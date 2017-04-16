Look Over Yonder

Sunday, April 16, 2017

Welcome back to Streaming Away, a twice weekly column serving all your fantasy streaming needs. I'll be using DFS techniques to help you select players for your normal fantasy leagues. With careful execution, you'll be one step closer to a fantasy championship. As always, the column will run on Sundays and Wednesdays to better prepare you for the thin Monday and Thursday schedules.

For more info about how and why to stream, check out the first edition of Streaming Away.

Elite Non-Closers

Sorry about even mentioning Josh Tomlin last Wednesday. I failed to clearly state that he was somebody to observe or stash. Only the most desperate of owners should have tried using him. If Tomlin or another disaster outing has ruined your ratios, my advice is to pivot from streaming starters to relievers. New reliever usage patterns may make this the best way to stream pitchers this season.

Chris Devenski (43 percent owned) is the poster child for this approach. He's already thrown nine innings across three relief appearances. In that time, he's posted 17 strikeouts and just one walk. All of his pitches are on point, including a double-plus changeup. Devenski racks up more volume than the typical reliever which improves his odds of earning a win in any particular appearance.

While Devenski is probably too good to stream – somebody will pick him up permanently – similar alternatives like Michael Lorenzen, Brad Hand, David Phelps, and Archie Bradley are readily available. Lorenzen and Bradley may even earn some saves. Any time they make a multi-inning appearance, you can swap them out for a day or two before re-investing. These relievers should get those prickly ratios back in order without doing damage to your win total.

Monday, April 17

Meager Monday features 10 games this week. Rain may threaten St. Louis, Atlanta, and Oakland. Keep an eye on the weather reports.

Pitchers to Use

There is really only one pitcher I'm keen to recommend tomorrow. The rest fall into one of two buckets – occasionally decent veteran or unestablished youngster. Let's start with my favorite option, Jordan Montgomery.

From the first pitch of his debut, Montgomery immediately reminded me of Rich Hill. His over-the-top rising fastball sets up a big breaking curve ball. Unlike Hill, Montgomery has a five pitch repertoire. The slider and changeup both looked like weapons. I'd like to see him discard his sinker. Most pitchers with his arm angle have terrible sinkers. In his 89 pitch debut, he induced an impressive 15 swinging strikes. It's worth noting that he only worked 4.2 innings in that start. As such, he may not be a great bet to earn a win. Montgomery is just three percent owned despite an immediately useful profile. He's opposed by the Quad-A White Sox.

The basket of veterans includes Brandon McCarthy, Derek Holland, and Jesse Chavez. McCarthy is my second choice if I'm looking for a Monday starter. When healthy, he's a savvy pitcher capable of producing frequent quality starts. For fantasy purposes, he should be considered slightly below average in all four statistical categories. The Dodgers may struggle to supply run support versus southpaw Robbie Ray.

In addition to Montgomery, youthful options like Blake Snell, Joe Musgrove, and Andrew Triggs are available. Forgive me if I fail to effuse praise upon them. Snell continues to have serious issues with his command. At his best, he's another Rich Hill impersonator, leaning on a high fastball and a shapely curve ball. Unfortunately, he doesn't have Hill's nose for toying with hitters. Snell has allowed more walks than strikeouts thus far.

Musgrove is out of sync too. His profile is comparable to pre-breakout Kyle Hendricks. He has a solid repertoire despite no stand out offerings. Command is usually his calling card, but inconsistent mechanics have scuttled his early outings. If he ever learns to induce heaps of soft contact like Hendricks, he'll fulfill his destiny. Otherwise, he'll be a regular streamer in the Mike Leake mold.

Pitchers to Abuse

The “to use” and “to abuse” lists overlap heavily. That's because most of the above names are extremely volatile. Even the veterans like Holland and Chavez are well known meltdown risks.

Steven Wright tops my exploit wish list. His signature knuckle ball isn't doing its job. Hitters have a .500 batting average and 1.036 slugging percentage against the pitch – albeit in a small sample of two starts. He's already allowed five home runs - four of which came against the knuckler. If the pitch isn't deceiving hitters, he'll get hammered again. It's also difficult for knuckle ball pitchers to hold base runners.

