contrarian in a GPP then you can back to the Toronto RHB tonight. They were awful last night as they got shut out by Chase Anderson and let most the DFS world (myself included) down. Tulo has been mostly bad, but he’s also flashed two big games out of his last five so the upside is there. Kevin Gausman is a quality young pitcher, but this is an interesting spot as Gausman has posted reverse splits in his career (.337 wOBA to RHB compared to .300 wOBA to LHB, as well as lower strikeout rate and higher hr/9 to RHB).

I think both Tulo and Asdrubal Cabrera are viable options at the high end, but otherwise I don’t love the upside at this position. I’ll be focusing on other positions first and lineup watching here. It’s a bad ballpark, but if Marcus Semien draws a spot at the top of the lineup then he’s interesting as he hit LHP for lots of power last season and Vargas is a LHP that allows a ton of fly balls.

Also Consider – Asdrubal Cabrera

Outfield





Billy Hamilton, Cincinnati Reds, $3,200 - He offers big upside in this spot as Nelson has always struggled against LHB, and Hamilton always offers elite stolen base upside when he can get on base. That has especially been true against Nelson as he’s reached base in 10 of his 24 plate appearances against Nelson and stolen EIGHT bases. His teammate Scott Schebler is also a fine option as he brings left-handed power to the table against Nelson.

Ryan Braun, Milwaukee Brewers, $4,200 – The pricing is soft enough on FanDuel that if you’re willing to punt catcher and shortstop then you can squeeze in a lot of the big bats from this game with Madison Bumgarner. That’s certainly the route I’d look to take in cash games, and it’s tough to overlook the best Milwaukee bat in Braun. He hasn’t been the same player from a few years ago, but he still has tons of power and he’s facing the 40-year-old Bronson Arroyo. Braun has four home runs in 55 at bats against Arroyo, and those home runs came back when Arroyo wasn’t 40 years old and coming off a two-year layoff.

Also Consider – Scott Schebler, Mark Trumbo (GPP), Rajai Davis, Khris Davis, Corey Dickerson (GPP)