Podcast: Big Name Injuries

Friday, April 14, 2017


In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short and Drew Silva discuss a number of high-profile injuries around the game, the Rangers' bullpen situation, the early returns on Reds rookie left-hander Amir Garrett, and much more. They also answer listener questions in the Rotoworld Mailbag.

 

Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @drewsilv@djshort, or @TessQuinlan. You can also stay up to date with the show by following D.J. Short's Facebook page.

 

Editor's Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.

 

D.J. Short is a Rotoworld senior baseball writer and hosts the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast. You can also find him on Twitter and Facebook.
