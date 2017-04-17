Daily Dose: Down Goes Dyson

Monday, April 17, 2017

Rangers' closer Sam Dyson entered the 2017 season as a seemingly solid mid-tier closer. He pitches for a team that's expected to push for a playoff spot in the American League West and should provide ample save chances.

He was coming off a strong 2016 season where he registered a 2.43 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 55/23 K/BB ratio over 70 1/3 innings while saving 38 games in 43 attempts. At the end of March, he was the 17th closer on average taken in fantasy drafts. While he was never considered elite, primarily due to the sub-optimal strikeout rate, Dyson was certainly considered by many to be a reliable option, best served as a second closer for a fantasy squad.

After just six appearances in 2017, Dyson's reign as the ninth-inning man in Texas may have come to an end.

To say that the right-hander hasn't been good this season is a massive understatement. Dyson had already blown each of his first two save chances and carried a 24.75 ERA and 3.50 WHIP into Sunday's matchup against the Mariners. With his job potentially on the line, he couldn't possibly blow up again, could he?

The Rangers had just broken a 6-6 tie with a solo homer from Nomar Mazara in the top half of the ninth inning, giving them an upper hand once again after squandering a 6-1 lead earlier in the contest. Dyson was tasked with retiring the 8-9-1 hitters in the M's lineup after Matt Bush had blown away all three hitters he faced on strikes in the eighth inning.

Jarrod Dyson started the horror show with an infield single on a 2-2 offering. After he swiped second base, Leonys Martin reached on a bunt single, moving Dyson up and putting the winning run on base. Martin then stole second base on the second pitch to pinch-hitter Mike Freeman, prompting the M's brain trust to issue an intentional walk. Hot-hitting Mitch Haniger then drew a walk, tying the game and moving the winning run up to third.

After getting Robinson Cano to ground into a fielder's choice, forcing Martin at home, Nelson Cruz brought home the game winner with a ground ball to the shortstop.

Sure, it was a meltdown of the dink and dunk variety, as the M's pushed two runs across without a ball leaving the infield, but it was another meltdown nonetheless.

Rangers' manager Jeff Bannister admitted after the game that he'll meet with his coaching staff to discuss how they'll handle the ninth inning moving forward. If Dyson is indeed moved out of that role, which seems to be the prevailing though, Jeremy Jeffress and Matt Bush are the most likely candidates to assume the mantle.

Jeffress has experience in the ninth inning, having recorded 27 saves for the Brewers in 2016 before a mid-season deal sent him to the Rangers. Matt Bush is inarguably the more dominant arm, but perhaps Bannister would like to keep him in his eighth inning role or save him for the game's highest-leverage situation that arises. If either hurler is available on the waiver wire, now is the time to speculate before an official announcement is made.

As far as Dyson is concerned, unless a hidden injury announcement emerges here, it's difficult to envision him getting his job back and replicating his success from last season. Unless it's an AL-only league, he can safely be dropped if a change is made.

Harper Hammers Walk-Off





Bryce Harper has already established himself as one of the preeminent sluggers in all of baseball, but on Sunday he accomplished something that he hadn't done through the first 668 games of his big league career: deliver a walk-off home run with his team trailing.

Harper had slugged walk-off homers before, three of them in fact, but all of those had come in situations where the score was tied. On Sunday, it was a much more dramatic blast.

The 24-year-old had already put his mark on this game, clubbing a two-run homer in the third inning that had put the Nationals ahead 3-1. They had squandered that lead though and were facing a 4-3 deficit and down to their final out when Harper strode to the plate against new Phillies' closer Joaquin Benoit.

Harper quickly fell behind in the count 0-2 before taking three consecutive balls to work the count full. That's when he demolished a baseball to straight-away center field, rounding the bases in heroic fashion and leaping into a mob scene at home plate.

With his 3-for-5 effort on Sunday, Harper is now hitting a cool .333/.455/.644 with four homers and 13 RBI through two weeks of play.

The Power is Real





The Brewers made some waves in the offseason when they let Chris Carter walk away after a 41-homer season and instead signed Eric Thames from the Korean Baseball Organization to a four-year, 22.5 million contract.

The KBO is a notoriously hitter-friendly environment and the video game numbers that many sluggers post over there rarely translate to the same level of production stateside. Thames was an interesting case though, and one that caused many of debates in the fantasy community over the winter.

Thames' production during his three years in Korea was legendary. He has slashed .349/.451/.721 with 126 homers, 387 RBI and 64 stolen bases. It wasn't just the numbers he put up though that got the attention of the Brewers' brass, it was the skills.

Thames always possessed massive power. He even clubbed 21 homers in his first 633 big league at-bats as a 24 and 25 year-old with the Blue Jays and Mariners in 2011-2012. His issue had always been making consistent contact and managing the strike zone.

This is something he appeared to correct in the KBO. Thames not only cut back dramatically on his strikeouts, but he also upped his walk rate substantially.