Jered Weaver disappointed everybody at Coors Field. Obviously, he'd get trounced at high altitude, right? He only allowed a couple solo home runs in a six inning quality start. Don't be discouraged. Weaver remains one of the most exploitable pitchers in the league. This week, he takes his Jaime Moyer routine to Atlanta.

The Cardinals rotation is already stretched thin. The club needs Lance Lynn to recover his weird pre-injury success. At his best, he used a frequently thrown fastball to challenge hitters. After missing all of 2016, it's no surprise Lynn remains rusty. With hitters adjusting to high velocity pitchers, his fastball-forward approach may no longer be an effective tactic. The Pirates may get to him and a scuffling Cardinals bullpen.

Other exploits include Kyle Gibson, Tom Koehler, and Ariel Miranda.

Hitters: Power

The Rays have a wide array of hitters at our disposal. Steven Souza is under 20 percent owned. He's off to a great start at the plate. My colleagues wonder if we're witnessing a late-career breakout from Souza. His strikeout rate is down to 21.6 percent through 51 plate appearances. Personally, I think it's temporary hot streak. His swinging strike rate is still among the league leaders. In any case, I'd happily grab shares at Fenway versus Wright.

If you prefer the platoon advantage, Corey Dickerson, Kevin Kiermaier, and Logan Morrison all have the same fantastic matchup. Unless they find Pesky's Pole, Fenway is tough on left-handed power. Since Wright's been tossing beach balls, I wouldn't worry too much about the disadvantageous park factors. Kiermaier is a good bet for stolen bases too.

On the opposite side of this one, you'll find Chris Young against a lefty. He's a career .267/.365/.480 hitter versus southpaws. Young can lapse into a passive mentality at the plate which might work out fine opposite Snell. Consider this a high OBP matchup with home run upside.

The Braves have the pleasure of facing Weaver. The soft-tossing righty turns anybody with a touch of power into a true home run threat. Of Braves on the waiver wire, Nick Markakis and Adonis Garcia are the best bets to go deep. Well, there's one other, but I've left him for the speed section. For those of you who need a catcher, consider Tyler Flowers.

Athletics first baseman Yonder Alonso may be the latest swing-change success story. He adapted his swing path to produce more fly balls and a balanced distribution of contact. That may help him avoid the dreaded shift. Thus far, he's worked up the middle of the field with high fly ball, line drive, and hard contact rates. His .300/.400/.467 batting line may only be a hair lucky. We're only talking about 35 successful plate appearances, but the early results smell mostly real. He and teammate Matt Joyce face homer prone righty A.J. Griffin. Joyce has yet to get going at the dish.

Other power options include Lonnie Chisenhall and Yandy Diaz versus Gibson, Josh Reddick opposite Chavez, and David Peralta against McCarthy.

Hitters: Speed

Ender Inciarte is available in 57 percent of Yahoo leagues. Those who miss out on this opportunity will probably be kicking themselves later. Inciarte adjusted his swing over the offseason. He's still polishing the timing. The early results have included three home runs in 46 plate appearances. A 15 to 20 home run season with 20 to 30 stolen bases is possible. There's a chance he'll revert to previous habits if the new swing path doesn't start producing a better batting average.

Inciarte and teammate Brandon Phillips are stolen base threats versus Weaver, especially if Austin Hedges doesn't start. Phillips has run early and often in 2017. He's in a contract year and undoubtedly wants to prove his anti-sabermetric skill set deserves a starting job.

A couple Mariners – Jarrod Dyson and Leonys Martin – remain on the wire. Dyson is 24 percent owned while Martin is only four percent owned. They'll face Tom Koehler. The Marlins righty has notoriously struggled when pitching on the road. A visit to an American League park is unlikely to help his numbers. Neither Dyson nor Martin have hit well through the first two weeks. They're a big reason why the Mariners are struggling to win.

Gregory Polanco is dealing with a groin injury. The door is open for Adam Frazier to continue receiving regular plate appearances. With his line drive oriented, opposite field approach, he is a left-handed DJ LeMahieu. Frazier likes to run, but his success rate is pitiful. He went 17-for-32 at Triple-A last season. So far, he's 0-for-2 this year. He'll face Lynn.