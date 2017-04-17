Hot Hitter Rundown

Monday, April 17, 2017

You should always have the big picture in mind when it comes to your season-long fantasy baseball leagues. Putting too much stock in a small sample size might cause you to make a decision that hurts you in the long run. That said, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be taking stock of what’s happened in the immediate past. It can be useful when it comes to weekly or especially daily lineup decisions, waiver wire considerations, tracking who might be coming into more playing time, etc.

The Rotoworld Player Rater is a handy tool that’s among the extensive offerings in Season Pass. Each week, I’ll be using the Player Rater to look at the hottest hitters, position by position, over the last week, and providing commentary.

*The following data is based on 5x5 Roto scoring and covers games played from April 10-16.

Catcher

The Mets had opportunities to add catching help over the offseason, but they chose to stick with Travis d’Arnaud as their main guy after an awful 2016 and so far the decision has really paid off. D’Arnaud has mostly been hitting eighth so far but did bat sixth on Sunday … Most of the focus this spring on the Brewers’ catching situation centered around Jett Bandy and Andrew Susac, but it’s been Manny Pina getting off to a terrific 12-for-26 start. Pina will turn 30 in June and didn’t really start hitting in the minors until 2015, but he’s now batted .309/.380/.464 in 108 plate appearances as a Brewer. I’m fine with giving him a shot in two-catcher leagues, but he’s likely to continue splitting time with Bandy … If you lost Gary Sanchez, you’ve done just fine so far if you plugged in his replacement Austin Romine. It’s possible he’ll be passable as a second catcher for a few more weeks, but Romine was a career .222/.256/.329 hitter coming into this season …

First Base

As you can see from the table above, Eric Thames has destroyed all other first basemen in value over the last week with his five homers in his last four games. Thames made his first start against a lefty on Saturday and has two homers in five at-bats versus southpaws in the early going. It would be nice to see him start to get regular chances against left-handers to see what he can do … Miguel Cabrera had an awful eight-game stretch to start the season, but he’s been back to being Miguel Cabrera over his last four contests. He’ll turn 34 on Tuesday and is dealing with a back issue, but Miggy should still be an elite hitter in 2017 … Mitch Moreland’s Red Sox career is off to a roaring start, as he leads baseball with nine doubles and batted either fourth or fifth in every one of his starts until Monday. I think he’ll eventually move down in the order when the Red Sox’ offense is fully healthy and clicking on all cylinders, but Moreland should still have a little deep league value … Warning flags were raised when Lucas Duda had more back problems this spring, but he’s shown no signs of the back hindering him in the early going with four homers and six walks in his first 45 plate appearances. He’ll continue to start almost exclusively against righties, but there’s certainly bounce-back potential here if he can stay healthy …

Second Base

Early returns suggest that Jose Ramirez is well on his way to proving last year’s breakout was no fluke, although he’s yet to attempt a stolen base. I’m not worried about him not running, though, and he’s already added to his positional versatility … Brandon Phillips was, somewhat quietly, a nice fantasy option at second base the last two seasons and he’s been great so far in Atlanta. The most encouraging thing is he’s already a perfect 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts after he was caught eight times in 22 tries last year. Phillips has already moved up from sixth to fifth in the batting order, and we can’t rule out him moving up to the No. 2 spot if Dansby Swanson’s (.409 OPS) struggles continue … Jonathan Schoop has disappointingly been batting eighth, but he rebounded from a tough first week with a monster second week. He remains one of the best power bets at second base and we could certainly see him move up a spot or two in the order eventually …

Third Base

Eugenio Suarez would be a lot more appealing if he still had middle infield eligibility, but he’s in a pretty good spot in the five hole with the Reds and gets to call Great American Ball Park home. It also helps that he chips in with a few steals … Chase Headley is locked in in the early going, and the 9/10 K/BB ratio is especially nice to see. However, he’ll turn 33 in a few weeks and batted .251/.332/.381 from 2013-16, so it’s hard to get too worked up … Matt Davidson has three homers and 10 RBI in the early going and could pick up third base eligibility with Todd Frazier battling a nasty flu bug. Davidson was a pretty nice prospect once upon a time, but he’s been awful in the minors the last few seasons and even with a hot power start has a 13/1 K/BB ratio … The Diamondbacks haven’t been platooning Jake Lamb at third base, but unfortunately he’s continued to struggle versus lefties early on (.200/.294/.333). I hope Lamb continues to play every day and eventually proves to be at least adequate against southpaws, but there certainly haven’t been any signs that it will happen …

Shortstop

Elvis Andrus’ early-season power outburst obviously isn’t going to continue, but the big news is that he’s batted second each of the last two games and in four of the last seven contests. That’s after hitting eighth or ninth in each of his first five games. Andrus could be moved back down in the order when Adrian Beltre returns, but if he sticks in the No. 2 spot it would obviously be huge for his run-scoring potential … Taylor Motter has carried a hot stick since filling in for Jean Segura. Motter has been a power/speed threat on the farm, but he was really bad both in the majors and minors last season and Segura is due back later this week … The Reds have their fingers crossed that impending free agent Zack Cozart can have a nice first half so they can trade him for a useful piece or two. So far, so good. Jose Peraza would move to shortstop if Cozart is dealt, and the hope has been that Dilson Herrera would be ready to take over at second base then. However, Herrera has had shoulder issues and is off to a horrid start at Triple-A Louisville (.548 OPS), while Scooter Gennett has been creaming the ball (1.064 OPS) … The Red Sox have indicated that part of the reason Xander Bogaerts is batting sixth is it will free him up to steal more bases. He does have a pair of steals, but they both came on Opening Day. Ultimately, Bogaerts’ bat is probably too good to keep in the six hole …

Outfield

Marcell Ozuna has helped to key a nice start for the Marlins with five home runs and a major league-leading 18 RBI. He’s mostly remained in the No. 6 spot in Miami’s lineup, although it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him and Justin Bour flip-flop spots if Bour doesn’t pick it up … Trey Mancini had a two-homer-game on Sunday and rather remarkably has now gone deep seven times in 39 career plate appearances in the majors. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Mancini begin to get more starts versus righties – likely at the expense of Hyun Soo Kim – but ultimately the 25-year-old is probably best suited for the role he’s in right now … Aaron Hicks has been in the lineup more often than not of late and has three homers and a nice 3/8 K/BB ratio in the early going. The 27-year-old has teased us before, however, and there’s no reason to believe the damage he’s done against righties so far will continue … Andrew McCutchen didn’t do anything in the first week of the season but started coming around in week No. 2. He hasn’t attempted a stolen base yet, though, and I fear that that part of his game has all but dried up …