MLB Power Rankings: Week 3

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

I’ll admit it—I read the comments.

A large percentage of the comments I get on articles like this are from diehard fans who can’t understand why I hate their teams so much (for the record, I don’t!). But last week a reader asked me what goes into my Power Rankings and I really had to stop and think about it. While I don’t have a firm criteria for my rankings, I can tell you a few of the factors I consider. It’s far from scientific and maybe you would do it a bit differently, but here’s my general thought process:

Hot/Cold Streaks: Like we see in the college football and basketball polls, if you had a good week (like the Yankees just did) you deserve to go up in the rankings. On the opposite end of the spectrum, a terrible week (looking at you, Cardinals) will knock you down a few pegs. Pretty self-explanatory. I also take injuries into account. For example, I don’t see the Blue Jays moving up anytime soon with Josh Donaldson on the shelf.

Resume/Experience: That’s why the Cubs are 18 spots ahead of the Reds despite having a worse record. The Reds are off to a far better start than anticipated and deserve to move up in the rankings, but on paper the Cubs are still a much better team and I expect it to play out that way. At this juncture, I think the reigning champs are pacing themselves and deserve the benefit of the doubt. If the Cubs are still going through the motions a month from now and the Reds have built a strong lead in the NL Central, then it might be time to reconsider.

Roster Construction/Overall Talent: As you can see, half the league is bunched up at 7-6 and 6-7 right now. So what gives the Mets (7-6) the advantage over a team like the Twins, who are also 7-6? The Mets were a Wild Card team last season and boast a top-notch starting rotation with studs like Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom. And if that’s not enough, they have one of the league’s elite power hitters in Yoenis Cespedes. We’re talking about proven talent here. The Twins deserve recognition for their strong start—that’s why I bumped them up to 17 this week—but if the two teams played in a seven-game series right now (that’s a good tiebreaker if you ever do your own Power Rankings), I still think the Mets would win handily.

But mostly, I use my gut. Let’s see what my gut’s telling me this week …

1. Chicago Cubs

Record: 6-7

Last Week: 1

Maybe we need to raise the stakes a bit for Kyle Schwarber. In his career, Schwarber has slashed .364/.451/.727 during the playoffs compared to just .241/.357/.469 in the regular season. Kris Bryant found his power stroke with two homers in Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh but is still hitting just .212 with 14 strikeouts in 52 at-bats. The Cubs were 10-3 at this point last season but with 149 games left on the schedule, I don’t think the defending champs are sweating it.

2. Houston Astros

Record: 9-4

Last Week: 6

Jose Altuve slugged a career-high 24 homers last year but has now gone his last 119 at-bats without a round-tripper. Of course, he’s still been plenty productive with a .320 average to go with a league-leading five steals. We know about George Springer’s power but his biggest weapon might be his availability. Monday was his 200th straight game, the longest active streak in the major leagues. It didn’t look good for Carlos Correa when a pitch hit off his hand late in Saturday’s comeback win over Oakland, but luckily he escaped with just a bruise.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 7-7

Last Week: 3

A little rust would have been understandable after Corey Seager missed most of spring training with an oblique injury, but that’s not how Corey rolls. So far the 22-year-old has chipped in with a .283 average, two homers and 10 RBI. Justin Turner is up to his old tricks. He’s followed up last year’s breakout season by hitting .370 through his first 46 at-bats. In an alternate universe without blisters, Rich Hill might be a Cy Young contender. Unfortunately, we live in this universe where Hill is already enduring his second stint on the disabled list.

4. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 8-3

Last Week: 7

It’s only a matter of time until Trey Mancini becomes a household name. So far he leads the Orioles with four homers and a booming .364 average. A strained forearm sent ace closer Zach Britton to the disabled list, but there’s no need to panic. His fill-in Brad Bach holds a stingy 1.91 ERA with a 10.8 K/9 since the start of last season. Even Baltimore’s rotation, which was thought to be the team’s Achilles heel, has impressed with a 3.67 ERA in the early going.