He was basically being handed the starting first base job in Milwaukee and had the dynamic skill-set of power and speed that fantasy owners covet. He was also expected to hit in the middle of the Brewers' lineup. It isn't hard to see why he was a popular target for many fantasy owners.

After being away from Major League pitching for five seasons and spending three years overseas, Thames hasn't missed a beat in the first two weeks of the regular season. He has hit safely in all 10 of his starts to start the year and has put on quite the impressive power display.

Thames absolutely terrorized Reds' pitching over a four-game weekend set in Cincinnati. He went 2-for-3 and connected on his second homer of the year on Thursday then followed that up with another two hits and his third homer of the year on Friday. That homer came off of left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta and may have earned Thames a start against southpaw Brandon FInnegan on Saturday.

That move would work out as well, as Thames belted a pair of homers in that contest, one off of right-hander Robert Stephenson and the other off tough lefty Tony Cingrani. He couldn't possibly have anything left in the tank for Sunday though, right?

It was beginning to look that way as Thames had walked but was held hitless through his first three plate appearances, but he wouldn't be denied. In the seventh inning, Thames clobbered a no-doubter off of Tim Adleman to give him homers in four straight games and five total long balls over the four-game set.

It's only 10 games into the season, but Thames is slashing a mighty impressive .368/.455/.921 with six long balls and 11 RBI. The only thing he has yet to do is flash his wheels on the basepaths, but fantasy owners surely aren't complaining.

Bombers Keep Streaking





The Yankees continued their run as the hottest team in baseball on Sunday, throttling the Cardinals 9-3 to earn their seventh consecutive victory.

Michael Pineda was in dominant form in this one, allowing just two runs over seven strong innings to earn his second victory of the season. Greg Bird did some of the heavy lifting offensively, finishing 3-for-3 with a double and a home run, driving in his first two runs of the season in the process.

With their seventh straight win, the Yankees have already matched their longest winning streak from the 2016 season. Next on tap for the Yankees, a matchup with the 6-5 White Sox in New York on Monday where rookie Jordan Montgomery will do battle against Derek Holland.

American League Quick Hits: The Orioles placed Zach Britton on the 10-day disabled list due to a left forearm strain. He hopes to return as soon as he's eligible after 10 days, but there are no sure things... Brad Brach is expected to close in his absence and immediately becomes fantasy relevant... Trey Mancini homered twice in a win over the Blue Jays and has tied an MLB record with seven homers in his first 12 career games... Chase Headley reached base in all four plate appearances in a victory over the Cardinals... Mitch Haniger homered and extended his hitting streak to 10 games in a win over the Rangers... Shin-Soo Choo homered and plated five in a loss to the Mariners... Avisail Garcia had four hits and a go-ahead two-run homer in an extra-inning win over the Twins... Brian Dozier raced around the bases for an inside-the-park homer against the White Sox... Hector Santiago fired seven shutout innings in a no-decision... Ian Kennedy struck out 10 over eight shutout innings against the Angels but had to settle for a no-decision... Tyler Skaggs fanned nine over seven shutout frames against the Royals... Matt Boyd shut down the Indians on one-run over six innings... J.A. Happ left Sunday's start with discomfort in his pitching elbow and is set to undergo a precautionary MRI on Monday... Hanley Ramirez left Sunday's game with a hamstring cramp but is fully expected to play on Monday... Byung Ho Park (hamstring) is expected to begin workouts at the Twins' spring training facility soon... Miguel Cabrera left Sunday's game in the eighth inning due to tightness in his lower back, he's considered day-to-day... Rangers acquired Clayton Blackburn from the Giants to provide rotation depth... Sunday's game between the Astros and Athletics was postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader later in the season... Marcus Semien is set to undergo a CT scan of his injured right wrist on Monday... Steve Cishek (hip) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas.

National League Quick Hits: Rich Hill was forced to leave Sunday's start in the fourth inning due to a recurrence of his blister issue. He's likely heading back to the disabled list and the Dodgers are at least mulling the idea of moving him to the bullpen in an effort to keep him healthy... J.T. Riddle launched a walk-off two-run homer to beat the Mets in the ninth inning... Wily Peralta won his third straight start, limiting the Reds to two-runs over six innings... Charlie Blackmon clubbed his third homer in a win over the Giants... The ageless wonder Bartolo Colon twirled seven innings of one-hit baseball in a win over the Padres... Dan Straily didn't allow a hit in 5 1/3 innings against the Mets... Adam Frazier had three hits, including a three-run homer, to beat the Cubs... Jon Lester fired seven scoreless innings but wound up with a no-decision... Jarrett Parker underwent successful surgery to repair his broken clavicle... Tyler Flowers is considered day-to-day after leaving Sunday's game with a right hamstring strain... Trea Turner tested his injured hamstring by doing sprints in the outfield on Sunday and remains hopeful he'll return to the lineup when first eligible on Wednesday... Gregory Polanco missed his second straight game with a right groin strain.