5. Boston Red Sox

Record: 8-5

Last Week: 5

The Red Sox can still hit with the best of them—they lead the majors in batting average at .287—but legendary DH David Ortiz’s presence has been sorely missed in the power department. So far the Sox have produced a league-low six homers including three by Pablo Sandoval. Offseason pickup Mitch Moreland has been a pleasant surprise. In addition to his reliably stellar play at first base, the 31-year-old is hitting a mighty .333 with a league-high nine doubles.

6. Washington Nationals

Record: 7-5

Last Week: 4

Bryce Harper is off to a scorching start (.333, 4 HR, 13 RBI) but let’s not forget that he did the same thing last year (9 HR, 24 RBI last April) before fading badly in the second half when teams stopped pitching to him. The Blake Treinen closer experiment is off to a rocky start. So far the right-hander is 3-for-4 in save chances with an ugly 6.00 ERA. Daniel Murphy somehow fell to the 41st pick in the Rotoworld Friends and Family League. Not bad, Jesse. Not bad at all.

7. Detroit Tigers

Record: 8-4

Last Week: 11

Well the Tigers aren’t hitting (.237) and their bullpen is still sort of a mess (6.64 ERA) but who says every win has to be aesthetically pleasing? The Tigers have had a fortunate early draw with games against the White Sox, Twins and the Red Sox when half their team was battling the flu. Could this be the year Daniel Norris blossoms into an ace? The left-hander known for living in his car has looked sharp with a 2.19 ERA in his first two starts. Think Justin Verlander is losing sleep over Saturday’s clunker? I doubt it.

8. Cleveland Indians

Record: 6-7

Last Week: 2

Corey Kluber has had to eat a lot of innings over the last few years, logging 725 1/3 frames (playoffs included) since the beginning of 2014. Maybe fatigue has been a factor in his slow start (6.38 ERA in three outings). Through his first 13 games, Edwin Encarnacion has twice as many strikeouts (20) as hits (10). That’s not what the Indians had in mind when they shelled out $65 million for him this offseason.

9. New York Mets

Record: 7-6

Last Week: 8

What does a guy have to do to get some run support around here? After outlasting the Marlins in a 16-inning marathon on Thursday night (I regret all of it), the Mets dropped three straight despite solid outings from Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom and Matt Harvey. Forget Six Flags. The craziest rollercoaster in town is still Yoenis Cespedes. After homering five times in a span of nine at-bats last week, Cespedes has struck out five times with only one hit in his last 11 trips to the plate.

10. Colorado Rockies

Record: 9-5

Last Week: 12

The Rockies needed somebody to step up after Jon Gray went down with a stress fracture in his left foot. Tyler Chatwood answered the call Saturday by twirling a two-hit shutout against the Giants. He’s gone 9-2 with a 1.80 ERA over his last 15 road starts. Nolan Arenado looks like the MVP candidate we all knew he would be, but the Rocks need to get Trevor Story going. He’s hitting .114 right now including an abysmal .059 at Coors Field.

11. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 9-5

Last Week: 9

While Fernando Rodney technically hasn’t blown a save yet, his hideous 8.53 ERA suggests he won’t be long for the closer role. J.J. Hoover should see ninth inning chances when Rodney inevitably flames out. Robbie Ray finished ninth in the majors in strikeouts last season but disappointed with a 4.90 ERA. This year he’s been a stud in both categories (1.96 ERA, 11.78 K/9).

12. New York Yankees

Record: 9-4

Last Week: 21

CC Sabathia isn’t getting any younger, but you wouldn’t know it by the way he’s been pitching. Dating back to last season, the big left-hander is 3-1 with a 2.00 ERA over his last nine starts. The Yankees were 1-4 when Gary Sanchez went down with a strained biceps. Since then they’ve gone 8-0 while outscoring opponents 49-22. Don’t expect the Yankees to go quietly in the AL East.

13. Miami Marlins

Record: 7-6

Last Week: 19

Reigning NL Player of the Week Marcell Ozuna went nuclear during his six-game hitting streak (it ended on Monday night), batting .435 with four homers and 12 RBI over that span. Giancarlo Stanton has also picked it up of late with three round-trippers over his last six games. The Marlins couldn’t reel in Kenley Jansen or Aroldis Chapman during free agency, but so far the bullpen hasn’t missed a beat with Kyle Barraclough (1.29 ERA), Brad Ziegler (1.29) and A.J. Ramos (1.50) patrolling the late innings.

14. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 6-7

Last Week: 13

Jung Ho Kang’s visa issues have opened the door for David Freese to start at third base. He’s taken advantage of the opportunity, thriving to the tune of a .314/.467/.543 slash line. Only five players have drawn more walks than Freese this season. Jameson Taillon has been far and away the Pirates’ best starter, contributing a superb 0.90 ERA over his first three starts. He carries a lifetime 2.98 ERA in the major leagues.

15. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 6-8

Last Week: 15

The Angels won six of eight to begin the year but have fallen on hard times by losing six straight. The offense has evaporated by scoring just nine runs during that span. Aside from the Angels’ chronic streakiness, Mike Trout has been the usual amount of awesome, hitting .327 with three home runs, 10 RBI and three steals. He said he plans to steal 40 bases this year and if Mike Trout says he’s going to do something, he probably will.

16. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 6-8

Last Week: 10

The Rays were world-beaters in the opening week, winning five of seven against the Blue Jays and Yankees. Unfortunately for Dick Vitale’s favorite club, the MLB regular season consists of many weeks. Now the Rays are limping back to Tampa after going 1-7 on their eight-game road trip and losing starter Jake Odorizzi to a strained hamstring. If it’s any consolation, Chris Archer is unbeaten with a glowing 2.21 ERA through his first three starts.

17. Minnesota Twins

Record: 7-6

Last Week: 20

Led by a resurgent Ervin Santana and a lights out bullpen, the Twins lead the majors in ERA (2.50), WHIP (0.99) and BAA (.199). That’s despite having the league’s third-lowest strikeout rate (6.81 K/9) behind only the Pirates and Rays. Byron Buxton, once thought of as the crown jewel of Minnesota’s farm system, still hasn’t cracked the code to hitting big league pitching. He’s just 4-for-43 on the year with no homers or RBI and leads the league with 23 strikeouts.

18. San Francisco Giants

Record: 5-9

Last Week: 14

The Giants are 3-0 in games started by Johnny Cueto and 2-9 otherwise including 0-3 (how?) when Madison Bumgarner toes the rubber. Injuries to Buster Posey (concussion) and Jarrett Parker (broken clavicle) haven’t helped but the Giants have still shown remarkably little firepower in the early going (.237 AVG). Eduardo Nunez has been one of the few bright spots, producing five steals and a .313 average over 13 appearances.

19. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 8-5

Last Week: 26

Building off the career-highs of 16 homers and 50 RBI he set last season, Zack Cozart has kicked it up a notch by leading the NL in both batting average (.432) and triples (three). Cozart is only a .249 lifetime hitter so the bottom could fall out for him at any time. If you’re in one of the 47 percent of Yahoo leagues where Amir Garrett (2-0, 1.42 ERA) is still available, stop reading this and go grab him. It’s okay. I can wait.

20. Seattle Mariners

Record: 6-8

Last Week: 22

There’s a new ace in town and his name is James Paxton. The flame-throwing lefty has logged 21 scoreless innings to begin the year with eight of those coming in Saturday’s win over Texas. His average fastball has clocked in at 95.7 mph this year, seventh-fastest among starting pitchers. A recent sweep of Texas has the Mariners sniffing .500 again after losing eight of 10 to begin the year.

21. Kansas City Royals

Record: 6-6

Last Week: 23

Losing three straight to open the year at Minnesota wasn’t a good look, but the Royals have put that behind them by winning six of their last nine. The trio of Danny Duffy, Ian Kennedy and Jason Vargas has combined for a brilliant 1.88 ERA over 52 2/3 innings. Mike Moustakas has homered five times already but four of those were solo shots. I’m just putting two and two together here, but maybe the Royals should get on base for this guy.

22. Texas Rangers

Record: 5-8

Last Week: 17

Aside from Nomar Mazara’s hot start and the occasional 400-million-foot home run by Joey Gallo, the Rangers’ lineup hasn’t packed a whole lot of punch this season. Carlos Gomez has been especially bad, hitting just .176 through his first 13 outings. The two-time All-Star carries a miserable .225 average with 152 strikeouts in 462 at-bats since the start of 2016. With Sam Dyson ousted from the closer role, it looks like former first overall pick Matt Bush will man the controls in the ninth inning.

23. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 4-9

Last Week: 16

Here’s a list of what went wrong in the Cardinals’ series at Yankee Stadium: everything. Yadier Molina, fresh off a three-year contract extension that made him the highest-paid catcher in baseball, is hitting .229 while Opening Day starter Carlos Martinez issued eight walks in his last outing. The Cardinals have also abandoned their ill-fated Matt Adams experiment in left field after only two weeks. There’s no sugarcoating it: the Cards are in trouble.

24. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 8-6

Last Week: 28

Is anyone else as frustrated as I am that Eric Thames hasn’t gained first base eligibility yet? It will happen soon enough but right now it doesn’t matter what position he’s listed at: Thames needs to be in your lineup. Thames has racked up an impossible .432 average during his 10-game hitting streak and has now homered in five straight games. The Brewers have other guys too, but Thames is the one you set your DVR for.

25. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 2-10

Last Week: 18

Before last year’s spring training, reports surfaced that Jose Bautista was looking for at least a five-year, $150 million deal in free agency. He settled for one year at $18 million and it still seems like a rip-off. Bautista has scraped together a pitiful .136 average to start the year, which, amazingly, is still better than teammates Devon Travis (.105) and Russell Martin (.097). With Josh Donaldson (calf) on the disabled list, Toronto’s early slump could quickly turn into a lost season.

26. Chicago White Sox

Record: 6-6

Last Week: 27

It’s been an odd start for the White Sox. Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier are both hitting well below .200 while unsung heroes Matt Davidson and Avisail Garcia have been filling up the stat sheets on a near-nightly basis. Garcia’s .447 average is tops in the big leagues and Davidson is tied for the team lead in both home runs (three) and RBI (10). Adding to the chaos, James Shields, the pitcher who allowed the most home runs in baseball last year, leads the team with a 1.62 ERA while All-Star Jose Quintana has looked out of sorts (0-3, 6.75 ERA). My head hurts.

27. Oakland Athletics

Record: 5-8

Last Week: 25

Marcus Semien tied for second among shortstops with 27 home runs last year but now he needs surgery to repair a broken bone in his right wrist. Opening Day starter Kendall Graveman has also been placed on the disabled list, but his shoulder injury shouldn’t cost him more than a start or two. Meanwhile, the A’s no-hit Houston through six innings on Saturday and still lost 10-6. If the first two weeks are any indication, the A’s are going to be up-and-down this year, but probably more down than up.

28. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 4-8

Last Week: 24

This Cesar Hernandez fella’ might be onto something. The 26-year-old from Venezuela has generated a robust .395 average with seven RBI during his 10-game hitting streak. He also leads the team with three homers, which is sort of remarkable after Hernandez whacked just six round-trippers in 547 at-bats last season. How are things going for new (if you can call a 39-year-old “new”) closer Joaquin Benoit? Judging by this 424-foot moon shot by Bryce Harper, not great.

29. Atlanta Braves

Record: 6-6

Last Week: 30

Here’s a treat: the bottom two teams in my Power Rankings just played each other in a four-game series. The Braves won all four, which also happened to be the first four games at newly opened SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Is there any hitter in baseball as locked in as Freddie Freeman right now? Since August 1, Freeman has shredded his way to a .352 average with 21 homers and 55 RBI over 239 at-bats. Monday against the Padres was the ninth multi-homer game of his career.

30. San Diego Padres

Record: 5-9

Last Week: 29

Do you think the Padres’ pitchers ever look at each other and just go, “This has to be the strangest starting rotation ever assembled”? I give the Padres credit for unironically constructing a major league starting rotation featuring Jhoulys Chacin, Clayton Richard, Trevor Cahill and 76-year-old (give or take 30 years) Jered Weaver. It takes serious stones and a warped sense of humor to pull that off. The Padres are in for a long year but at least San Diego-ites (or is it San Diegans?) have the Chargers to look forward to—wait no, this is bad. Oh no!

Biggest Jump: Yankees 9

Biggest Drop: Blue Jays 7, Cardinals 7